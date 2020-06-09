PIMCO CEF Leverage Update

We switch our view on PCI vs PDI, now favoring PCI due to the wide discount differential between the two funds as well as current leverage level and recent shifts.

Over the last few months we have tracked the leverage shifts across the PIMCO municipal and taxable CEFs. The key reason for this is three-fold. First, PIMCO funds are some of the most nimble movers across the fund space both in terms of underlying portfolio allocations as well as shifts in risk stance and leverage levels. Secondly, leverage is one of the bigger drivers of fund earnings and consequently the sustainable yields that investors can hope to enjoy. And thirdly, PIMCO is unusual among fund managers in that its fund do not react in similar ways to changing market conditions with some funds adding leverage and others lowering it. This divergent reaction requires investors in these funds to maintain a more nimble stance.

In this article we provide an update on the leverage picture of these CEFs. We discuss the change in our rating of the Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) from underweight to overweight and vice-versa for the Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) prompted by the recent shift in leverage and a widening in the discount differential. We also touch on our overweight stance on the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) given its steady increase in borrowing which should drive stronger earnings in the medium term.

Finally, we touch on some of the broader dynamics such as the elevated premium level across PIMCO funds - a dynamic we expect to continue. We also discuss the relatively slow recovery in non-agency RMBS asset prices, driven, in our view, by lack of Fed support, little visibility on further fiscal assistance to households as well as the sector's short duration profile. That said, we maintain a constructive view on the sector owing to its robust LTV profile and decent household balance sheets.

May Leverage Update

Changes in borrowings for the municipal funds have been minimal on the month so in this section we focus on taxable funds. Borrowings increased across all but two of the funds, as measured by the sum of repos, preferreds and CDS.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

All changes in borrowings were in either repos or CDS with repos predominating.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

In the sections below we take a look at some of the takeaways of these shifts.

Keep An Eye On PKO

PKO is the only fund that has consistently added to borrowings each month since February as well as the fund that has grown its leverage the most in that period. The end result is that PKO appears to be moving from a mid-leveraged fund to a high-leveraged fund.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Within its multi-sector suite, PIMCO maintain two distinct tiers of leverage as shown in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The reason for this shift in PKO likely has to do with the fund's leverage mandate and capital structure. For example, PDI has a soft 50% leverage cap as outlined in its prospectus - this allows it and other funds with a similar mandate to push the leverage pedal pretty close to the floor, knowing that it has some leeway in being able to deleverage.

Funds that run at a lower level of leverage (highlighted in green) do it for one of two reasons, in our view. The first reason is a hard leverage mandate such as that of the Global StocksPlus & Income Fund (PGP) which has to keep its leverage below 38%. The other reason is that those funds with larger ARPS issuances such as the Income Strategy Fund (PFL) have certain asset coverage and rating requirements which they don't want to get close to. The main issue here, we suspect, is less the breaching of the asset coverage and more the loss of rating on the ARPS (discussed more below) which will raise the dividend rate on these shares and raise the cost of leverage to these funds.

PKO is an unusual fund in this regard in that it has a soft leverage cap but yet has been running relatively low levels of leverage prior to the drawdown. Since then, the fund has behaved as if it suddenly remembered this fact an was able to take advantage of relatively low asset prices and releveraged to levels that resemble those of its higher-leveraged siblings.

The end result of all of this is that we should expect PKO earnings to outperform within the taxable suite of funds. This is already happening - the most recent earnings reading has shown the second best performance relative to its 3-month average in the taxable suite. Of course one month does not make a trend and fund earnings can be volatile but this earnings outperformance is likely to continue in the medium term.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

With a covered yield currently in the middle of the pack of the relevant multi-sector fund group and a second best discount percentile we are currently overweight PKO. We would expect its distribution coverage to tick up from the low 80s in the coming months and outperform its group.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Back To The Old Normal For RMBS Funds?

Another key dynamic we are watching is the relative leverage shifts in the three RMBS-heavy funds. In the two months prior to May, PCI and PDI behaved differently. PCI has been deleveraging while PDI has been adding to its borrowings.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The main reason for this is that PCI came into the drawdown at very elevated leverage and the highest of all taxable funds of almost 44%. While this allowed PCI to outperform PDI in the preceding year it also caused the fund to retrench harder and shed assets at unfavorable prices. In the chart below we compare the actions of PCI and PDI through the drawdown and into the recovery. Just as PCI was shedding assets, PDI has been adding them.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Its lower leverage allowed PDI to outperform into the drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The fund also outperformed PCI out of the drawdown because by then it was running at a higher leverage.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

This relative leverage stance as well as more compressed discount differential is what has kept us overweight PDI over PCI.

However, in May the trend in leverage reversed and PCI added 3% to its borrowings while PDI shed 10%. What's behind this move?

It's not entirely clear - one explanation could be that the two funds are reverting back to their older leverage relationship with PCI running at a higher level than PDI. For instance, in February PCI was running at nearly 44% versus 38% for PDI - a differential of 6%. In April the leverage of PDI exceeded that of PCI, however now PDI is back below PCI at 42.4% versus 45%.

This suggests to us that if the market continues to recover, as we expect, PCI should outperform PDI from here on. This has prompted us to revisit our ratings. We now have PCI as overweight and PDI as underweight for the following reasons.

First, as we discussed the higher leverage of PCI should allow it to generate higher earnings, particularly as the management fees of the two funds are the same.

Secondly, the discount spread between the two funds is now approaching elevated levels which now favors PCI in our view.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Thirdly, the PCI current yield is 0.85% higher than that of PDI. And although at current distribution coverage the PCI covered yield is about 0.30% below that of PDI in our view this should begin to reverse in favor of PCI as its higher leverage should generate higher earnings growth than that of PDI.

One thing we have to keep in mind that since the drawdown PCI has shed about 20% of its borrowings while PDI has cut only about 2%. This will reduce the earnings advantage of PCI. However unless the two funds hold securities with different yield profiles, which seems unlikely, PCI should still be able to generate a higher level of earnings and, when combined with its lower discount and similar fees, should provide a higher yield to investors.

Non-Agency RMBS - Why So Slow?

One frustration that non-agency RMBS investors have voiced is the relatively shallow recovery of the sector from its drawdown. The chart below captures a number of higher-yield sectors with all of them having recovered to a greater extent.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

This underperformance is due to three different factors, in our view. First, the Fed is not directly supporting this part of the fixed-income market. Secondly, further fiscal support for households does not appear to be on the cards from Congress. And thirdly, the sector has not benefited from the drop in risk-free yields owing to its shorter-duration and floating-rate profile.

Going forward we remain upbeat on the legacy portion of the sector given its relatively strong LTV profile, decent household balance sheets and low financing costs as well as a housing sector boasting decent fundamentals.

How High is Too High?

Arguably, one consequence of a measured NAV recovery is that PIMCO CEF premiums have moved up sharply. Given this sharp recovery, the obvious question is what do we expect to see with regard to the premia in the medium term?

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

We expect to see premia remain elevated for the following reasons.

First, the average premium remains about 10% below its high. That said, we don't expect it to significantly exceed this level given the secular deleveraging across a number of PIMCO CEFs resulting in a lower overall distribution level.

Secondly, the leverage costs of the taxable funds have dropped by about two-thirds from roughly 3% to about 1%. This will add roughly 0.7-1% to the funds' earnings capacity.

Thirdly, we expect PIMCO to continue to releverage their taxable funds as NAVs move higher which should result in wider earnings yield gap between it and the rest of the CEF market.

Finally, our view is that the asset prices of RMBS assets should continue to recover - a view that is not exactly out-of-consensus. PIMCO funds, as relatively highly leveraged investment vehicles, offer attractive ways to play that view and should continue to be in demand for this reason.

ARPS Downgrades

The key drivers of fund earnings and hence sustainable distributions from here on will be changes in leverage and leverage cost. This is why the recent drop in leverage costs has buoyed CEF earnings nearly across the board. However, with PIMCO funds, things are never this simple. Apart from the drop in short-term interest rates, the recent drawdown has also shown the potential fragility of senior securities used by CEFs as a source of leverage. As fund NAVs drop, the asset coverage, which protects these securities drops as well, potentially exposing them to losses.

Recently, Fitch downgraded some of the PIMCO taxable fund ARPS from AAA to AA. Normally this is a non-event for common shareholders, however, the dividends paid on these ARPS is tied to their rating. This means that the spread over the base rate has increased from 125bps to 150bps. Judging by current ARPS rates, this downgrade appears to only impact two funds: the Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and the Income Strategy Fund II (PFN). Overall, however, the impact on the funds' earnings is fairly small - we estimate at around 0.03%. That said, this is an area worth keeping an eye on.

Conclusion

Changes in leverage and leverage costs are going to be primary drivers of fund earnings and sustainable distributions. In May, PIMCO have made a number of changes to the capital structure of their taxable funds with most funds increasing their borrowing levels. This has prompted us to reverse our call on PCI versus PDI, now favoring PCI. We maintain our overweight view on PKO given its steady increases in borrowing and decent discount valuation which should allow its earnings to perform well.

In terms of broader dynamics, we expect the elevated level of PIMCO premiums to carry on in the medium term due to a continued recovery in underlying asset prices as well as a sharp drop in leverage costs.

