I listened to the conference call as well as looking into the newly-disclosed trial data. I share my updates in this article.

The stock closed at C$0.51 on Friday June 5, a 33% drop from the previous Friday May 29's close at C$0.77.

On Thursday, June 4, Antibe held a conference call to further discuss the positive trial results which included a Q&A session.

On Monday, June 1, Antibe Therapeutics announced the positive top-line data from the phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study of their lead drug candidate ATB-346. However, the stock closed 25% down.

Introduction

On Monday, June 1, Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATBPF) announced the positive top-line data from the phase 2B dose-ranging, efficacy study of their lead drug candidate ATB-346.

The news was met with an early but short-lived enthusiasm (to daily high of C$0.89, up 16%) and then closed at C$0.58, down 25%, from the previous close of C$0.77.

My previous SA article on the top-line results as announced is here, for anyone new and interested in Antibe.

Perhaps, out of a concern that the public may have somehow misunderstood the announcement, the company held a conference call on June 4, to further discuss the results.

As of the date of writing, the webcast of the conference call is still available here for anyone interested.

I have listened to the conference call and have looked at the results, especially the efficacy data which was not included in the June 1 announcement but was provided verbally in the conference call, as well as in the company's updated presentation.

In my previous article, I expressed two main concerns about announcement:

1. The trial was a dose-ranging study, but the lowest effective dose still needs to be established (i.e. the current 2B trial did not accomplish one of the two goals).

Addressing this concern, the CEO reiterated in the call what was stated in the June 1 PR that the company "can maintain our clinical and commercial timelines, and focus on large market partnering."

In other words, the company thinks that this phase 2 arm of the pivotal phase 2/3 adaptive trial will not cause any delay, either in their clinical or commercial progress.

With regards to the clinical timeline, this same opinion was voiced by the CMO that this dose-ranging arm (i.e. studying the 150 mg and/or even lower doses to find the lowest effective dose) will not change either the duration or the number of the pivotal phase 3 trials.

2. The trial was an efficacy study, with the primary endpoint being the reduction of WOMAC pain scores, but neither the WOMAC scores nor the reduction in scores were in the June 1 PR.

Concerning this, the company has disclosed more efficacy data, which I will turn to next.

For now, it's noted that no comment was made on why they decided not to include any WOMAC pain scores in the original PR, or why they decided to use a different WOMAC scale in the current 2B study (0-500), than what was used previously in the 2A trial or in their previous presentation slide 13 or as stated in the trial protocol (0-50) on the clinicaltrials.gov site.

These decisions, even if for valid reasons, caused unnecessary confusion among the investors, as to how the current efficacy data stands relative to earlier 2A data or to other NSAIDs in the literature (more on this later).

It would have been much better, in my opinion, for the company to have put in an explanatory note either in the original PR or the subsequent update, so as to prevent a potential misunderstanding that the company is either hiding something or trying to put a positive spin on the results (i.e. making it harder to compare with previous 2A data or the literature).

However, I have since learnt that the inconsistency in reporting WOMAC score results is common and definitely not unique to Antibe.

Hopefully, Team Antibe has gained some valuable lessons from this time and will improve on their future reporting.

Let's now turn to the efficacy data.

Primary Endpoint data

For primary efficacy data, Antibe initially only reported p values in their June 1 PR.

They have since provided more data in their updated presentation, as shown below.

(Source: June 2020 Presentation, slide 14)

Two items to note:

1. Antibe's WOMAC scores are based on 500-point Likert scale. There are different score ranges and methods, see Table 1 of this paper, if interested.

2. A footnote explains that 'reduction figures [were] normalized to 100mm WOMAC pain subscale', which explains why the % figures are not calculated arithmetically from the reported WOMAC pain scores.

For example:

43.6% (250 mg@ day 14) does not equal [(318.5-183.2)/318.5] x 100%

Both the 250 mg and 200 mg arms met the primary endpoint, which is to demonstrate a statistically-significant efficacy.

In other words, the differences between 250 mg's 43.6% (and 200 mg's 43.7%) and 32.7% (pain reduction in the placebo group) are both statistically significant.

For 150 mg, the original PR states:

the 150 mg dose was powered to only observe an efficacy response. ...had it been equivalently powered to the other treatment arms, the Company believes it would have achieved statistical significance. As such, the lower portion of the dose-response curve remains to be established."

During the conference call, the CEO said that the 2B efficacy results confirm what was seen previously in 2A [55.6%, 250 mg, n=12] and that ATB-346 showed a comparable efficacy with current NSAIDs, although no pain reduction % was mentioned for other NSAIDs.

A (Makeshift) Comparison of Pain Efficacy

Before I start this section, I would like to mention and thank two Antibe investors on stockhouse.com (qwerty22 and bankonbayst) for using a 2016 review to compare the current NSAIDs efficacy data with Antibe's 2B results.

As mentioned before, there are many different scales and methods to measure WOMAC pain scores and inconsistent reporting, which makes the comparison hard.

However, this 2016 review uses an arithmetic transformation method to converted pain data to a 0-100 (100 worst) scale. The method used in this review concludes that "VAS and Likert responses are highly correlated and yield similar precision for discriminating treatments in OA patients."

What that means for our purpose here is that, while we probably should not use pooled data from this review and compare it to Antibe's 2B figures in an exact way, a comparison nevertheless serves as a crude estimation.

Or to put it simply, while this comparison may not be apples to apples perfectly, it's not apples to oranges either (more like apples to apples of different varieties - i.e. strongly correlated).

Or although one cannot derive too exact a meaning (whether one result is better or worse than another) from the figures, one can estimate whether or not the data falls in a similar 'ballpark' (comparable or not).

For simplicity, the table shown below contains data for the mean of all the NSAIDs in the review, data from trials with 100% knee OA patients and data* from Antibe's 2B trial.

(Note*: only the % pain reduction from Antibe are shown in the Table)

Drug (Daily Dose) Number of Patients Study Duration (weeks) Baseline WOMAC Pain Adjusted Mean change in WOMAC Pain Pain Reduction vs. baseline (%) NSAIDs 52 -18 34.6 Celecoxib (200 mg) 233 12 47 -19 40.4 Celecoxib (200 mg) 444 13 52 -16 30.8 Celecoxib (200 mg) 282 26 74 -36 48.6 Celecoxib (200 mg) 420 13 51 -17 33.3 Celecoxib (200 mg) 393 13 54 -15 27.8 Celecoxib (200 mg) 481 13 51 -15 29.4 Naproxen (1000 mg) 154 26 58 -21 36.2 ATB-346 (250 mg) 132 2 * * 43.6 ATB-346 (200 mg) 123 2 * * 43.7 ATB-346 (150 mg) 60 2 * * 39.3

(Source: 2016 Review, Tables 1 & 2; Antibe Presentation, slide 14)

From this, one can see that ATB-346 has demonstrated a comparable pain efficacy data in its smaller, 2-week study as the other NSAIDs in larger, longer studies.

This is definitely a positive item about the 2B results, which hopefully will be repeated (confirmed) in future pivotal phase 3 trials.

Let's now turn to another item of interest with regards to ATB-346's prospect.

The Use of PPIs in Preventing GI Injuries from NSAIDs

As Antibe is developing GI-safer, next generation NSAIDs (e.g. ATB-346 being potentially a GI-safer, pain efficacy-comparable new NSAID than naproxen), it may be relevant to know what is currently done with regards to GI safety in NSAIDs' use.

The most common practice/guideline seems to be co-prescribing the acid-reducing medications, PPI (proton pump inhibitors) and others, with NSAIDs.

In this 2016 meta-analysis of 82 trials (125,053 patients), the authors conclude:

The combination of selective COX ‐2 inhibitors [e.g. celecoxib] plus PPI s provides the best gastrointestinal protection, followed by selective COX ‐2 inhibitors, and thirdly by nonselective NSAID s [e.g. naproxen] plus PPIs."

Here, I run into a similar difficulty in comparing results. As was the case with different WOMAC pain scoring for pain efficacy, this paper uses the RR (risk ratio) to analyse the trial data.

Fortunately, a 2013 review reports their findings in incident rates (the same way as Antibe's 2018 GI superiority trial data).

For simplicity, the table below shows the selective results of the effect of using* PPI with NSAIDs in at-[GI]-risk** patients as well as Antibe's GI-trial data.

(Notes: *in Antibe's trial, no PPI was used; **in Antibe's trial, patients are not at-risk patients, but healthy volunteers).

PPI-added Treatment arm (number of patients) Control arm (number of patients) NSAIDs studied Incidence of peptic ulcers (study duration) Esomeprazole 20 mg (n=175) Placebo (n=168) Any 4.0 % (EPZ) vs. 35.6 % (placebo) (6 months) Omeprazole 20 mg (n=75) HP eradication therapy followed by placebo (n=75) Naproxen 1,000 mg 4.4 % (OPZ 20 mg) vs. 18.8 % (eradication) (6 months) (Upper-GI bleeding) Lansoprazole 30 mg (n=22) None (n=21) Naproxen 750 mg 4.5 % (LPZ) vs. 42.9 % (control) (2 months) Esomeprazole 20 mg (n=136) Placebo (n=137) Celecoxib 400 mg 0 % (EPZ + Celecoxib) vs. 8.9 % (Celecoxib) (13 months) (Upper-GI bleeding) None (n=118) Naproxen (1000 mg) (n=126) ATB-346 250 mg 2.5% (ATB-346 250 mg) vs. 42.1% (Naproxen 1000 mg) (2 weeks) (Gastric ulcer)

(Source: 2013 review, see Table 1; Antibe GI-trial data)

A few items to note:

1. The use of PPI seems to be effective (i.e. significantly reduce NSAIDs-associated GI-incident rate down to ~>4% in these longer trials studied).

2. Without PPI, the naproxen 750 mg group shows a comparable (high) rate of 42.9% in a 2-month study as what was seen in Antibe's naproxen 1000 mg group in 2 weeks of 42.1%.

3. Celecoxib plus PPI shows the best result (0% at 13 months) - the same conclusion stated in Canadian Society of Intestinal Research website and the 2016 meta-analysis of 82 trials.

Discussion

There are perhaps two ways to summarize what has been mentioned so far:

1. The bullish way

Antibe has made great progress thus far in advancing ATB-346 as a potentially GI-safer new NSAID.

All the trials conducted (2A, 2B trials on pain efficacy as well as phase 2 GI superiority safety trial) have successfully generated positive, promising results, which will need to be confirmed in the future larger, longer pivotal phase 3 trials. The probability of success is high.

The use of PPIs to prevent GI injuries is, at best, a temporary fix, until something like ATB-346 comes along for a much safer, better solution. The potential pharma partners surely see that.

With the strength of their positive data, Antibe's plan to secure partnerships for large and regional markets for ATB-346 has an excellent chance of succeeding.

2. The bearish way

Although the trial data is good, the fact that there are currently widely used preventive measures that are effective throws in some significant unknowns in Antibe's partnering plan.

In other words, it's unknown (or unknowable) for investors what pharma partners may think of ATB-346, had the option of PPIs not been available.

Would they consider ATB346 a nice-to-have new NSAID that may be too risky for their money vs. a must-have new NSAID that will be competitive in market share, should it be approved/commercialized?

If it's the former, then Antibe may be forced to do it alone, which will be a very costly and difficult process with no guarantee of success (regulatory or commercial), similar to any drug development.

Finance and other items

In their latest quarterly report,

"Antibe reported a cash balance of C$6.6 million at December 31, 2019. Subsequently, the Company has raised C$2.6 million from the exercising of warrants".

In the conference call, the CEO mentioned that they will start their big pharma partner outreach this summer.

Also, he expects that Antibe will meet with the EMA and the FDA with regards to the next ATB-346 phase 2/3 trial around October or November this year (2020).

Final Thoughts

Investing in clinical-stage biotech companies, such as Antibe, is highly risky and speculative for the most part. The price action is also very volatile and sometimes does not always correspond perfectly with investors' expectations.

An important, positive top-line phase 2 trial results, for example, have sent this stock down by 33%.

Will the stock recover and even go up higher than before the 2B results? Possibly, but how soon and how much any upward move will be, I don't think anyone knows.

While most parts of this investment consideration are speculative, two things are certain: ATB-346's data are sufficiently positive to move forwards; and Antibe will need additional funding to move their ATB-346 program forward.

How the latter is accomplished will decide which investment thesis, bullish or bearish, turns out to be more correct (in the money) in the short to medium term.

I wish Antibe the best in their endeavors, and the same for all of Antibe's investors, past, present and future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.