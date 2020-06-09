This Is Not A 'Fake' Rally

Two questions that have been consistently asked ever since the new bull market began earlier this spring is, “How can the stock market be so strong when the economy is so weak?” and, “Is this a fake Fed-fueled rally that is destined to fail?” Both questions are worthy of separate answers, and the latter one can be answered in the negative. As I’ll explain here, this rally is for real and is more than just a Fed-juiced flash in the pan.

As discussed in a previous commentary, the broad equity market is firing on all cylinders for the first time in well over a year. Not only are all sectors - and most major industry groups - participating in it, but on June 5 there were actually no (that’s right, zero!) stocks making the NYSE new 52-week lows list. This is an incredibly rare occurrence, and while it may not have any long-term forecasting significance, it does state quite elegantly that there is absolutely no sub-surface selling pressure right now. None at all.

Put another way, insiders and “smart money” participants aren’t liquidating stocks as they were earlier this year immediately before the crash. Prior to the March panic, energy stocks (and to a lesser extent, retailers) were the prime focus of the informed selling campaign. Today, by contrast, both sectors are doing quite well - particularly retail stocks - and neither group is subject to any discernible distribution. This is perhaps best illustrated by the recent progress visible in the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which has trended higher now for the last two-and-a-half months.

The above chart is telling, for it lets us know that the informed investors and institutions who typically control these two economically-sensitive market segments foresee no significant economic trouble ahead. Otherwise, we would be seeing both the energy and retail sectors sagging under the tell-tale selling pressure by this point.

Indeed, this provides at least a partial answer to our two rhetorical questions, for if the economic outlook was as grim as recent government data suggest it should be, the stocks that are the most economically-sensitive would be in decline. Instead, we see quite the opposite. And as I'll show in the following chart exhibits, several other key industries are also sending a positive economic message.

“But,” someone objects, “isn’t the stock market rally mainly the result of Fed’s QE intervention?” Undoubtedly there is some truth to this observation, for “liquidity, liquidity, liquidity” is the first rule of every bull market. Yet liquidity alone isn’t sufficient to push stock prices higher in the absence of widespread demand for equities. After all, if the sales prospect of companies that these stocks represent are poor, no one would be willing to risk substantial amounts of capital on a losing venture. So, in order to justify a bull market of this magnitude, there must be a modicum of confidence on the part of big-money investors that things will ultimately turn out alright for the corporate profit outlook, as well as for the U.S. consumer on which corporate profits depend.

I would also point out that big investors were more than happy to hold on to low-yielding (or even negative-yielding) sovereign bonds at various times in the last couple of years when they felt that the economic outlook was being seriously threatened by global trade policy. This observation effectively nullifies the argument that investors are merely chasing momentum for the sake of a quick return. If this class of informed investor truly believed that the economy was doomed, their money would be chasing safety, not capital gain.

As for the question, “Is this rally destined to fail?” my answer is in the negative. For if there was a strong possibility of an imminent rally failure, we should already be seeing an above-normal (i.e., more than 40 per day) number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE and NASDAQ. Informed investors are always looking ahead, and for this reason every major decline of the last few years - without exception - has been preceded by a period of several weeks-to-months of above-normal new 52-week lows, with most of the lows concentrated in a specific industry group (or many groups).

Let’s take a brief tour of the market to see how the most important segments are faring right now. Growth stocks are an important consideration, for when this group isn’t performing up to par it’s generally a safe bet that there’s something wrong below the market’s surface. But growth stocks - as reflected in the following graph of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) - are doing just fine and are on the cusp of new highs.

Another economically-sensitive industry is the semiconductor stocks, and this group has performed exceptionally well of late. Here you can see the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) has just made a fresh new high and is leading the charge for the all-important NASDAQ Composite Index. Strength in the chip stocks is of paramount importance due to the extent to which today’s tech-based economy is reliant on semiconductors.

Turning to the financial sector, bank stocks are usually one of the first industry groups to show relative weakness before the broad market enters a period of extreme turbulence. This was certainly true prior to the commencement of the February-March crash, as the NASDAQ KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) established a top last December. Yet this group, as reflected by the BKX, are on the up-and-up lately with several major bank stocks making impressive strides in the last several days. Indeed, BKX was one of the best-performing industry indices last week with a 16% gain. The banks to date have confirmed the broad market’s strength.

Transports are another economically important industry that has done well. They’re finally showing signs of catching up to the Dow Industrials, which is good news from a Dow Theory perspective. Here you can see the recent progress made in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA), which is up 5% in just the last two days. Auto stocks in particular have launched an impressive comeback of late as pent-up consumer demand for cars and trucks is now manifesting itself - much to the shock of many economists. As Americans increasingly seek to flee urban settings (and presumably eschew mass transit), the demand for autos should only increase from here.

Market volatility as measured by the S&P VIX Index (VIX), meanwhile, is also supportive of the bulls. It has fallen to its lowest level since late February when the selling pressure really started. The VIX closed most recently at 25, but once it falls below the pivotal 22 level, we’ll have a good indication that volatility has completely returned to a normal, healthy condition.

While it’s certainly possible the major indices could pull back now that the major resistance levels from the February top are being encountered in several industry groups, the charts we’ve looked at here strongly testify to the major trend being up. As long the new 52-week lows on the NYSE remain under 40, any pullbacks from here should serve as a refreshment for the continuing upward trend. Moreover, until the economy fulfills the stock market’s prophetic message by showing significant improvement, I expect the equity bull market to continue. Accordingly, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward stocks is still warranted.

