ARR growth is slow now but should speed up after 2021 due to investments in the business.

Ping is the Identity leader in the enterprise market, and it counts the largest corporations in the world as customers.

Identity is one of the main ways corporations now use to protect their applications due to the popularity of cloud and SaaS.

Ping Identity (PING) is the second growth pick we chose for our portfolio. It is wrongly thought of as a second-class player in the Identity Security space, which we believe has impacted its valuation. In contrast, we believe the company has a long growth runway due to its steady expansion with enterprises and due to its new product launches. We believe long-term growth and proven profitability should drive shareholder value creation over the long term.

About Ping

In the past, most corporations used firewalls and physical barriers to protect their applications from the unknown, but as cloud and SaaS became more popularized, enterprises needed a good way to allow their employees to access applications from different networks around the world.

This is where Ping comes in. Ping pioneered Intelligent Identity, enabling secure access to any service, application, or API from any device. Its platform is built for enterprise and offers 6 solutions, as shown below:

(Source: Ping website)

Ping believes that its current TAM, based on internal analysis, is around $25 billion, but note that this doesn't include the API Security market, which we'll talk about later.

Competitive advantages

Ping is often seen as a second-class player in the market compared to competitor Okta (OKTA), due to the latter's much faster growth and similar offerings. However, while Ping operates in the same general market of Identity, its customers are mostly the largest enterprises. Its solution is used to secure 60 of the Fortune 100, including all 12 of the largest U.S. banks, 8 of the 10 largest biopharmaceutical companies, 4 of the 5 largest healthcare plans, and 5 of the 7 largest U.S. retailers.

Okta, meanwhile, serves smaller companies, which is why its annual revenue per customer is around $100k, while Ping's is around $200k per year. While Okta is trying to move upmarket, Ping management believes they have the advantage due to their focus on large enterprises since day 1. To serve a large enterprise, a software vendor needs to have a quickly scalable and reliable solution, and Ping as a solution is as good as it gets in these areas.

From what we've read online, neither solution has a leg up over the other. As one comment on Reddit said:

Same thing really , both have verifier mobile apps . If you have a lot of non traditional applications you want to 0-trust , ping provides more custom code to use 2FA against. Both were really strong products so not sure why want to switch unless it’s price.



Source: Reddit

In this case, the most likely occurrence, in the end, will likely be both companies owning a large chunk of the market. Considering enterprises are quite resistant to change, especially when it comes to sensitive areas like security, it's unlikely that they'll switch once they've acquired a solution unless it's massively outdated.

Financials

ARR growth has steadily slowed for Ping over the past few years, from over 30% in early 2018 to around 20% currently. In 2018 and 2019, the company seems to have underinvested in S&M and R&D to boost profitability, which is likely the main cause for the growth slowdown. Recently, in 2019, management has ramped up spending once again to capture the large TAM opportunity they see, but it will take some time for the spending to bear fruit.

Management said in a recent call that it could take up to 2021 before the investments it is making now really start to bear fruit, so it could take until then before growth really starts to ramp up.

We're really pointing to - have in the past and continue to point to 2021 as the year when those investments mature and gestate. And that coupled with the investments that we're making in all these new products and have made in all these new products, we're really also pointing to 2021 there as - where the confluence of all those events occur.



Source: Q4 2019 earnings call

New products are likely to be major growth drivers in the future. For example, Ping's API security product is a greenfield product with no competition. With a large portion of hackings done through the API, API security has the potential to become a major market in the future.

Gross margins are high, like for any other software company, but over the past few quarters, they have been in a downtrend, likely due to the investments Ping has been making in headcount.

(Source: WY Capital, press filings)

Other expenses used to be quite low, but have steadily ramped up over the past few years as Ping has ramped up its growth investments. Interestingly, unlike many other SaaS companies, Ping has already proven it can easily become profitable and show strong operating leverage, which is a major positive, in my view.

(Source: WY Capital, press filings)

Valuation

At Ping's current valuation of around $2.4 billion, it is trading at around 10x TTM revenue. This is a pretty average multiple in the SaaS space (which trades at around 11x TTM revenue on average, according to this blog post), but considering Ping's slow growth, it is probably justified. If the company's investments start generating substantial growth acceleration in 2021, we believe the valuation should be able to expand substantially.

The main risk for Ping is the fact that it has a majority shareholder - Vista Funds, which has more than 2/3rds of the stock. If the major shareholder sells a substantial amount of shares, the stock will likely take a hit - see the recent selloff.

Takeaway

Overall, Ping is one of the more "boring" SaaS stocks we've looked at, but that doesn't mean it's a bad investment. With a strong and growing recurring subscription stream, multiple growth drivers, and a proven history of profitability, we believe the company is poised to do very well in the future.

