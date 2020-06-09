The company is substantially undervalued and oversold, with 38.76% of shares sold short. Fundamental improvements we are bearing witness to are likely to lead to a near-term short squeeze.

On Thursday, June 4th, before market open, The Michaels Companies (MIK) reported an EPS loss of -$0.43 per share on revenues of $799.9 million, both substantially below the headline “consensus expectations” for $0.15 of EPS on $1.03 billion in revenue. The stock took off, closing the day on its high, +9%. The next day, it broke through $5 and closed the week at $5.51, up 43% in the past 5 trading days. While it seems tempting to dismiss gains at the highly levered retailer as symptoms of the speculative fervor that has overtaken the broad market indices, I would suggest that, on closer examination, MIK is sufficiently capitalized to benefit from the ongoing resurgence in sales of arts and crafts supplies, and that MIK shares have much, much farther to run.

On Valuation

Inclusive of Thursday’s $0.43 loss, MIK has generated $171 million in net income over the last 4 quarters, or roughly $1.16 per share (the actual weighted average share count over the trailing period is different due to ongoing repurchase activity, etc.). Set aside for the moment that the most recent reported quarter is not representative of the underlying demand for Michaels’ merchandise, but rather the fact that fewer than 500 of the company's 1,300 stores were open by quarter end. MIK is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 4.8x.

Of course, the P/E ratio can only be understood in the context of the company’s substantial indebtedness. With roughly $4 billion in net debt as of quarter-end (4.3x trailing EBITDA), MIK trades at roughly 5.2x EV-to-trailing EBITDA.

What this valuation implies to me is that MIK is not valued as a going concern, but rather as a call option on the mere survival of the franchise. If investors were reasonably assured of the retailer’s survival and disputing merely the outlook for same-store sales comps, would anyone blush at a valuation of 10x trailing, coronavirus lockdown earnings and 6.1x EBITDA? Should it ever trade at those conservative multiples, MIK shares would be worth $11.60, over 100% higher than where they closed Friday.

On Short Interest

Michaels was brought public in 2014 by private equity sponsors Blackstone and Bain Capital, which still own roughly 50% of the 147.33 million shares outstanding today. That insider ownership substantially reduces the float of shares available to borrow, but it has not dissuaded short-sellers who had borrowed a whopping 28.3 million shares (38.76% of the float!) to short as of May 15th.

The bear thesis goes like this: (1) Many retailers will go bankrupt. (2) Retailers without an e-Commerce presence will be disadvantaged during pandemic-related lockdowns (less than 2% of MIK 2019 sales were consummated online). (3) Michaels is highly levered because of its history of private equity ownership and habit of repurchasing shares at prices above today’s ticker tape.

I can only imagine the shorts’ surprise, then, when Michaels’ new CEO, Ashley Buchanan, said the following on the company’s Q1’21 conference call:

Importantly though, we have reopened stores in May. Demand has been strong with these stores reporting an average comparable store sales of 11%.

On Sales Growth

As it turns out, Michaels’ May results were no fluke. The Arts & Crafts category (which represents almost 2/3rd of Michaels' sales) boomed during lockdown as parents and children grappled with work-from-home and distance learning. Sewing groups were formed to donate homemade masks to local hospital personnel and first responders. People in general re-dedicated themselves to old hobbies or found new ones. It is one of the positive things that’s happened to our society during these times, and it shouldn’t be underestimated.

On April 2nd, NPD group reported that the Arts & Crafts category had grown 70% (!) year over year during the week ended March 21st. On Memorial Day weekend, channel checks conducted over the phone by my firm, Antrim Investment Research, found elevated traffic levels in roughly half of the Michaels stores contacted, and elevated order activity for curbside pickup in an even larger number of stores. In the difference between NPD’s report (+70% for the category) and Michaels report (+11% for May), the bears can find support for the thesis that MIK’s relative lack of e-Commerce sales has disadvantaged the company during both total and partial lockdown / phased re-opening. And yet, May saw +11% comps.

On Risk

What is clear is that MIK’s Q1 report and Q2 commentary on the company's call came as a surprise for the MIK bears. What is not clear is how sustainable the sales increase will ultimately be. Ashley Buchanan acknowledged as much on the call:

Craft pantry loading as well as the benefits from stimulus checks may also be contributing to these strong results.

Google Trends shows that April and May were perhaps even stronger than March for the Arts & Crafts category, but that growth in the category (at least as measured by sales trends) has decelerated:

Clearly, it remains to be seen how well MIK stores will do once lockdown is over and stimulus checks have been spent, but I take solace in a couple of factors:

First, hobbies are habit forming. Many people who picked up a craft for the first time during the pandemic will put it back down without a second thought. But many will have found a new, lasting hobby and will be repeat customers for Michaels going forward.

Second, Michaels should (finally) start to benefit from the closure of 150 A.C. Moore stores, which were direct competitors to Michaels stores on the East Coast and in the Northeast corridor. In January and February of this year, A.C. Moore stores were advertising inventory clearance sales and taking a disproportionate share of craft customer traffic. By March, they were all closed. When Sports Authority (a Northeastern sporting goods chain) went bankrupt in 2016, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) had a couple of difficult quarters before it saw a 500-basis point acceleration in same-store sales growth. I suspect that MIK might benefit from a similar dynamic.

On Michaels

Given that MIK's valuation leaves enormous room for the stock to run, and that such a high percentage of the shares are sold short, I am extremely bullish on it in the near term. The stock is obviously volatile and heavily correlated with the market rally we’ve seen in shares of almost every low-priced stock over the past several weeks, but I believe that MIK is well-capitalized to survive and seeing a meaningful positive acceleration in same-store sales comps.

While pantry loading and stimulus check exhaustion may indeed dent MIK’s recovery in the second half of this year, the company should see an offsetting benefit from increased traffic resulting from the closure of competitive A.C. Moore locations, easy comps in the 2nd half, and loyalty from new customer relationships forged during the pandemic.

Once management is satisfied that MIK is sufficiently capitalized to survive the worst of the crisis, it seems reasonable that it might choose to resume the share repurchase activity, especially at these valuations. The company has $294 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization, which represents 75% of the outstanding float! If the company were to start buying back shares, the short squeeze in MIK could continue for quite a while yet.

The potential to reward shareholders with this set up is enormous, but the risks are also elevated. It is absolutely true that MIK has a long way to go with its e-Commerce offering. It is true that the company is highly levered - uncomfortably levered, in fact. But increased store traffic resulting from pandemic and lockdown-related crafting activity may just buy MIK time to fix both its balance sheet and its e-Commerce offering. After all, brand new CEO Ashley Buchanan was formerly employed as the Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart e-Commerce.

I am very bullish on MIK shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.