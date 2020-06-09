Autodesk (ADSK) is a software giant that services the manufacturing, architecture, construction, and entertainment industries, among many others. The company utilizes computer software to perform a plethora of tasks for customers, from designing to modeling. The advancements being made in AI, virtualization, and general computing are making Autodesk's products more relevant than ever in modern industry.

While the stock initially plunged as a result of the coronavirus, it has since surged even higher than it was prior to the outbreak. Although most companies are experiencing a partial rebound, very few are experiencing the upward momentum that Autodesk is experiencing. It is now valued at $51 billion, making it one of the largest software companies in the world.

Autodesk has experienced a stunning rebound in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Autodesk is arguably in a better position than it was prior to the pandemic. The current period of social distancing is accelerating the adoption of more virtualized technologies. The ability to design, model, and render in a virtual setting is becoming an increasingly invaluable component of many companies. Autodesk is an industry leader in such software. Moreover, the technology behind its products is advancing at an increasingly fast pace.

Favorable Trends

It is far more cost-effective to design, prototype, and model in a virtualized setting, for obvious reasons. As computing technologies advance even further, the benefits of performing such activities in a virtual setting will become even greater. Many of the most advanced technology companies, like Tesla (TSLA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), are already heavily reliant upon such technologies.

Popular Autodesk products like AutoCAD and Revit helps customers design and model projects by utilizing sophisticated computer software. Such products are rapidly becoming an integral tool for engineers, architects, designers, contractors, etc. Autodesk is also successfully diversifying its product offering to more fully capture the market for software solutions.

Products like the AutoCAD allow customers to operate in an increasingly sophisticated virtual environment.

Source: AutoCAD

The exponential progress being made in AI, machine learning, cloud technology, and advanced computing will only further bolster Autodesk moving forward. The company's tools and services will become more powerful and complex as these technologies progress. The application of Autodesk's software is only growing with every passing year.

Strong Financials

Autodesk recently reported strong Q1 results amidst the pandemic. The company largely beat expectations with non-GAAP EPS and revenue of $0.85 and $885.7 million, respectively. It also improved its operating margin by 11%, resulting in a Q1 operating margin of 15%. The global pandemic did not appear to have a large negative impact on Autodesk in Q1.

Autodesk's move towards a subscription model is starting to pay off. In fact, the company's subscription plan revenue grew 35% to $803 million. The company's growing focus on a cloud-based subscription model is allowing for a greater degree of predictability and stability. This proven model, which is also being employed by software giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Adobe (ADBE), could help push Autodesk to greater heights.

Risks

The coronavirus adds an element of uncertainty to Autodesk. The company could start to feel the negative impacts of the coronavirus over the next few quarters, especially considering its exposure to construction and manufacturing. While many investors clearly believe that COVID-19 concerns are overblown considering Autodesk's recent recovery, COVID-19 still poses many near-term risks for the company.

Fortunately for Autodesk investors, the company has much to look forward to over the long run. As a certain degree of social distancing will likely become the norm in the workforce, demand for its services should grow over time. In fact, the pandemic could be a catalyst for companies to adopt more virtual solutions. The virtual and digital nature of Autodesk's product are perfect for the new normal facing the global workforce.

Autodesk could see growth in demand as new norms develop in the workplace.

Source: Grensler

Conclusion

The advancements in machine learning, AI, and advanced computing is allowing for software to simulate reality to greater degrees of accuracy. The amount of money saved from designing, modeling, and rendering using software will likely only grow moving forward. Most advanced technology, construction, and manufacturing industries are already starting to rely heavily on virtual software technologies.

Autodesk still has more upside even at its current market capitalization of $51 billion and forward P/E ratio of 61. Current societal and technological trends all point to more virtualized and digitized work solutions. As a leader in the virtual software space, Autodesk is well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.