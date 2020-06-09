Lessons Learned From The 'Great Pandemic' And The Stock Market's Spectacular Recovery

Doing nothing and just staying on course was probably the most helpful thing that I did over the last few months.

The last 3 months have been an amazing and unprecedented time to be an investor. From absolute highs to crushing lows and back to absolute highs again. Quality drama, but for the fact that people’s retirement assets are on the line. In early March, I penned a piece on the 5 mistakes I won't be making in a coronavirus bear market. At that time, I didn’t anticipate what was to unfold, and I probably got closer than I’d like to admit to making some major blunders. We've since had multiple trading days that were down more than 10% and some of the fastest falls in stocks since the Great Depression. No doubt, most investors have their fair share of lessons learned over the last few months. Here are mine.

Doing nothing proves its value time and again

In almost all other activities in life, there’s a material correlation between energy invested and seeing the fruits of your labor. It’s been my experience that nothing is more destructive to long-term investment gains than frequently moving in and out of the market. However, periods of exceptionally high volatility almost always make it the most difficult to sit still.

When I look on my own major investing mistakes, they’ve always happened to coincide with panic selling on major market events with no underlying correlation to individual business performance. During the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 -2009, I panic-sold Mastercard (MA) and Google (GOOGL) with a limited understanding of how great these businesses truly were because their stock prices were getting perpetually pounded during those dark days. I always thought I'd end up buying those businesses back at prices cheaper than when I sold.

Unfortunately, my market timing wasn’t skillful enough and I eventually bought back, though at much higher prices. I always felt burned by that experience of being cheated out of some very good companies, and I never forgot that lesson. Voluntary investor behavior is often the biggest source of lost returns.

Source: Dalbar.com

Between the last GFC and the Great Pandemic, I’ve been able to put in place the discipline of staying focused and doing nothing with my investments other than letting great businesses do what they do best.

That approach has resulted in multi-baggers such as my investment in Atlassian (TEAM) in 2016 and MercadoLibre (MELI) in 2015, which are now up almost 8 and 5 times respectively from their cost base. Being able to see first-hand what the power of doing nothing can mean to an investment program has helped avoid taking unnecessary action this time around.

Maintaining a good state of mind may have been most important thing I did

We are all emotionally hardwired in different ways as investors and react to differently to information. Personally, I’ve never found it helpful to my own emotional state of mind to listen to a constant stream of negativity. So, as the cacophony rose to a fever pitch about potential depressions and bread lines, I found most helpful to shut it all out and not indulge in needless speculation about the ifs and the buts of what may or may not happen.

Making decisions about what may or may not come to pass is a risky thing in investing. The negative influences of panicking with the herd and loss aversion, not to mention overreaction to information flows, create a very negative feedback loop. It can influence a tendency to "box at shadows". I decided to cut down my information flow so there was less white noise clouding my judgement. In this regard, being quarantined actually helped to reduce the variables! Whether we like to admit it or not, much of our investment decisions are strongly influenced by our emotional state. Keeping your emotions in check is key to producing positive investment outcomes.

Data, history and the Fed were my guide posts along the way

What helped to reduce unnecessary stress and speculation during these last few months was being very data-driven. Historically, no health crisis has ever triggered depression. We tend to forget that there have been other health crises and other pandemics over the last century. This included the Spanish flu in the early 1900s through to the SARS epidemic, HIV crises, Ebola and everything in between. The data throughout all of these crises historically has suggested that a health crisis occurs, a vaccination is produced or the event is mitigated and the world continues.

Source: Forbes.com

While the ultimate resolution of this pandemic is still not clear, my thought process was that the balance of probabilities would be on the side of another successful outcome. It was also helpful to see data which showed the magnitude of typical bear market declines. Of course, there have been bear market declines of greater than 40%, though most of the declines over the past 60 years have typically settled in a range of less 30-40% from peak.

Finally, Fed intervention during 2009 was also another reassuring precedent. I also reasoned that the lessons from the 1930s depression had been well-learned and that necessary Fed action and stimulus would be taken to help resolve. At a minimum, this helped in keeping a calm mind, even though exactly how the economic recovery would proceed and how share prices would recover from the depths in March was a little less clear.

You learn the most about whether you have conviction in an investment strategy during a crash

I have long believed that you learn the most about the level of conviction that you have in an investment strategy at a time when it’s most tested. I learned very quickly in 2008 in 2009 that I had no confidence in a high yield dividend strategy composed mostly of investment in banks when businesses such as Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C) were pushed to the brink of solvency and dramatically cut their dividends. I’ve not pursued a high yield dividend approach ever since.

A high-quality investment strategy focused on businesses with strong secular tailwinds, heavy cash generation and good competitive positions has been my investment approach of choice, certainly for the last five years or more.

My own Project $1M portfolio, a public portfolio focused on long-term alpha, is peppered with businesses like the payments duopoly of Visa (V) and Mastercard that benefit from the strong shift in cash- and check-based payments to digital payments, while generating operating margins of almost 60%. It also has businesses like Google and Facebook, which are gobbling up almost 70% of digital advertising market share combined and have net cash balances of $50 billion and $150 billion respectively. Growing enterprise software leaders such as Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW), which provide sticky, mission-critical software to sales teams and IT teams to help them be more productive, also find their place in this portfolio.

As much as it may appear to be easy to hold these businesses, they frequently trade at sharp premiums to the rest of the market, leaving holders constantly wondering whether things are too expensive and whether profit should be taken. In this regard, it was helpful to go through two large corrections in quality growth that happened in 2018 and October 2019, which were initially punctuated by very sharp declines and strong volatility but subsequently saw strong rebounds.

Of course, the descent during the great pandemic was meaningfully worse. However, because my investment strategy had been battle-tested back to back by two other episodes of major volatility, I was much better prepared to handle this decline in share prices. It gives me a great deal of confidence that even if there are other twists and turns in how this plays out, there’s a pretty good likelihood that my investing strategy is one that I can have a high level of conviction with in all markets going forward.

High-quality offense unexpectedly helped me play good defense

What’s been interesting for me to observe during the great pandemic has been that a high-quality investment strategy in businesses with strong secular growth drivers was actually helpful in minimizing the extent of drawdowns during the steep decline that we witnessed in March and spared the portfolio the full magnitude of the declines in the S&P 500 (SPY). While the Project $1M portfolio has benefited from a strong bull market in growth stocks and returned over 21% annualized since its inception in 2015, I didn’t necessarily appreciate that it could help provide good defense during times of crisis.

During the pandemic, investors sought to shelter away from businesses that were more exposed to structural declines where survivability was in question. After this came a recognition that businesses like Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre and Alibaba (BABA) would see massive acceleration as consumers took major action to change their behavior and go online to transact things that they would have otherwise gone physically into stores to do, resulting in a step change in demand.

An aversion to paying for or handling cash by merchants or consumers has resulted in massive acceleration in digital payments, benefiting Visa and Mastercard in emerging markets. All of this has helped propel the stock prices of many Project $1M businesses to new highs.

These weren't consequences that I expected or even planned for going into this crisis, and there was more than a dose of good fortune in some of these trends that these businesses are riding being brought forward a number of years.

Concluding thoughts

For most investors, the Great Pandemic provides a lot of useful lessons and learning. In my opinion, the key is to be able to move past the emotion and be able to look deeper to extract the meaning and value from these lessons to improve your own performance as an investor. The GFC was instrumental to help me modify my own investment strategy, and these last few months helped solidify those lessons. Not reacting and being able to keep a clear head were things that I failed to do last time round but had much better success with during the last few months. Being more data driven was also very helpful.

I have no idea how the next few months will transpire and what the ultimate resolution of this may be. No doubt, the financial pundits will likely be sprouting that we are "still yet to see anything" and that the depression is just around the corner and that stock prices will plummet and retirement balances will be eviscerated. I wouldn’t know, I’ve been busy tuning out the noise and just letting my portfolio companies do what they’ve been consistently doing day in and day out over the last five years.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P500 in 2019



in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V, CRM, NOW, FB, GOOGL, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.