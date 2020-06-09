Footprint expansion seems to be on track, which I think is great news. Also, valuations are still well off their highs, despite the recent rally.

But to appreciate the investment case on this stock, one must look well past the short-term headwinds.

Five Below's first-quarter results should be ugly. Stores remained closed until the end of the quarter, while the digital channel remains small.

Five Below (FIVE) is only a few hours from reporting the results of its challenging first quarter of 2020. I expect the period to have been messy for the Philadelphia-based retailer, although I also believe that investors' focus of attention will quickly turn to the expectations for the remainder of the year.

Analysts project that revenues will fall by more than one-third YOY. If they are correct, Five Below's performance will resemble those of retailers that struggled in the first quarter of the year, including The TJX Companies (TJX) and GameStop (GME) - and not the much better-performing direct peers Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI).

Short-term headwinds

Regarding the results of Five Below's first quarter, I am certainly not holding my breath. Although the company announced that 75% of its stores were up and running by late May, it doesn't look like they had started to reopen until the last couple of weeks in the quarter. Five Below's e-commerce channel remained operational during the pandemic, but CEO Joel Anderson has reminded everyone repeatedly that digital is "still a very, very small piece of the business."

I have further concerns not only about first-quarter results, but also about the company's recovery in the next six months. I find it useful to look at UBS' recent assessment of the retail landscape as a guide. In it, the bank identified several bearish factors for the sector that I think could hit Five Below in the nose:

widespread stay-at-home orders: Five Below does not have a significant e-commerce footprint.

shift from urban to rural: while Five Below is present in different parts of the country, the company seems to be strongest in cities and suburbs.

trip consolidation: I find it hard to imagine customers stocking up on Five Below's merchandise, as they may when shopping at retailers like Target (TGT) or Walmart (WMT).

My final worry pertains to the back-to-school season, which is set to kick off in a couple of months. Because Five Below targets kids, tweens and teens, the retailer could suffer from the delayed reopening of schools. The federal government seems to believe that a widespread shutdown is highly unlikely. However, regional and local restrictions are certainly a possibility.

Long-term opportunities

The narrative above sounds pretty bearish. Yet, I am a cautious FIVE bull. To appreciate the investment case on this stock, one must look well past the short-term headwinds.

For starters, growth from footprint expansion seems to be alive and well. Despite all the challenges in the first quarter, the retailer "has opened a total of 40 new stores to date in 2020 and continues to expect to open 100 to 120 new stores this year."

The opening of new stores is central to my investment thesis, since it allows for gains of scale following the company's recent investments in distribution centers. Worth mentioning, Five Below has a solid track record of executing very strongly right out of the gate and recouping its initial investments on new stores quickly.

Second, as I argued in my last article, I also appreciate Five Below's cash position. Last time I checked, the company had enough liquidity to go about eight months without any sales whatsoever before running out of money. With businesses reopening, it looks like balance sheet strength will not be a problem for the retailer.

Lastly, notice above that FIVE still has quite a climb ahead before it returns to all-time highs. The same is not true for virtually all other dollar- and small ticket-item stores. Should the equities market continue to reward higher beta, more speculative bets, I believe FIVE will have a longer runway ahead before shares finally stall or find price stability.

