Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) had recently failed a phase 3 study using its drug entinostat plus exemestane, to treat patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer who had progressed on a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor. This study failed to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival and thus the drug can't be advanced for this indication. While this is a huge blow to the company, I believe there is more value with an earlier stage drug known as SNDX-5613. This drug recently showed positive results in a phase 1 study in several patients. If this drug continues to improve upon the data it had already achieved, then it should eventually become a solid drug for the pipeline. I believe it has more potential, because the future of cancer treatment are those focusing on genetically defined types. In this case, SNDX-5613 is an inhibitor of Menin-MLL interaction. The targeting of this pathway is to go after genetically defined types of leukemia. There also is a highly prominent cancer target known as CSF-1R, which is a target of a drug known as Axatilimab. As I will explain below this drug targets tumor associated macrophages ((TAMs)) which are found in the tumor micro-environment. There even is another drug in the pipeline known as 6352, which is being explored in two other indications. Despite the failure for its metastatic breast cancer drug, I believe it still offers investors a great buying opportunity.

Entinostat Has Been Struggling

As I briefly noted above, entinostat plus exemestane was to treat patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer who had progressed on a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor. Hormone positive in that breast cancer patients have either estrogen or progesterone and can be treated by hormone therapy. That is levels can be lowered or attempt to stop them from acting on breast cancer cells. When a breast cancer patient is HER2- that means they don't have either type of hormone. Not only that, but the cancer grows quicker for this, as opposed to those who are HR+. The phase 3 study was known as E2112. The bottom-line is that the trial did not achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). There was no statistical significance observed in this study with entinostat plus exemestane over hormone therapy alone. Entinostat seemed to do okay from data announced back in 2019, but Syndax chose not to advance its ENCORE-601 study program. ENCORE-601 was a study using entinostat in combination with Keytruda to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma. Instead, it chose to shift its focus over to this advanced breast cancer study with entinostat over to SNDX-5613 drug I will describe below. The entinostat program has suffered many setbacks. The company has decided not to file an application to the FDA, based on not meeting the endpoint of the study necessary for regulatory approval.

Alternate Clinical Products In pipeline

Entinostat is not ideal at all. The good thing is that I believe this biotech still holds some value because it has other products in the pipeline. Both of these other drugs are more ideal because of what they offer.

The first drug to go over involves axatalimab (SNDX-6352). This drug is a Colony stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor ((CSF-1R)). What's so special about this drug? The targeting of CSF-1R is known to modulate immune cells in the tumor micro-environment such as tumor-associated macrophages ((TAMs)). There are M1 TAMs and M2 TAMs. TAMs have been shown to produce more phenotype of M2 and promote tumor progression. They are found in the tumor microenvironment and cause immune suppression. M1 on the other hand can be used to modulate the immune system, causing immune stimulation. As you can see, using SNDX-6352, Syndax can go after various types of cancers plus many other diseases. The lead program for this drug is being used to treat patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease ((cGvHD)). SNDX-6352 is being explored in a phase 1/2 open-label study to treat patients with this disease. However, it is targeting those with cGvHD who have received at least two prior lines of therapy. This study is estimated to recruit up to 52 patients and will take IV infusion of SNDX-6352. In order to understand why such a drug might end up being helpful, it will be important to understand why cGvHD occurs. When patients receive donor derived T-cells, patients experience a severe immune response. The body rejects the cells that were provided through an allogeneic transplant (allogeneic meaning not a matching donor). This occurs in roughly 30% to 70% of patients who receive an allogeneic transplant. How does SNDX-6352 play a role in helping these patients with cGvHD? This all has to do with the signaling of CSF-1R. This is a key regulatory pathway that allows for the infiltration and expansion of donor-derived macrophages that cause this disease. The hope is that by blocking this pathway, there will be fewer pro-inflammatory macrophages. That in turn should help these patients with this disease. Results from this phase 1/2 study are expected to be released again in Q4 of 2020.

With SNDX-6352 dealing with macrophages, there is an opportunity to go beyond just targeting autoimmune diseases. Cancer is another target that can be utilized with a CSF-1R blockade drug. That's why Syndax was able to form a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) back in 2018. The collaboration is being done to see if adding SNDX-6352 plus Imfinzi can help boost response rates in patients with solid tumors. Just as indicated with the mechanism of action of the drug above, the goal here is to use SNDX-6352 to reduce the amount of tumor associated macrophages ((TAMs)) in the tumor microenvironment. Anti-PD-1 drugs like Imfinzi and others work well, but they suffer resistance because of the tumor microenvironment. By eliminating TAMs, it is possible that it may improve the odds of clinical success when patients with solid tumors are treated with Imfinzi. Thus far, two poster presentations were shown at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting. This program is moving along well. Tolerability of SNDX-6352 both as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi was shown to be well. Recommended phase 2 doses were chosen for both monotherapy and combination therapy as well. Thus far, it was seen that SNDX-6352 did its job in reducing the amount of pro-inflammatory monocytes. This is good in terms of the biomarkers needing to be reduced in order to achieve a superior clinical outcome. This offers another catalyst opportunity. That's because the phase 1/2 study is currently recruiting and results from it are expected in the 2nd half of 2020.

Syndax has another drug in the pipeline known as SNDX-5613. It is exploring this drug in a phase 1/2 study known as AUGMENT-101. It has already posted positive results from this study. It used its drug SNDX-5613 to treat patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias. It presented this data at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting I. SNDX-5613 was able to show disruption of menin/MLL1 and NPM1. The drug achieved responses in patients after only 28 days of treatment. The importance of this study is to go after genetically defined acute leukemias. MLL1 indicates mixed lineage leukemia gene or the formation of this type of leukemia. NPM1 stands for nucleophosmin 1 and like MLL1, occurs because of genetic tumor-associated chromosomal translocations. NPM1 holds a pathway between the cytoplasm and nucleus. It's important to note that NPM1 occurs in 35% of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cases. Results from this study are also expected in Q4 of 2020.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Syndax Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $99 million as of March 31, 2020. A lot of money was made from the initial public offering and then subsequent offerings. The most recent cash raise was in May of 2020. That is when it did an underwritten public offering selling up to 5.55 million shares of its common stock at a price of $18 per share. On top of that, it gave underwriters the opportunity to purchase up to an additional 833,333 shares also. It raised a total of $93.7 million from this offering. Syndax believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. It has plenty of cash to go for now, but it doesn't completely eliminate the risk for dilution. I believe it could perform another cash raise when the next set of positive results comes out. There are multiple milestones that I highlighted above, about three of them. They are all expected in the 2nd half of 2020. With any of these catalysts pushing the stock higher, there is a chance that another cash raise may be done.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of all would be the closest catalyst, which is likely the results of SNDX-6352 plus Imfinzi for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. Results from this study are expected in the 2nd half of 2020. The initial results had good tolerability and reduced pro-inflammatory biomarkers to prove the thesis of the drug. There is no guarantee that this will translate to responses for these patients. The good thing is that there are two other trial readouts expected in Q4 of 2020. That brings additional shots on goal for the pipeline. Another risk is one that I described above in terms of financials. There will likely be another cash raise by the end of 2020. The catalysts, if positive, should help in this regard. SNDX-5613 achieved responses in MLL1/NPM1 AML patients. This was observed in a few patients and will need to be seen again in large patient populations. If such data can be reproduced in a larger patient pool, then this drug will move along towards eventual regulatory approvals.

Conclusion

Syndax Pharmaceuticals did suffer a huge setback with Entinostat. However, it has other drugs in the pipeline to fall back on. SNDX-5613 has already shown promise in a few patients and if it can do the same in additional patients, that will be a value added driver for shareholders in the years to come. SNDX-6352 is also another solid drug in the pipeline. That's because it has one focus in being used to treat patients with cGvHD and then another shot on goal in solid tumors. In terms of solid tumors, the mechanism of action has been shown with the reduction of pro-inflammatory monocytes. With multiple catalysts approaching in the 2nd half of 2020, Syndax has a chance to redeem itself. I believe that it still offers value for shareholders based on these other preliminary results that have been revealed so far. More work needs to be done to prove that these other drugs work, but so far it is looking good for these other clinical products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.