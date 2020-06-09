The Annuity Puzzle And The 401(k) Shift: How To Design Your Retirement

With retirement programs generally funded by current workers, an older population requires society to redistribute income from working age people to older people. As such, corporate and government pensions in the Western world are generally underfunded. Private companies have tended to phase them out, while governments got stuck raising taxes and cutting benefits.

We've shifted much of the burden of saving for retirement from institutions to individuals with the advent of the 401(k). This is a questionable choice - most people are bad at investing - and it reflects the declining level of trust between institutions and individuals in America. What's not being reported heavily in the mainstream media is that the coronavirus crisis has been very bad for the prospects of institutions to be able to meet their fiscal obligations.

If you're reading this, that means you need to understand what is likely to happen and to make a plan so that you'll be okay if the institutions you rely on fail to deliver on their promises in part or in full. Corporate pensions are in the most danger, while state and local government pensions are likely to be dealt with a combination of the Federal government printing money and benefit cuts. Social Security is in the best position of all but is still vulnerable to money printing redistributing wealth in ways that the official rate of inflation won't pick up on. Contrary to mainstream media perception, a stable or slowly declining population isn't necessarily a bad thing - many economists find that a smaller population means a higher GDP per capita, with the idea that there's the same wealth and less strain on infrastructure and resources. However, demographic shifts may force some redistribution of wealth.

Why We Have Pensions: The Annuity Puzzle

There's an old problem in economics called the annuity puzzle. Most people think of annuities as the high-fee products that slick financial advisors sell to retired people, but in finance, an annuity simply means a stream of income paid at regular intervals. For example, I have annuity income from writing books and writing for Seeking Alpha for me and my future children in perpetuity, unless my publishers default on me. I started my writing business in 2016, and it's my second-largest source of lifetime income behind investing in the financial markets. While it's never a ton of money in any given month, my heirs someday will continue to make money from my books and articles. Paid-off rental properties are another great stream of annuity income for millions of retired people around the world. Social Security, however, is the annuity that most people are familiar with. The annuity puzzle comes from the fact that perpetual income is so desirable, but relatively few people are willing to part with lump-sum cash in exchange for a stream of income.

The key annuity puzzle issue with 401(k)s, as they exist on the market, is that while your specific average life expectancy might be 86 years, for example, you don't know if you'll live to 77 years or 95 years. This forces people to be more conservative in spending money early in their retirement. Social Security, on the other hand, couldn't care less if you live to 70 or 100. The genius of Social Security is in spreading the risk of longevity among millions of people so that they find the actuarial average and payout as long as their beneficiaries live. With the law of large numbers meaning they're not getting crushed if you live longer than expected, they're able to shift risk from a group of people who don't want it (retirees) to a group of people who are indifferent to it (the government). Individual retirement plans tend to create a winner-take-all element to investing, where the people who know the theory and are good at managing their portfolios see their wealth grow, while those who are less educated about the financial markets tend to underperform quite badly.

The risk shift from pensions to 401(k)s means that everyone knows someone who badly mistimed the market and their retirement suffered for it. I don't expect America to reverse the institutional decline that has happened over the last 40 years, so if you want to benefit from the continuing improvements in our technology-driven economy, you need to own the right assets. Here are a few things you can look at with the idea of annuitizing part of your retirement.

1. Real Estate

My first job was working for my mom's real estate investment company, and I see a lot of value in the asset class. Where real estate shines in relation to stocks is that if you buy right, the rent you receive can be much higher than dividends that safe stocks pay. There are several really sharp REIT analysts on this site. Jussi Askola runs a solid REIT service, for example. However, it's hard to find stocks that get the 30+ percent IRR you can get from buying fixer-upper properties, fixing them up, and then cashing out refinancing and renting or selling them. Here are some good spreadsheets you can use to handicap individual properties against REITs. Generally, as an individual investor, the opportunities are in single-family, small-multifamily, and small business-related real estate, whereas in other asset classes, corporate players have the advantage. Real estate is largely immune to the ills of printing money, and can even benefit from it if you have mortgages on some of your properties.

2. Annuity Contracts

There are companies that have annuity plans that shift risk from you to an institution. There are two kinds of financial products in the world. The first group of products is "bought," meaning that customers know about them so they want to buy them. The second kind of financial product is "sold," meaning that someone is trying to sell it to you. The second kind of product is where most of the trouble in finance comes from. Annuities are notorious for high sales commissions (as mutual funds used to be), but if you are able to find one that pays out fairly, then economic theory holds that often they can be helpful for part of your long-term goals. Typically, property and casualty insurance products charge between double and triple the actuarial risk (to cover salaries, commissions, office costs, etc.). You should spend just as much time looking at annuity products as you would looking at an investment property.

3. Stocks

One common strategy for retirees is to try to find stocks that pay really high dividends so they "don't have to touch their principal." This is a garbage strategy and actually has a tendency to select losers, meaning stocks that the smart money has passed on even as the yields climb higher. It's also tax-inefficient. While there are stocks with high dividends out there, selecting stocks just because they're yielding a lot exposes you to companies that are likely to cut their dividend and continue going down. A superior strategy is to find companies that yield 2-4 percent that will grow their dividends and to sell a little principal every few months to supplement that. REITs can pay a little more than this, since they're forced to pay out higher dividends than normal companies by law, but the same rules apply.

4. Bonds

Bonds are tricky right now because of all the quantitative easing and money printing going on. The price of bonds is artificially set by the Fed and not by the market, meaning that you need to be tactical about owning bonds. This is where annuities can step in under some circumstances. Paying off your mortgage is almost always a better cash flow-equivalent yield than bonds, if you have one. If you must own a large allocation to bonds, it pays to pair them with small allocations to some hard assets like gold or currency alternatives like Bitcoin.

5. Insurance

Insurance, broadly defined, is what you pay to offload risks that you don't want onto another company. Most people are "short" insurance from the standpoint of an annuity, meaning they pay premiums in the hope of collecting later if they have a loss. Given that premiums tend to be much higher than risk due to the presence of middlemen, now is a good time to review your portfolio to make sure that you're shifting the risk of large losses rather than paying up for what are effectively service contracts with money you would save and invest anyway to cover small payouts. This can effectively give you annuity income by reducing expenses. Whole life insurance is a prime example of products that are "sold" and not bought and that tend to be a poor deal.

Conclusion

It's worth understanding some of the demographic shifts that are occurring so you can design a portfolio that will thrive rather than struggle from it. Amidst the continual media frenzy that has been 2020, it's easy to overlook long-term demographic trends. However, it's worth noting that with each year, America's population growth slows a bit more and the population gets a little older. If your portfolio is designed to weather changing demographics, you'll do much better than your peers who haven't done the same.

