Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has weathered the pandemic-induced economic crisis virtually unscathed. The company operates a recession-resistant business model that is largely uncorrelated with the general economic cycle. Its 169 mission-critical properties are leased primarily to Defense/IT tenants that support the government’s defense and national security operations. While COPT is unlikely to provide exciting tech company-like results, I believe it has a strong growth runway ahead, while providing investors with a steady stream of dividend income.

COPT had a good Q1 amidst the pandemic, with FFO coming in at 0.51 per share, which is essentially flat YoY. Its same-property cash NOI grew an impressive 5% YoY, and the core portfolio was 95.2% leased at quarter-end, driven by high retention rates and record leasing last year.

What I like about COPT is that 88% of its revenues comes from tenants in the Defense/IT space, most of whom are engaged in mission-critical national security and operations. The remaining 12% mostly comes from tenants in the essential healthcare/public health and financial services sectors.

Unlike retail and hospitality REITs that were hit hard by the pandemic, 100% of COPT’s properties are deemed essential and have been fully operational during the pandemic. The total tenant rent relief impact is low and is at less than 0.5% of annualized cash rents. It should come as no surprise that the company collected virtually all of its rents for April and May at 98.6% and 98.1% of total contractual billings, which, when adjusted for rent relief, comes in even higher at 99.5% and 99.1%.

Tenant retention remained robust at 89%, and leasing volume was strong as the company leased out 143,000 square feet in the quarter, representing a 13% YoY increase from Q1’19. COPT also has a number of high-profile leases just coming on-line, including an executed lease with the U.S. government for a large block of space at 100 Secured Gateway. In addition, management just executed a 3.1 megawatt agreement with a government contractor for a long-term super-computing lease and is in negotiations for an 11.25-megawatt location, as CEO Steve Budorick noted on the conference call:

The tenant is a Fortune 100 company with whom we have a very strong relationship. Additionally, the renewal negotiation for the 11.25 megawatt expiration this year is progressing well and we expect to complete it this quarter. We placed the 230,000 square foot 100% leased development into service during the quarter. Following that delivery, our active developments totaled 2.2 million square feet that are 78% leased currently and will be 86% leased upon delivery of the new lease with the U.S. government.

The development pipeline also remains robust, as a build-to-suit transaction was executed in April for a new headquarters building for Cummings Aerospace, an engineering solutions firm and defense contractor. As an added positive, construction activities are deemed essential, and work on existing development projects continue unabated. Here’s a snapshot of the current development pipeline, which is already 86% pre-leased on a square footage basis.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

What I also like about COPT is its relatively low leasing capex costs relative to its peers in the office sector, which is notorious for high retrofitting costs to suit tenant needs. At just $2.53 per square foot, the company's costs are 48% lower than those of its next-highest peer.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

COPT also has a well-laddered lease maturity schedule, with no more than 11% of its leases expiring through 2023, as seen below.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, management anticipates the majority of its rent relief requests to hit in Q2, resulting in a same-property cash NOI decline of 1.5-3% compared to Q2’19. As such, NOI for the full year 2020 is expected to be flat to up 1% YoY, and FFO is expected to land at 2.07 per share at the mid-point of guidance.

COPT’s balance sheet remains strong, with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA of 6.3x and Net Debt-to-Gross Assets of 38.2%. The company’s credit is investment-grade rated at BBB- or equivalent by all three ratings agencies. As seen below, management has done an excellent job of reducing leverage from a high of 9.2x (including preferred shares) to the 6.3x level today, with a commitment to get to 6.0x as a long-term goal.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

COPT’s dividend at 0.275 per share is well-covered at an implied payout ratio of 70% based on dividend/AFFO. The dividend has remained flat over the past 8 years, but that could be attributed in part to the significant deleveraging that occurred during this time. I believe the company can return to growing its dividends as build-to-suit projects come on-line and add incremental revenue over the next few years.

As the vast majority of COPT’s tenants are government defense contractors, cuts in defense spending can have a material impact on tenant demand for their properties. I believe this is mitigated by perennial global tensions that aren’t going away anytime soon, and by management’s expectations of 2% annual increases to the defense budget through 2024. In addition, I see increased demand for secure IT locations as cybersecurity increasingly comes to the forefront.

COPT leases the majority of its properties to Defense/IT tenants that are operationally essential to the U.S. government and are immune to general economic cycles. Its strong retention rate and build-to-suit pipeline are catalysts for growth in the coming years. In addition, low leasing capex costs and a strong balance sheet speaks to the durability of its business model. As such, I believe COPT offers investors with a relatively safe place to put investment dollars to work while earning a dividend.

At the current price of $27.66 and a P/FFO of 13.0, I believe shares are undervalued considering the safety of the revenue stream and the growth prospects ahead. I rate the shares as a Buy with a price target of $32.00, which represents a P/FFO of 15.

