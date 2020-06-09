Although a high distribution yield is attractive, since betting on very high earnings growth is risky at the best of times, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Analysts are forecasting very high earnings growth in the next three years, and if this does not transpire, then it is very likely that Enviva Partners' distributions will be reduced significantly.

The company's leverage is also very high, which poses further significant risks to its distributions, but thankfully, its okay liquidity and long-dated debt maturities should help the company to continue operating.

Whilst some investors may view this as a sign of the company's strength, throughout its recent history Enviva Partners has not covered its distribution payments even with operating cash flow.

It currently is common to see dividends being reduced and very rare to see high yields actually seeing further increases, with one such example of the latter being Enviva Partners.

Introduction

Following the recent economic turmoil from the coronavirus, it has become quite common to see dividends being reduced, often quite significantly. This, in turn, makes it quite rare to observe an organization actually increasing its dividends, and even rarer yet when it already sports a high yield. One such example is the ecofriendly industrial wood pellets producer Enviva Partners (EVA), which currently offers a distribution yield of almost 8% after recently increasing it in April, albeit by a very small amount. Whilst this may be interpreted as a sign of strength, the company is actually still walking a very fine line.

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes the company's cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

The first problem is quickly apparent when reviewing Enviva Partners' cash flow performance. Throughout 2017-2019, the company never covered its distribution payments with free cash flow, and thus, the difference was funded through debt. It is particularly concerning to observe that during this period of time, the company's total distribution payments of $234 million actually exceeded its total operating cash flow of $199 million, as defined by the notes underneath the above graph.

Whilst some investors may wish to debate exactly how to assess distribution coverage, it should mostly be undebatable that failing to cover distributions with operating cash flow is very concerning, and thus poses significant questions regarding their sustainability. If the company were to continue operating in this manner, then a very significant distribution reduction would be unavoidable at some point in the future.

Admittedly, this cash flow performance now sits in the rear-view mirror, and thus, Enviva Partners' future performance will ultimately determine whether it can sustain its distributions. Thankfully, there are reasons to be optimistic, with the consensus earnings estimates included below showing analysts are expecting the company's earnings to surge approximately 200% higher in the next three years. If this was to translate over to increased operating cash flow, which is realistic, then it should be sufficient to cover the company's distribution payments with free cash flow, depending on possible future changes to capital expenditure.

(Image Source: Seeking Alpha)

Although this estimated future growth sounds promising, these consensus estimates should be taken with a grain of salt. Aside from the normal difficulties that analysts face, since this is a relatively small and underfollowed organization, the sample size for these consensus estimates is likely small, and thus, more subject to errors. Given the currently elevated global economic uncertainties, basing an investment decision on lofty promises of future growth is quite risky and only suited to those with a particularly high risk profile.

Financial Position

Since Enviva Partners' historical distribution payments have not even been covered by operating cash flow during the last three years, the company's financial position will play an instrumental role in determining the sustainability of its distribution in the short term. The three graphs included below summarize its financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

Enviva Partners' very high leverage quickly becomes apparent after reviewing these financial metrics, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.32 beginning to push past the point of being safe even for a large regulated utility company, let alone a relatively small industrial organization. It should be no surprise that the company's net debt has been increasing significantly since the end of 2017 and, even more concerning, its overall leverage has also been increasing on average. Since the end of 2017, its gearing ratio as well as net debt-to-EBIDTA and operating cash flow have all increased materially.

This only further highlights the risks surrounding this potential income investment, as the company's leverage is already too high to safely continue funding any of its distribution payments through debt. Since this current path is clearly not sustainable in the long term, it indicates that unless Enviva Partners' earnings increase, its current high distribution yield is unlikely to survive past the short term.

(Image Source: Author)

On the surface, Enviva Partners' liquidity initially appears quite decent with a current ratio of 1.24, although one downside is the relatively small cash balance that leaves the company reliant on its credit facility, which is less than ideal. Whilst the company still retains an undrawn balance of $280 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, this still provides little scope to fund its distribution payments, which totaled $96 million during 2019 alone. Thankfully, the vast majority of its debt does not mature until 2026, which provides ample time to either meet these obligations from higher earnings or refinance, and thus, despite the company's high leverage, it should be capable of remaining a going concern.

Conclusion

On one hand, the prospects of a high distribution yield are quite attractive, especially one that may also capitalize on the global push towards lower emissions. Although on the other hand, the risks from the company's poor distribution coverage and very high leverage keeps any investors betting heavily on future growth. Since this is always risky at the best of times, and these are certainly not the best of times, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate at the moment.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enviva Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.