With US$397M in net cash and no debt, Parex should have accelerated its share buyback program instead of suspending it.

At $40 Brent, the company should be making $2-3M in free cash flow per week despite the lower production rate (and thanks to the reduced capex).

Introduction

Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) has been one of my favorite oil producers in the past few years as the company combined a cash-rich balance sheet with low-cost oil production in Colombia. Parex continued to boost its production in the past few years by using its incoming operating cash flow so its production increase was steady and quite consistent. The strong balance sheet and low production cost made it my favorite investment to ride out the oil price crash.

Parex has its main listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it’s trading with PXT as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is in excess of 900,000 shares, so the TSX clearly is the best place to trade in Parex’s shares. Parex does report its financial results in US dollars, and the USD will be the base currency throughout this article.

The first quarter was once again excellent…

While the Q1 results aren’t representative for what Parex was and is going through, it does provide a good overview of what the company is able to achieve during normal times. The average Brent oil price in Q1 was $51/barrel. The average oil-equivalent production rate was just over 54,000 barrels per day.

This resulted in Parex generating $171.4M in revenue after paying $22.2M in royalties on the revenue (which works out to be an average royalty rate of almost 11.5%). The pre-tax income came in at $91M which is a 20% decrease compared to the Q1 2019 result but this still is a very respectable result as most of its peers in the oil and gas industry had to report a negative pre-tax income. Those peers were predominantly hit by high interest expenses (as most companies use debt as a leverage tool to quickly expand production) and impairment charges.

As Parex has no debt (and a huge net cash position), its finance expenses mainly consist of FX changes while the low-cost base of its assets allowed it to record an impairment charge of just $7M. This is less than 1/4th of the normal depreciation rate of the oil fields, so the impairment charge is just a pro-forma and very negligible charge.

These elements helped Parex Resources to be profitable. The bottom line shows a $3.8M net loss but this is entirely caused by a deferred tax expense totalling almost $85M. On a normalized basis, Parex clearly would have been profitable.

Those taxes purely are an accounting thing, and that’s being confirmed in the cash flow statements.

As you can see in the image above, Parex Resources generated $155.3M in operating cash flow, but we still need to deduct the $0.2M in lease payments and the $58M in contributions from working capital changes. On an adjusted basis, Parex would have generated $97M in adjusted operating cash flow. The total capex was $71M and this resulted in a $26M free cash flow result.

Keep in mind the majority of the capex was already committed before COVID-19 struck, and a large part of the investments were related to Parex’s continuous growth plans. Those plans have now obviously been put on hold and Parex has reduced the Q2 capex to $8-10M which is just a fraction of what has been spent in Q1 2020.

… And the company has worked on protecting its assets during the COVID-19 oil price crash

Reducing the capex as fast as possible probably is the best thing Parex Resources could have done. Although its low-cost nature of the operation (the total cost of production, transportation and the purchase of third party oil in Q1 resulted in an operating cost of just $11.50 per barrel) would have allowed Parex to get away with a capex budget that was lower than before but higher than the $10M to be spent in the current quarter.

At the same time Parex reduced its capex commitments, it also shut in a substantial part of its oil production. Whereas the average Q1 production exceeded 50,000 boe/day, the April oil production was reduced to 47,000 boe/day while Parex commented its May-June production rate would be just 30-40,000 boe/day. That’s quite a wide gap between both sides of the guidance but this means Parex is blessed with flexibility as it can shut in higher cost wells without damaging the oil reservoirs.

Parex has also suspended its share repurchase program after completing the purchase of 4.35M shares. The company still has in excess of 9.6M shares left under its buyback authorization and although it could have made sense to use a fraction of its huge cash balance to quickly buy back stock below C$15/share, it’s nice to see that Parex management dares to make tough decisions to just stop spending cash on anything until it sees how the oil markets were behaving.

Although I fully understand why Parex suspended its buybacks, the balance sheet definitely could have handled an accelerated purchase, taking advantage of the market circumstances. As of the end of Q1, Parex had US$397M in cash and zero debt, so spending US$100M (or roughly C$135M) would have been sufficient to complete the buyback in the past few months. With currently just 139.8M shares outstanding, buying back the remaining 9.6M shares under the current buyback authorization would have reduced the share count by an additional 6.8%. I understand why Parex was cautious but with a net cash position of almost US$400M, the company should have earmarked a part of the cash to buy back stock at bargain prices.

Investment thesis

The combination of low-cost production and a very safe balance sheet with no debt and almost C$4/share in net cash make Parex Resources a long-term buy-and-hold. The company will probably restart its share repurchase program soon which should continuously improve the per-share metrics. Meanwhile, as the oil price continues to make its way towards $45-50/barrel for Brent oil, Parex can start thinking about increasing its production again.

The strong cash flow results are underpinned by a strong 2P reserve calculation. The 2P reserves as of the end of 2019 came in at 198.4M barrels (up from less than 185M barrels as of the end of 2018) and based on a current production rate of 40,000 boe/day, this represents a reserve life index of in excess of 13 years. The RLI will decrease as Parex increases its oil production rate again, but that will also generate additional cash flow to complete additional exploration drilling to replenish the reserves.

I have a long position in Parex Resources and consider the company to be a ‘buy and hold’ oil company.

