We recommend taking advantage of this by investing in Gilead Sciences, which has strong appreciation potential, with or without an acquisition.

The potential giant could be worth nearly $250 billion, with the potential for significant synergies.

The investment rumor all popped up the news at the same time, that AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) had approached Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) about a merger. On the back of major mergers, such as Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan, the potential for another pharmaceutical mega-merger is huge.

The combined company would be worth almost a quarter of a trillion. While the rumors continue to change, and some state the merger discussions aren't actually active, as we'll see throughout this article, this potential merger is one to watch.

Gilead Sciences and AstraZeneca - Bloomberg

Gilead Sciences' Assets

Gilead Sciences has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets that justify the company's valuation and then some in our opinion. You can read our last detailed analysis of Gilead Sciences here.

Gilead Sciences Portfolio - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences earned $5.47 billion in revenue in 1Q 2020, up from $5.20 billion in 1Q 2019. That's a 5% YoY change despite a 6% QoQ decline. The company's revenue comes from 4 key product lines, HIV, HCV, Yescarta, and "other products." The company's HCV business is a mostly declining business; however, it'll give the company some continued cash flow.

However, some of the company's other businesses are exciting. For example, the company's HIV business is the company's largest and the company is increasingly moving patients to TAF based regimens. Given that TAF patents are expected to last until the 2030s, and that it makes up roughly 80% of the company's business, that's significant steady cash flow.

At the same time, Gilead Sciences has a number of potential exciting growth assets. The company's Yescarta revenue is expected to grow. Filgotinib, another of the company's valuable assets, is expected to generate $5 billion in annual revenue. The company's Magrolimab drug is expected to generate nearly $3 billion in peak sales.

That means that not only will the company's existing drugs generate strong revenue, but the company's new drugs can expand its revenue. This will support continued cash flow into the 2030s. That's exactly what you want when you're considering an acquisition that will require significant cash flow to pay off a decade+ of debt.

AstraZeneca's Assets

AstraZeneca is another company that merges well with Gilead Sciences. That's because not only does the business have significant cash flow potential but it has significant growth potential.

AstraZeneca Product Sales - AstraZeneca Investor Presentation

AstraZeneca is focused on strong product sales and strong cash flow. The company's 2020 revenue forecast is expected to be $25 billion, from which the company will generate roughly $7.5 billion in operating profit. Given the company's $140 billion market capitalization, the company is trading at a P/E ratio of less than 19.

However, despite that, the company is experiencing rapid growth from its core portfolio, specifically oncology. This is an area where Gilead Sciences is trying to grow, and the potential synergies are enormous. However, it's worth noting that AstraZeneca is coming into this with a significant position of revenue and cash flow.

Potential Acquisition Terms

So let's take a look at what an acquisition would look like. Gilead Sciences is a company that, like Celgene, has had a difficult time since the company's prized asset has had a difficult time. So we'll use the Bristol-Myers Squibb acquisition of Celgene as our reference point. The $74 billion acquisition of Celgene was at a roughly 20% premium from Celgene's $60 billion steady market cap before.

We'll assume that the same is true for this acquisition. That would point towards a $115 billion acquisition price for Gilead Sciences. Now Bristol-Myers Squibb bought Celgene for a roughly $35 billion cash component and a $40 billion stock component. Gilead Sciences has a slight net cash position and AstraZeneca has roughly $15 billion in net debt.

A $115 billion Gilead Sciences acquisition would have, at a similar ratio, $60 billion in stock and $55 billion in net cash. That would point towards $70 billion in total debt from the acquisition and $60 billion in stock. The outstanding company would have a $200 billion market capitalization. It's also worth noting Bristol-Myers Squibb expected $2.5 billion in synergies. So we'll assume a proportional $4 billion for this deal.

Together, the combined company would have $8.5 billion in annual cash flow from Gilead Sciences, $7.5 billion in operating profit from AstraZeneca, and $4 billion in synergies for $20 billion in annual cash flow. It'd have $70 billion in debt. Gilead Sciences has 2027 debt at less than 1.5%, highlighting strong demand for its debt.

We'll assume the company can get roughly 3% debt on a worst case, in the low interest environment. That'd mean roughly $2 billion in interest obligations, well manageable by $20 billion in annual cash flow. After interest, the company could pay down the entire debt from the deal in 4 years, while having strong cash flow generation abilities.

That potential deal could mean strong rewards for shareholders. The $200 billion company could increase significantly, given the enterprise value, as its debt goes down. At the same time, with synergies, it'd be trading at a low double-digit P/E ratio based on the cash flow versus market capitalization. That's a great valuation at the current positioning.

Our View

Our view on this acquisition is that, obviously, while the details are sparse there is significant potential.

For the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene acquisition, the deal was expected to add $15 billion in value from synergies. For the current deal, given the larger size, synergies could be almost $25 billion. For a near $250 billion enterprise value, that means the potential for a double-digit increase from the synergies between the companies.

Additionally, the acquisition would enable the companies to take advantage of low interest rates. Gilead Sciences can raise 7-year debt at less than 1.5% and the combined company, while having a significant amount of debt, will be able to get quite good interest rates. Using cash flow to pay off that debt should lead to strong share value increases for shareholders.

For those recommending investing we recommend opening up a position in the common stock of Gilead Sciences. Since Gilead Sciences has strong cash flow, dropped versus its highs, and has Remdesivir, it is likely to get a significant premium in the event of an acquisition. Alternatively, the company's significant cash flow generation will reward shareholders well even without an acquisition.

Risks

The risk here is a run-up in Gilead Sciences' share price from a potential acquisition offer. You could sell out, but the question then becomes when to sell out versus capture the maximum value. We've been long-term holders of Gilead Sciences and continue to recommend doing that, but the deal is nowhere near a certainty, and those who hold on could see a sharp drop in price if the deal is cancelled.

Still, we feel that Gilead Sciences is a quality long-term holding by itself worth holding onto.

Conclusion

The rumor mill is turning out that AstraZeneca might be interested in acquiring Gilead Sciences. That could form a potential quarter-trillion-dollar pharmaceutical company. That massive company could come with the potential for $25 billion in synergies and in a low interest environment, could mean significant shareholder rewards.

We estimate that under the potential acquisition, based on the stock and cash breakdown we forecast, the net interest charge will be $2 billion annualized. That'd be more than justified by $4 billion in annual synergies alone. However, shareholders could actually earn significantly more as debt is converted to cash, increasing value.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide energy demand is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate you high-yield returns.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market.

Technical buy and sell alerts. Click Here for a 2-week free trial, with an unconditional money back guarantee and 47% off of our most popular annual plan! There's nothing to lose and everything to gain!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.