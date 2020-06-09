AWS is a high growth business (revenues up 33% Y/Y) and serves as Amazon's profit center. In today's article, I carry out a by-part valuation to determine AWS's intrinsic value.

As the world undergoes a digital transformation, the resultant expansion of the cloud market shall drive AWS's revenues (and by extension, free cash flow) higher.

The primary reason for investors to buy Amazon should be AWS, as it already contributes ~77% of Amazon's total operating income while providing just ~13% of Amazon's total net sales.

Source: TechNews

Investment Thesis

The world's transformational shift to the cloud is reflected in Amazon AWS's (AMZN) revenues, which is the critical driver of free cash flow growth at Amazon. The entire cloud market (IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, XaaS) is slated to keep growing as more enterprises go digital; therefore, I expect continued growth at Amazon. My investment thesis for Amazon revolves around its AWS business:

The secular growth trend in the cloud market will enable AWS to continue growing revenues (3-yr CAGR of 38%) at a rapid pace over the next decade.

AWS's revenues are just ~13% of Amazon's total revenues, and yet, it contributes ~77% of Amazon's operating income.

AWS has TTM revenues of $37.5 billion, with operating margins of 30%, and as such, free cash flow margins of between 20-25% are highly achievable.

AWS itself could be worth $2 trillion in 2030.

In today's article, I will show AWS's importance to Amazon and estimate the intrinsic value of AWS on a standalone basis.

AWS: What Retail Business?

According to the Q1 2020 earnings report, Amazon's TTM revenues increased by 23% y/y, with AWS contributing only ~13% of total net sales. Still, many investors (including me) regard AWS as crucial to Amazon's business.

As can be seen below, it's not a very substantial part of Amazon's total revenues, but as I will demonstrate, it is the primary driving force behind growing free cash flow (per share).

Source: Amazon Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

AWS To Drive Free Cash Flow Per Share Higher

In Q1 2020, Amazon's total operating income decreased by 10% y/y; however, AWS's operating income went up by +38% y/y. The opposite trends in operating income mean that AWS now contributes ~77% of Amazon's total operating income.

Source: Amazon Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

AWS enjoys operating margins of ~30%, which is much higher than its retail business operating margins of 0-5%. Hence, one can safely say that Amazon makes the majority of its money from AWS (as well as ads and subscription services). Additionally, AWS's sales grew at +33% y/y (faster than other segments), which shows that AWS is a high growth business capable of driving Amazon's free cash flow higher for an extended period of time (i.e., the next ten years).

Source: Amazon Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Amazon's Own Little Rocketship

Over the last six years, AWS's revenues grew from $3.1 billion to $35 billion (~12x times) at a CAGR of ~50%.

Source: Amazon Web Services revenue 2019 | Statista

I agree that it would be unrealistic to assume that AWS could continue to grow at such a high rate. Still, I expect AWS to ride the secular growth in the cloud market and remain the leading cloud company.

AWS's Future Looks Brighter Than The Sun

According to Gartner, the global public cloud market could rise to $354.6 billion by 2022. Using these estimates, we can say that AWS enjoyed a market share close to ~15.36% ($35 billion/$227.8 billion) in 2019, which is estimated to rise to ~17.25% ($46 billion/$266.4 billion) in 2020. Hence, as the cloud market expands, AWS wins more market share, which demonstrates that AWS is offering a highly sought-after, highly differentiated product to its mega-corporation consumers.

Source: Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud Revenue to Grow 17% in 2020

Now, the cloud market was expected to grow at +18% CAGR before the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the digitalization of enterprises. Thus, I think it is safe to assume that AWS could continue to grow at rapid rates (~20%) over the next decade or so.

AWS Continues To Win

Last July, Gartner named Amazon as a leader in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, with the highest placement for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. As can be seen below, the field isn't exactly crowded, which portends strong free cash flow margins in the future.

Source: Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Cloud Computing Services

In the last few years, Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) and Google's GCP (GOOG) (GOOGL) outpaced Amazon's AWS revenues in terms of nominal percentage growth, which resulted in AWS market share going down from 67% to 60% [among the big 3 (Azure, GCP, AWS)].

Source: Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players | ZDNet

However, we already saw that Amazon's total cloud market share is actually going up from ~15.36% in 2019 to ~17.25% in 2020. Hence, AWS will continue to grow rapidly, dominating the cloud space for the foreseeable future.

How Much Is It Contributing To Amazon's Overall Value?

To determine a fair value for AWS, and thereby how much it contributes to Amazon's overall value, we will employ the L.A. Stevens valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow-to-equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $18.52 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, AWS has a present value of ~$900 per share, meaning its current market cap is ~$455 billion.

Our Valuation Implements A Margin of Safety

As long-term investors, we need to be conservative when estimating free cash flow growth rate and expected return, so as to implement a margin of safety, which allows us to be wrong (i.e., our growth rate assumption does not come to fruition) and still be right (i.e., our investment generates the returns we projected).

AWS's revenues grew at ~38% CAGR over the last three years. Now, I understand the revenue growth rates are slowing down, but they are still well above 30%. The world's digital transformation will only accelerate the enormous shift to the cloud, which makes a 20% free cash flow growth rate fairly conservative and affords AWS room for executional error. Thus, we can be wrong and still be confident AWS will contribute what we need it to contribute to make Amazon a worthwhile investment.

Now, let's check out the expected return, which is predicated on the growth of free cash flow per share.

Expected Return

Let's say we use the net present value from the previous section and assume that AWS is worth ~455 billion, i.e., AWS accounts for ~$900 from the share price of $2515.

To calculate total expected return, we simply grow the above free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative multiple, i.e., 30x or 35x, to it for year ten. This creates a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we determine when and where to deploy our capital.

Check out the results!

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, one can expect AWS's value per share to grow from ~$900 to ~$4000 at CAGR of 16.13% in ten years.

Risks

AWS (and correspondingly, Amazon) faces the following risks:

A drastic slowdown in the cloud market growth trends could result in a failure to achieve our estimated free cash flow growth rates.

An extended economic downturn could hurt enterprise spending, thereby hurting AWS revenues.

Competitors, including fellow giants like Microsoft and Google and other niche cloud players, could chip at AWS's market share.

Conclusion

Using conservative estimates, we determined that AWS could itself be worth $4000 per share (market cap: $2 trillion), which is ~1.6x times of Amazon's current price. With revenues of ~$40B, free cash flow margins of approximately 20-25%, and sustained growth above an average of 20%, this is far from hard to believe. In fact, it will likely prove conservative.

I expect the cloud to remain a secular growth trend over the next decade. AWS is a critical growth driver for Amazon, and I think its prominence will increase in the coming years. Additionally, Amazon's retail business could turn out to be a massive winner in the long term, alongside its corresponding ad business, which only furthers the bullish case for Amazon.

Final takeaway: I rate Amazon a Buy at $2500 and below.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.