There are not many gold explorers with multimillion ounce resources, flying completely under the radar. Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF) is one of them. Actually, in this case, "flying under the radar" sounds like an exaggeration. Troilus Gold is more like flying in a cave deep underground, like a well-kept secret, totally out of reach of any radars. How else can be described a company with a brownfield project in Quebec that contains 6.5 million toz of gold equivalent, that keeps on drilling great intersections and that has only 81 followers and absolutely no coverage here on Seeking Alpha?

The Troilus gold project is located in the Val-d'Or district of Quebec. It has a very interesting history. The exploration at the property started back in the 1950s, but the mine development started only in 1993 after the property was acquired by Inmet. The mine construction was completed in 1996 and gold and copper production lasted until 2010 when the operations were halted due to low metals prices. During the 14-year period, the mine produced approximately 2 million toz gold and 155 million lb copper. After the mine closure, the mill and camp were sold and dismantled. The rest of the assets were retained by Inmet that got acquired by First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) in 2013.

After this, the history of the Troilus gold project starts to get a little more complicated. In 2014, a company named Copper One announced the acquisition of Troilus from First Quantum. However, Copper One later decided that it will not have enough money to redevelop the mine and the deal wasn't completed. Two years later, in 2016, Sulliden Mining Capital acquired an option to acquire 100% of the Troilus mine. In late 2017, Sulliden made a reverse takeover of a company named Pitchblack Resources. The transaction resulted in a transfer of the option from Sulliden to Pitchblack. Subsequently, Pitchblack Resources was renamed Troilus Gold. And in April 2018, Troilus Gold realized the option and acquired the Troilus gold project. In November 2018, Troilus acquired a big land package to the northeast of the Troilus mine. In November 2019, several claims from O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF) were added. And in April 2020, a large land package covering an area of 334 km² was acquired from O3. Troilus also staked new claims covering a land area of similar size. All to the south and south-west of the original Troilus gold project.

Today, Troilus Gold controls a large 846 km² land package on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt. The area is highly prospective, which confirms also Troilus' exploration results. In 2016, the Troilus project contained indicated and inferred resources of 2.75 million toz of gold equivalent. In 2018, the volume increased to 5.09 million toz of gold equivalent and the November 2019 resource estimate contains 6.47 million toz of gold equivalent (table below).

The gold equivalent resources consist of 5.5 million toz gold, 7.8 million toz silver, and 396 million lb copper. The majority, more than 70% of resources, is included in the indicated category. Moreover, the majority of resources, nearly 68%, is open-pittable.

As can be seen in the picture below, the currently outlined resources are situated only in the area of the old Troilus mine (J Zone, Z87 Zone, Z87 South Zone). But the deposit is still open at depth. And along the more than 20-km long trend, several targets have been identified and some of them have been already drilled. It is possible to expect that the next resource estimate will also include a bigger portion of Z87 South, as well as the Allonge and especially the Southwest zone.

The Southwest zone is situated only 3.5 km to the south-west of the Z87 zone. The recent drill results provided some very nice intersections with good grades, good lengths, and relatively close to the surface. The intersections include 2.26 g/t of gold equivalent over 24 meters, 1.02 g/t of gold equivalent over 31.7 meters, or 1.65 g/t of gold equivalent over 33 meters (less than 75 meters below the surface). The batch of results released in late April contained very interesting drill holes as well. Drill hole TLG-ZSW20-189, is probably the best hole drilled in the Southwest zone by now. It contained not only a 6 meters long interval of 1.23 g/t of gold equivalent approximately 15 meters below the surface, but also a 72.9 meters long interval grading 1.56 g/t of gold equivalent, approximately 200 meters below the surface. This depth should be open-pittable. For example, the old Z87 pit has a depth of approximately 300 meters. And the J Zone and Z87 zone resources are classified as open-pittable to a depth of approximately 500 meters. Hole TLG-ZSW20-185 was promising too. Especially due to the 14 meters long intersection of 1.02 g/t of gold equivalent, made less than 50 meters below the surface.

Troilus Gold's on-site operations have been suspended from March 16 due to the coronavirus. It may lead to a postponement of some of the development plans. More drilling was planned for this year, followed by an updated resource estimate. Its timing is hard to estimate due to the recent interruptions, but Q4 2020 should be a realistic target. I wouldn't be surprised to see the overall gold equivalent resources to cross the 8 million toz mark by the end of this year. A PEA should follow. Although Troilus' latest corporate presentation still targets the H2 2020, it is reasonable to expect a potential postponement to Q1 2021.

The PEA hasn't been prepared yet which means that it is hard to predict the future extent, let alone the economics of the mining operations. But in an interview back in November 2018, Troilus' CEO Justin Reid stated that he expects the AISC in line with other producers in the area, in the C$700-800/toz gold ($522-597/toz gold) range. During a presentation on May 5, 2020, the CEO mentioned a 20,000 tpd operation several times. At a 90% recovery rate and at the open-pittable indicated gold grade of 0.67 g/t gold, mine of this size would produce around 140,000 toz gold per year. Plus copper and silver by-products. Of course, there is also the higher-grade underground ore and it is also possible to expect that the mine plan will be optimized, maybe also the gold recoveries will be higher. And the CEO indicated that as the resources keep on growing (especially due to the Southwestern zone right now), it is not clear how big the operations are going to be. Maybe a bigger mill will be considered. But in my opinion, 140,000 toz per year looks like a reasonable conservative expectation from the PEA.

The CAPEX shouldn't be too high. As Troilus is a brownfield project, the infrastructure, such as 85 km of powerlines, 40 km of roads, or a 50 MW substation, is already in place. There is also a fully permitted tailings pond, and a water treatment facility, as well as a 450 meters decline to underground. According to Troilus' president Paul Pint, building all of this would inflate the final CAPEX by $350-450 million.

Although the Troilus gold project looks extremely promising, there are also several risks that need to be mentioned. Permitting shouldn't be an issue. Quebec is a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction; moreover, Troilus is situated in the "Plan Nord" area and has the support of the government. As it is a brownfield operation, several important permits are already in place. For example, the tailings facility is fully permitted and there is also an active mining lease in the area of the original pits. Right now, Troilus awaits the permit to dewater the pits. The pits contain 30 million m³ of water. According to the CEO, the dewatering could start this summer. It is possible to expect that the other permits needed to put Troilus into production also should be obtained relatively quickly and relatively easily.

A much bigger problem is related to financing the mine development. Troilus Gold made a C$12.8 million equity financing back in February. Back on May 5, the CEO stated that the company is well-financed for the rest of the year. Despite it, on June 2, a C$15 million bought deal financing was announced. And exactly the same day, the financing was increased to C$22 million. It is not known what led to this surprising step, but if the burning rate remains similar to the recent quarters, Troilus should be financed at least by the end of 2021 now.

However, a much bigger share dilution is inevitable, when the construction phase arrives. Troilus has around 90 million shares outstanding and its current market capitalization is approximately $70 million. After the recently announced equity financing is completed, the share count should increase to 110 million and market capitalization to $85 million. It is yet unknown what the CAPEX will be. But even if the CAPEX is only, say, $200 million, Troilus would probably need to finance around $80-100 million via equity. At the current share price, the share price would have to more than double. But once again, this is only a very rough guess, a more relevant CAPEX estimate will be provided by the PEA.

The longer-term prospects of the company look very good. Also in the near term, there are several important catalysts, including the permitting, drilling, updated resource estimate, and the PEA. From a technical point of view, the share price is in consolidation following a more than 100% growth from the March lows. The RSI is around 50 and the quicker moving average is still above the slower one. The share price should do well, as long as it stays above the support level at $0.7. If this support doesn't hold, another one is around $0.5.

Troilus Gold is like a well-kept secret, as despite the great upside potential, it doesn't catch too much attention of the market participants. It is successfully expanding already sizeable resources at its brownfield project in a mining-friendly and safe jurisdiction of Quebec. The resources contain 6.5 million toz of gold equivalent right now, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them crossing the 8 million toz mark by the end of this year. Also a PEA is underway. Based on some comments of the CEO and the president of the company, and based on other currently known data, it is reasonable to expect an average annual production of at least 140,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC below $700/toz. But, of course, this is only a very rough estimate. More light to this topic should be shed by the PEA that should be released later this year, or maybe early next year. What is important for the potential new investors is the company is valued only at $70 million right now ($85 million after the recently announced equity financing is completed), which is a very low price given the enormous upside potential of the Troilus gold project.

