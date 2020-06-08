Stock Market: Insane Combination Of Catalysts Near Term (Video)

So what? The Fed wants to step on the gas anyway.

The Fed's next rate decision is on Wednesday. There are rumors they could be about to get even more aggressive on their stimulus tool kit. That's despite already seeing the best jobs report in the history of mankind on Friday. The Fed is stepping on the gas as the lights are turning red. It's a pretty bullish combination of events that we've never experienced.

Best Jobs Number In The History Of (Modern) Mankind

Friday the market saw a huge jobs number, the biggest gain ever. Yes it's after a terrible past couple of months. But it's a sign that things are turning. While GDP may be about to be down 50% in Q2, this type of jobs bounce back could mean up 50% in Q3.

Jobs are probably the most important economic number for markets and it exploded higher on Friday. I think that's pretty meaningful on its own.

But it's in combination with something as meaningful (I'll explain) and there's a catalyst coming. That can get this market higher near term.

Despite A Record Jobs Print, the Fed Stepping On The Gas Anyway, Pretty Bullish

This was from the Wall Street Journal this week which is pretty informed on the Fed moves. In fact The WSJ can be a Fed plant to get a market message out. Here's the latest.

How much more bullish can you get? You just printed record jobs and you now have the Fed daydreaming how they can drum up a new way to get even more aggressive on stimulus. Does it get any more bullish than that?

Let me answer: Record jobs in combination with record low rates for longer, it doesn't get more bullish than that.

I ask anybody that's been in markets for a while if they ever remember such an extreme combination of a bullish fundamental print in tandem with a dovish Fed event in their history of trading.

And by the way the Fed's speaking on Wednesday, which can be a catalyst for markets.

Conclusion

It's no doubt the Fed has been way too aggressive. They couldn't stand the thought of a normal economic slowdown lasting for more than a few minutes. So they stepped on the gas. But even now that they are starting to see ridiculous boom jobs numbers returning, they are "pinning" their foot on the gas pedal. That's probably pretty bullish for markets and we have a catalyst event on Wednesday.

