Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has enjoyed some tailwinds, thanks to the recent lockdown. More than that, though, in the last year, the company has proven it can adapt to a changing gaming market. Activision has a strong brand and portfolio which it is now leveraging to its maximum potential. An established company with a strong balance sheet in a growing sector makes this company a buy in my book.

Company Overview

Activision has been a household name in the gaming industry at least since I was a child. Most of us have had some experience with the company's games in one form or another. Activision is responsible for hits such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush. The company operates in three main segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. Below, we can see a year-on-year comparison of the latest quarter revenues in each of the segments.

This extract from the 10-Q is one of the most enlightening. Firstly, because it shows the segment breakdown, and secondly, because it shows the effect of deferred revenues. If we look at raw revenue, the company performed better in 2019, $1,825 million vs. $1,788 million in 2020. However, once we account for the change in deferred revenue, which shows the effect of revenue that hasn't been earned yet, Activision and Blizzard grew to the tune of 50%, while King revenues fell. The change in deferred revenue is quite significant and points towards significant changes that have been going on in the way the business is run.

ATVI could be said to be one of those lucky companies that may have benefited from worldwide lockdowns. On top of this, the company has enjoyed a lot of success in its recent titles and launches. This has helped push the stock up over 40% since the March lows. But, now, investors are left wondering if the company will be able to continue this success once lockdown ends.

Finally doing things right

The coronavirus lockdown has certainly been a tailwind for ATVI, but this has also coincided with a period of changes in the way the business operates. Changes which, in my opinion, are a step in the right direction.

Firstly, the launch of Modern Warfare has been a huge success, reaching record sales numbers within months of its release. More significant, however, is the addition of Warzone, a Warzone is a free-to-play experience from the world of Modern Warfare that players can download free. In essence, Warzone mimics both the Fortnite style of play and revenue generation. The game is free, but it makes money through in-game purchases, a trend which has been perpetuating itself perhaps since League of Legends became the most profitable PC game doing just this. And speaking of new trends, Call of Duty Mobile has also enjoyed continued success since its October launch. In the span of a year, the game has introduced free-to-play, mobile, and cross-platform gaming.

As mentioned above, Activision has some of the most successful titles of all-time across all platforms: Console, PC, and Mobile. It has a unique portfolio made of very valuable game franchises which it has just recently begun to fully exploit. And this can be seen in the resulting improvement in profitability.

The most recent quarterly results show how the operating margin is improving across Activision and Blizzard segments. In fact, over the last 10 years, we can see that the company has managed to increase its gross margin from around 50% to almost 70%. Granted, the bottom-line earnings haven't enjoyed this steady increase, but the FCF margin has been maintained and slowly improved, and I expect the company to further improve in this area moving forward.

It's a war out there

There will be some slowdown as people return to normalcy, but gaming trends are not going anywhere, and Activision has shown it is ready to innovate and maintain itself at the head of an industry that will continue to be highly lucrative.

The only real challenge the company faces is that of competition. Competition could cause two big problems for Activision: loss in users and lower profitability. The most profitable way of making money in gaming, as has been proven, is to garner large user bases and then allow them to choose how much they want to spend. This has worked well, but with increased competition and the effect of technology, we could easily see margins decreasing. As the market becomes increasingly crowded, game-makers will have to increase investment to keep bringing high-quality value to consumers. I made a similar argument when discussing headwinds for Netflix Inc. (NFLX). Gaming and streaming are both forms of entertainment, you could even say they compete with each other. As the market gets more crowded, the only way to set yourself apart is by having a better product. And in a world where everyone expects things to be free, this could lead to billions spent in developing games/content without any real guarantee of a payoff. This introduces a level of uncertainty which many investors might not be comfortable with.

And speaking of competition, you know a market is getting crowded when Amazon Inc. (AMZN) starts wanting a share of the pie. The eCommerce giant just launched its first "big-budget video game" Crucible, available on PC.

Takeaway

It's a war out there, but Activision has something which cannot be underrated and provides a veritable moat for its business, which is its established and already successful franchises. I have heard Activision being dubbed the Disney (NYSE:DIS) of gaming, and I couldn't agree more. Until recently, I would have not given Activision a second look, but it has proven that it can stay relevant and adapt to the new trends. At today's price, I rate Activision a buy with a strong balance sheet, growth prospects, and the added benefit of being a coronavirus hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.