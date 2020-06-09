The Great American Comeback - Weekly Market Notes June 8, 2020
by: Baird
Summary
The surprising jobs numbers in the month of May and the unemployment rate point to a faster recovery than anyone expected.
Even though the Fed does not have any more room to cut interest rates, they have other tools such as forward guidance and quantitative easing.
The economic recovery will depend on the path of the virus pandemic, the creation of medicines and vaccines and the continuance of fiscal and monetary stimulus.
