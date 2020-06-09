Earnings of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) dipped to $0.26 per share in the first quarter, down by 36.6% from the last quarter of 2019. Earnings for the remainder of the year will likely recover after the first quarter’s decline, due to a sequential decrease in provisions expense. However, earnings in the year ahead will most probably remain below the 2019 level because of higher provision expense compared to last year. Additionally, the net interest margin will likely decline in the remainder of the year following the Federal Funds rate cuts in March. More earning assets than liabilities will mature this year, which will make the average yield on earning assets more rate-sensitive than the average funding cost. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 16% year over year to $1.28 in 2020. The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, which has increased the risks to earnings. The December 2020 target price suggests a 17% upside from the current market price, which is not high enough to compensate for the currently elevated level of risk. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on HBNC.

Hotel, Restaurant, and Parts of Consumer Portfolio to Drive Provision Expense

A surge in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the top reason for the earnings decline in the first quarter. HBNC’s provision expense jumped to $8.6 million in the first quarter from $0.3 million in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, the management used the Michigan and Indiana leading indicators and the Chicago Fed Midwest Economy Index, among other factors, to determine the provisioning requirement. I’m expecting HBNC to adjust its provision reserves upwards in the second quarter due to a slight worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter.

Moreover, exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries will likely push up the loan loss reserves. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, hotels made up 3.6% of total loans, restaurants made up 1.8%, and non-owner occupied retail made up 4.0% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, within consumer loans, autos made up 10% of total loans and recreation made up 0.4% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. (Note: Details for consumer loans are not available for the first quarter.) However, HBNC’s consumer portfolio is not too disconcerting because around 99.2% of the loans are secured, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the company’s provision expense to increase to $12 million in 2020 from $2 million in 2019.

Margin to Decline Due to Significant Repricing Gap

HBNC’s net interest margin (NIM) declined by 10bps in the first quarter due to the 150bps Federal Funds rate cut in March. NIM will likely decline further in the second quarter following March’s rate cuts. Around 57% of total loans were variable-rate based as of the end of 2019, as mentioned in the last 10-K filing. Additionally, $689 million worth of fixed-rate loans will mature this year, representing 19% of total loans. The repricing of the variable-rate loans and maturity of the fixed-rate loans will make the average yield highly sensitive to the decline in interest rates. At the same time, there will be limited room for transactional deposits to reprice down in the year ahead because rates on these deposits appear to have already taken the full impact of the rate decline. As mentioned in the conference call, current rates on transactional deposits have reached levels last seen when the target Federal Funds rate was at the same level as it is today. However, the maturity of certificates of deposits (CDs) will likely ease some of the pressure on NIM. Around 77% of total CDs will mature this year, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. As of December 31, 2019, the amount of assets that reprice within one year was 161% of liabilities that reprice within one year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 23bps in the second quarter and by 34bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will likely offset some of the pressure on the net interest income from NIM compression. As mentioned in the presentation, HBNC has approved around $280 million of PPP loans in round 1. Management mentioned in the conference call that they intended to participate in the second round of PPP as well. Consequently, I’m expecting loans to grow by 8% in the second quarter over the first quarter of 2020. I’m expecting a majority of the loans to be forgiven in the third quarter; hence, I’m expecting loans to decline by 7% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting HBNC to end the year with loan balances of around $3.7 million, up 2% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 16%

The decline in provision expense from the first quarter will likely lead to an earnings recovery in the remainder of the year. However, earnings will likely remain below the 2019 level due to higher-than-normal provision expense and NIM compression. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 16% year over year to $1.28 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance of an earnings miss in the year ahead due to the uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the severity and duration exceed my expectations, then provision expense can surpass the estimate. Additionally, the fees booked under the PPP this year are uncertain because the duration of these loans is unknown. HBNC will book the unamortized PPP fees at the time of forgiveness; therefore, if fewer-than-anticipated loans get forgiven this year, then the fees for 2020 can miss estimates. These uncertainties have increased HBNC’s riskiness.

Year-end Target Price Suggests an Upside of 17%

I'm using HBNC's historical average price-to-tangible book ratio (P/TB) to value the stock. The company has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.35 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $10.8 gives a target price of $14.6 for December 2020. This price target implies a 17% upside from HBNC's June 8 closing price, as shown in the table below. The table also displays the sensitivity of its target price to the P/TB ratio.

In addition to the upside, the stock also offers a dividend yield of 3.9%, provided HBNC maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.12 per share in the remainder of 2020. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 37%, which is easily sustainable.

As discussed above, the uncertainties have increased the riskiness of the stock. In my opinion, the price upside is not high enough to compensate investors for the currently elevated risk level. Therefore, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on HBNC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.