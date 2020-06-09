Tesla: Investment Thesis

Tesla (TSLA) attracts a high earnings multiple. That high earnings multiple is supported by projections of very high earnings growth. Coupled with increasing strength in its balance sheet, Tesla is a far more investable business than back in 2016. Earning an adequate risk-adjusted return at current share price levels requires some heroic assumptions over a long time period. I could easily be quite bullish on Tesla shares in the event of any pullback in the share price.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained -

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. Tesla does not pay a dividend, so the emphasis of this article will be on the potential for share price growth, and also on balance sheet strength.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders, and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks," i.e., effective distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below I address for Tesla,

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns. Checking the Tesla "Equity Bucket."

Tesla: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Tesla shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Tesla: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Tesla were fabulously positive for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These rates of return, the lowest at 27.0% and the highest at 348.2%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 5, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Duration of investment is also a factor to consider. Investor H has a rate of return of 348.2% compared to Investor D's rate of return of 42.9%, but Investor D's $3,000 investment has grown to $12,516 compared to $6,351 for Investor H. With increasing duration of time invested Investor H's average yearly rate of return can be expected to come down quite quickly.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Tesla show the company strong on all metrics except "Value." But for the "D-" on value I would expect Tesla would be rated "Very Bullish" based on the other four rating elements. The "D-" rating for "Value" automatically downgrades Tesla to "Neutral."

For "Value" Tesla has Fs for P/E GAAP and non-GAAP (FWD), based on comparison to sector medians. PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) does better with a C. EV to Sales, EBITDA and EBIT perform poorly against sector medians. Price to Sales, Book and Cash Flow similarly perform poorly.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 9 fundamental measures each individually graded. For eight of these 9 measures Tesla earns "As" for growth compared to sector medians. A "D+" is earned for Capex Growth (YoY).

The "A-" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for EBITDA Margin (TTM), Cash Flow metrics and CAPEX/Sales (TTM).

For "Momentum," Tesla earns As for share price momentum for 3 months to 1 year, once again compared to sector performance.

For "Revisions" Tesla earns an A- despite 23 downward EPS revisions and 1 upward revision over the last 90 days. The A- reflects the effect on the sector median due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector median has nil upgrades over the last 90 days.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2 -

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals. The important takeaway here - these quarter/year discrepancies are larger than I'm used to seeing, indicating a degree of greater uncertainty in analysts' EPS estimates for this company. Of course, the uncertain impact of COVID-19 might increase uncertainty in analysts' estimates for most companies at present.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Tesla. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 187.2% up on 2020. High EPS growth rates are estimated to continue, with 67.8% for 2022, 28.8% for 2023 and 21.1% for 2024. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro level and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. With the current high P/E ratio, and the wide range of analysts' estimates for Tesla future EPS, I take a slightly different approach than usual to estimate future P/E multiples for Tesla. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 10% Rate Of Return

Table 2.1 shows projections for buying at the current share price and targeting a 10% rate of return based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates. This allows us to see what future share prices would be required and also the P/E multiples at those share prices. It then becomes an exercise in making a judgement whether future multiples at the indicated levels are likely to be reasonable. Whether P/E multiples between 32 and 69 will be justifiable for Tesla at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. Given the high rates of return per Table 1, I expect most Tesla shareholders are envisaging a rate of return greater than 10% per year for their investment over the next 5 years. Table 2.2 below shows the effect on projected P/E multiples of targeting a 15% rate of return.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 15% Rate Of Return

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for an increase in the targeted rate of return from 10% to 15%, by increasing the P/E multiple assumptions. In order to achieve the increased targeted return of 15%, the P/E multiple at end of 2024 must increase from 43.12 to 53.20 for the consensus case. For the high case, the ending multiple must increase from 32.04 to 39.48, and for the low case an increase from 69.19 to 85.41 is required. Whether these higher P/E multiples will be justifiable for Tesla at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. For those Tesla investors seeking an even higher rate of return, Table 2.3 below shows the P/E multiples and share prices required for a 25% average yearly return through end of 2024.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 25% Rate Of Return

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Tables 2.1 and 2.2 above, except for an increase in the targeted rate of return to 25%, by increasing the P/E multiple assumptions. In order to achieve the increase in targeted return from 10% and 15% to 25%, the P/E multiple at end of 2024 must increase to 79.1 for the consensus case. For the high case, the ending multiple must increase to 58.7, and for the low case a P/E multiple of 127.0 is required. Whether these higher P/E multiples will be justifiable for Tesla at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. Note the 25% rate of return is well below most of the historical rates of return per Table 1. Also note, to go from a rate of return of 15% to 25% requires the assumed share price of $1,719 at end of 2024 per Table 2.2 to increase to an assumed $2,555 at end of 2024 per Table 2.3. Tesla share price has been compounding at high rates. But the power of compounding is a two-edged sword. At some point in time the power of compounding will severely limit further growth in Tesla share price, at which time shareholder returns will be similarly limited.

Checking the Tesla "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Tesla Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in investment in total assets used in operations of $10.0 billion over the 3.25 years, January 1, 2017, through end of March 31, 2020. Over the same period, investment in net assets used in operations totaled $6.867 billion. This $6.867 billion additional net investment was funded by shareholders' equity of $4.42 billion and $2.447 billion increase in net debt. The analysis of how that increase of $4.42 billion in equity was derived is shown in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Tesla Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see that with Tesla - the company's profits are being reinvested for the benefit of its shareholders.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020 -

Headline non-GAAP income over the 3.25-year period totals to $1.49 billion loss, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $(9.16) loss.

This $1.49 billion loss over the 3.25 years is after reducing GAAP net loss of $3.783 billion by a total of $2.294 billion to arrive at the adjusted non-GAAP result.

The GAAP net loss figure is in turn arrived at after a charge for stock compensation to employees. This stock compensation together with sale of employees' shares to cover tax obligations results in an addition to equity of $3.675 billion. This $3.675 billion addition to equity almost completely offsets the GAAP net loss of $3.783 billion resulting in a relative small net reduction in equity of $108 million. This, together with $972 million for adjustments to income items that are not recorded in the net income statement, brings additions to equity from operations to a gain of $864 million over the 3.25-year period.

By using shares for employee compensation, Tesla in effect has conducted capital raisings from this source with deemed proceeds of $3.675 billion.

There has also been a further $3.557 billion addition to equity from public equity raisings.

In summary, increase in shareholders' equity over the 3.25-year period totals to $4.420 billion, comprised of $0.864 billion from operating activities and $3.557 capital raised through public share issues.

The public equity raisings have significantly strengthened Tesla's balance sheet. Net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has reduced from 61.2% at end of 2017 to 38.7% at end of March 2020.

Tesla: Summary and Conclusions

Tesla has provided solid total returns to investors over the last five years. Continued strong share price growth is reliant on strong EPS growth. The law of large numbers will eventually slow down Tesla's EPS growth rates, but that may not be before Tesla grows EPS sufficiently to bring multiples down to sustainable levels. Tesla also has very manageable net debt levels. On the other hand, I am identifying stocks in DGI+ Club's database of dividend-paying stocks that pay healthy dividends and are capable of providing returns in the region of 15% or more, and do not rely on high multiples like Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.