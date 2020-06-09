We also talk about the tough place natural gas still finds itself in, and a few names she likes.

She highlights why the climbing oil price over recent months has some logic to it as long-term supply curves adjust downwards.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We've spoken to several authors about the energy sector. While partly a function of when we spoke, it's interesting to note that the last three all came off as fairly bearish. That's not by any editorial intention, just a reflection of who found the time to speak with us.

I start that way because today's video is with Laura Starks, author of Econ-Based Energy Investing, and she tells what to my ears was a more bullish story for oil, one that finds the recent rise in the price of oil to be rational. The surprising price war of March is over, and now that we are seeing both downward shifted supply curves and a percolating economy, there may be support for oil.

We also got into natural gas, which is one of those recent bull theses - along with the tanker trade, work from home, and the reopen trade - that has emerged out of the past few months and that I've enjoyed watching. In this case, Laura outlines reasons for skepticism. She then shares a few names she likes, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and the oil refiners. Check it out and stay tuned for a transcript in the coming days.

