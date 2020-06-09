Despite market enthusiasm, a rapid recovery is no slam-dunk. This remains a high-risk opportunity with low liquidity, but the risk/return proposition may be in your favor.

Long-term catalysts, previously discussed by other Seeking Alpha contributors, remain in play. And their odds may have improved due to the pandemic.

But, if a broad recovery winds up being sooner-than-anticipated, shares could bounce back to prior price levels.

Vegas (where a plurality of the company's venues are located) has reopened, but in other key markets (NYC), restaurants remain closed.

With a large share of revenue coming from restaurants located within casinos, consider ARKR another way to bet on a gaming sector recovery post-coronavirus.

Ark Restaurants (ARKR) is yet another micro-cap idea that sounds great on paper. But, in reality? It never quite pans out as expected.

ARKR Stock | Source: arkrestaurants.com

The company is basically a publicly-traded version of those "restaurant groups" that operate one-off dining properties in major cities.

With its roots in New York, the company has a major footprint in the Tri-State area. But, with around 32% of revenue coming from Vegas locations, and a substantial chunk also coming from restaurants/dining located in regional casinos, you could consider it an indirect play on a casino industry rebound post-coronavirus.

Granted, the restaurant space remains a scary place to invest. Yet, unlike better-known restaurant stocks, investors haven't fully priced in a recovery.

Shares have nearly doubled from their lows. But, they still remain far below their pre-pandemic high watermark:

Data by YCharts The question now is, "do I buy the dip?" Or could this stock linger here for some time?

If you're too cautious, a potential discount could evaporate overnight. Join the crowd and buy the said pullback, and you could wind up holding the bag.

Yet, as a small position, acquiring ARKR stock at today's prices may be a reasonable proposition. With hard-hit industries (restaurants, casinos) potentially recovering sooner than anticipated, shares could retrace past highs within a short time frame.

Longer term, many catalysts discussed in past Seeking Alpha analysis could still be in motion. From a potential sale to a strategic acquirer, all the way to the company's exposure to Northern New Jersey gaming expansion.

In short, the risk/return proposition may be in your favor.

Overview

Background

First things first, what is Ark Restaurants? The restaurant operator started off owning venues in New York City.

But, in recent years, the company has diversified its geographic footprint. This includes locations in Washington, D.C., as well as in South Florida, and the Gulf coast of Alabama.

However, it's the company's casino dining venues I find the most interesting.

The bulk of these operations is the company's four restaurants located in "another New York" - the New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Along with these four restaurants, the company also manages room service and food and beverage ("F&B") at the property. Also in Vegas, ARKR operates a restaurant at the Planet Hollywood Casino.

Topping it all off, Ark Restaurants operates casino dining venues in Atlantic City, at Foxwoods in Connecticut, as well as at Hard Rock-branded properties in Tampa, Florida, and Hollywood, Florida.

Per the 10-K, the Vegas operations made up $48.8 million, or around 32% of sales. Add in the Atlantic City and Foxwoods revenue, and the company generated about 37.9% of its sales from gaming-linked properties. And this is not including the percentage of the company's Florida revenues coming from the Hard Rock arrangements.

ARKR Sales by Region | Source: 2019 10-K

Nevertheless, with COVID-19, this diversification is irrelevant. Across-the-board it's been a tough few months for sit-in dining.

But all of this may be in the rearview mirror. Vegas is up-and-running. New York could have indoor restaurants reopen by mid-summer. The worst may be over for Ark Restaurants.

ARKR Stock, COVID-19, and PPP Support

So far, the company has provided limited data regarding COVID-19 cash burn.

What we do know is that the company obtained some relief via the PPP program. Per a 8-K filed on May 5, the company received $9.4m in PPP financing.

Based on the terms of PPP financing, that could mean payroll and overhead costs are around $3.75m a month. But, chances are there's additional fixed costs, as well as lost inventory (food) to consider.

At the end of 2019, the company had $7.2m in cash on hand.

In short, until we see the next 10-Q, we don't know the full picture. After obtaining an extension, the company has until June 26 to release quarterly results.

Is Ark Restaurants A Sure Bet on a Vegas Recovery?

The general public may disagree. But, according to Wall Street, coronavirus is over. Pricing in a V-shaped recovery, even hard-hit sectors are starting to see their share prices bounce back.

That's definitely the case with casino names. Even among lesser-known casino stocks, like Twin River (TRWH), and Full House Resorts (FLL), which have seen epic rallies in the past few weeks.

But while the ship's sailed in direct plays, are there other vehicles with substantial upside exposure?

Perhaps. With the Vegas strip now reopened, a substantial part of the company's revenues could soon come back online.

Yet, with 50% capacity limits, don't expect strong results. But, half capacity is better than nothing when it comes to cash burn.

What About The Rest?

Restaurants in Florida and Alabama have already reopened. But, like Vegas, with a 50% capacity limit.

Over in Jersey, non-casino hotels have reopened in Atlantic City. But the casinos, and the tourism dollars that follow, remain closed. It's still a big question mark at "The Big M" (Meadowlands) as well. Horse racing is set to resume in June, albeit without fans in the grandstands. AKA, no F&B dollars for Ark.

In Connecticut, Foxwoods reopened June 1. But, with dining limited for now to outdoor-only, that's no help to Ark.

Washington, D.C.? May 30 brought the reopening of outside dining. Again, no help to Ark, whose Sequoia venue remains closed.

And now, last but definitely not least, the company's flagship NYC properties. The Big Apple's Phase 1 started June 8. But dining cannot reopen until phase 2, and again that's outdoor-only.

In short, cash burn continues for the NYC operations. And, with the rest of the properties either half-capacity or still closed, cash burn company-wide could continue through the summer.

So, what's a distressed Ark Restaurants worth today? And what could the company's valuation be a few years down the road? Let's run the numbers.

Valuation

What's Ark Worth Today?

With many hard-hit names, it's easy to use pre-pandemic results, and assign a multiple based on historical valuations. But, this may not capture the whole picture.

In theory, many service industry stocks could be worth materially more than where they trade today (even after the recent market enthusiasm). Yet, could they realize full value from a buyer in today's environment? Definitely not.

So, what's the alternative? Until we receive the March quarter numbers, all of this is going to be "back-of-the-envelope." Nevertheless, let's run these "within the Ballpark" numbers for ARKR.

In the trailing twelve months, Ark generated $13.8m in EBITDA. Average EBITDA from the past 5 fiscal years (ending September) is around $11.6m. To be conservative, let's use this average.

For purposes of this valuation, I'm going to assign a low multiple. With the COVID-19 uncertainty, it would be a vulture's market if the company were to be sold.

So, what's a reasonable multiple? Let's say 5x EBITDA. This is closer to what owner-operator restaurants get in the business brokerage market. This low multiple would also provide a potential buyer worthwhile upside if and when the sector recovers.

5x EBITDA means an enterprise value of $58m (I'm excluding lease liabilities from my EV and EV/EBITDA calculations). Backing out around $25.8m in short and long-term debt (pre-pandemic), we get $32.2m for the business. But, that's excluding two key hidden assets.

As Seeking Alpha contributor Investing 501 discussed back in January, the company has two "hidden assets" that are material relative to the size of the operating business.

Namely, the company's owned real estate, which could be worth upwards of $20 million.

Also, the company's investment in the Meadowlands racetrack. The company's equity investment and note receivable holdings in Meadowlands are on the books at $6.8m.

So, let's adjust. Assuming a 7% cap rate for the $20m sale leaseback, let's say EBITDA is reduced by $1.4m.

That leaves us with $10.2m in EBITDA Multiplied by 5, and that's $51m.

Add in the $20m from the owned real estate, and the $6.8m from the Meadowlands investment. That's $26.8m on top of the $51m, or $77.8m. Back out the debt, and we get $52m. In other words, just under $15 per share.

Granted, that's barely above where shares trade today. Especially since I'm not deducting the PPP loan, although chances are that'll be forgiven.

Also, there is no way this company is going up for sale anytime soon. Insiders like CEO Michael Weinstein aren't going to panic-sell. But that brings us to the real reason to consider ARKR stock today: the company's underlying value post-recovery.

What's Ark Worth Post-Pandemic?

Let's assume by next year, the company's operations are firing on all cylinders. Even in the midst of V-shaped mania, many remain concerned outdoor leisure will take years to retrace the high water mark.

Yet, I'm banking that pent-up desire to socialize/engage in outside leisure will prevail. After all, the Spanish flu was followed by the Roaring 20s.

So, let's take Ark's pre-pandemic TTM EBITDA ($13.8m), and determine a fair valuation when things recover.

Pre-outbreak, shares were trading above $20 per share. At $20 per share, that's about a $70m market cap.

Add back in the $25.8m in 2019 debt, and that's a $95.8m enterprise value. Again, I'm excluding operating leases to keep numbers apples-to-apples.

$95.8m/$13.8m gives us an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.94. Let's round it up, and call it 7.

So, 7x was the high-water mark in terms of EBITDA multiple. Fair enough valuation. It's higher than what these venues would fetch piecemeal. Yet, low enough to make it an attractive target for a buyer.

Let's add back in the "hidden assets." First, the $20m sale/leaseback. Again, backing out $1.4m in lost cash flow from this transaction.

That brings EBITDA down to $12.4m. At 7x, that's $86.8m for the operating business. Add back in the theoretical sale-leaseback, and the value of the Meadowlands stake. That's $113.6m.

Back out the $25.8m in debt. Although $2.7m of this was due as of December 31, let's assume they extended the terms of the note.

Net of the $25.8m, that's $87.8m. How about the PPP loan? Although the company will probably qualify for forgiveness, let's be conservative and back that out as well.

Net of PPP liability, that's $81.21m or $22.40 per share.

In other words, 60% upside from just a recovery alone. Yet, this valuation may not be the limit for Ark Restaurants.

Is ARKR Stock Worth Owning Post-Recovery?

A full-fledged recovery would likely bring Ark stock back to prior price levels. Yet, is there more upside on the table after "return to normal" is realized?

Past Seeking Alpha write-ups have discussed multiple potential catalysts. These range from a sale to a strategic buyer, all the way to upside with its Meadowlands investment.

Obviously, the situation's changed with Ark post-coronavirus. Yet, these long-term needle-movers may still be in play.

Ark Restaurants As Takeover Target

As Investing 501 discussed in his write-up, insiders hold negative control of the company. But, with these principals reaching their golden years, perhaps a liquidity event could be on the horizon.

The question is whether a buyer would be willing to buy the company at a price satisfactory to these insiders.

Investing 501's top likely buyers for Ark were Delaware North Companies, and Landry's Restaurants.

Yet, I can see some reasons why both companies may not be interested in making an acquisition.

Firstly, Delaware North. I agree there could be sufficient overlap (Meadowlands Investment, concession business within casinos) to make this a potential bolt-on for Delaware.

But, given how the company is more restaurant-heavy than concession-heavy, I don't see this being that much of a fit for them. Also, it's not as if Delaware North can buy Ark, and then take over the Meadowlands facility.

It could use it as a toehold to gain control. But I'm doubtful Meadowlands investors Jeff Gural and Hard Rock are looking to hand this opportunity over to Delaware North.

Secondly, Landry's. Tillman Fertitta became a billionaire during the last crisis. But today's maelstrom is taking a heavier toll on his restaurant and casino empire.

Yet, Landry's borrowed $300m to ride things out through 2020. Chances are the privately-held hospitality giant will survive. And given Fertitta's hard-charging, acquisitive ways, he'll likely be back on the prowl for more deals coming out of this crisis. Landry's already has made a run for Ark in the past.

And, considering Landry's main business (sit down restaurants, focus on the tourism market), Ark may be a great fit. However, Landry's (which owns Golden Nugget locations in Vegas and Atlantic City) may not be interested in operating F&B venues in other people's casinos.

How about other potential buyers? Could another small operator, like The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) swallow up Ark?

With last year's buy of bankrupt Kona Grill, ONE Group has its work cut out for it right now. Also, ONE seems to pivot towards owning chains, rather than one-off locations.

Now that we've discussed potential buyers, another question comes to mind. Would any of them be willing to pay a premium to my aforementioned appraisal?

Perhaps. The company had $32.4m in non-payroll overhead in FY2019. Even if a buyer could trim just 20%, that's an additional $6.5m in operating profit. Multiply that by our multiple (7x EBITDA), and that's an additional $45.5m in value, or about $13 per share.

On the other hand, you have to leave some on the table. Even $30 per share may not be a win from the side of a buyer. With this in mind, $25 per share may be the most Ark's owners could realize in a liquidity event.

Greater Odds for Meadowlands Casino Expansion Post-Pandemic

This is a long-standing potential catalyst for the stock. Other SA contributors, like Quinn Foley, have discussed it in years prior.

Simply put, if a New Jersey referendum on casinos outside of Atlantic City ever passes, Ark could see a large windfall from the Meadowlands investment.

But, with voters back in 2016 giving a resounding "No" for North Jersey casinos, it still looks like a long-shot.

Or is it? Despite the defeat in 2016, the possibility's still on the table.

Earlier in 2020, some NJ lawmakers quietly reintroduced bills to authorize casinos in North Jersey.

Granted, they weren't looking to put this on this November's ballot. The proponents of the bill see it as a backup, in case Atlantic City continued to deteriorate.

However, post-outbreak, this looks like a greater possibility. Coronavirus is yet another death blow to Atlantic City's gaming economy. Add in the fact that New Jersey is dying for new revenue sources, and a Meadowlands casino seems inevitable.

That's not to say this is a sure thing. An expansion could still be years off. But, recent events may have tilted odds on The Big M's favor.

Risks

New York Restaurants Remain Closed Through Summer 2020

It could be months until indoor dining reopens in New York City. While just 25% of revenues, these locations sitting idle means continued cash burn.

And, like with the Vegas risks, New York restaurants could continue to reel through the year. Also, consider the recent civil unrest, as well as the risks of a "second wave." In short, plenty of reason why the Manhattan restaurant industry could see continued tough times in the near term.

Vegas Rebound Doesn't Happen

Investors may be excited Vegas is up-and-running. But, what's to say tourism will return to 100% by year's end?

With "social distancing" rules already limiting capacity, it's a long road ahead.

Also, the general public doesn't share Wall Street's enthusiasm for a recovery. If households continue belt-tightening through 2020, the Vegas operations may not return to profitability.

Lease With MGM Resorts Expires in 2023

The company is fast approaching the end of its lease agreement with MGM Resorts (MGM) for its New York-New York dining and F&B concessions.

Yet, past concerns this deal comes to an end three years out may be overblown. Back in February, CEO Michael Weinstein provided insight on why Ark losing its Vegas concessions isn't likely when the current arrangement expires in 2023:

We had some advantages in that negotiation. We're non-union, we're grandfathered as non-union; we think that's a big deal. We provide New York, New York with a great deal of rental income.

And now, add the pandemic to that list. With Vegas trying to get back on its feet, it's fair to argue that MGM will prefer to maintain existing restaurant tenants rather than ditch its current partners.

Low Liquidity Another Factor to Consider

The stock's low liquidity may be another concern. ARKR trades on the NASDAQ. But, shares have a high bid/ask spread, and typically only a few thousand shares change hands each day. For individual investors, this may be a worthwhile idea. For funds and large private investors? Probably not.

A Worthwhile Bet on A Gaming Recovery

Ark Restaurants has a few fleas. It's a small operator, and an overlooked stock. The company operates in a cyclical, highly-competitive industry. Add in coronavirus headwinds, and even now it looks like a gamble.

But, with hard-hit names bouncing back post-pandemic, this one could follow suit in the next few months, as its core operations slowly get up-and-running again.

Granted, high risks remain. New York restaurants could continue to struggle. Vegas may not see a V-shaped recovery. The company doesn't go private or find a buyer. All of these could make the stock "dead money" for years to come.

Yet, with a favorable risk/return proposition, consider ARKR a worthwhile value play in today's excited-but-still-uncertain stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.