FX Weekly: Can't Get Enough Of That Excess Liquidity

US equities have recently been driven by the outperformance of value stocks in the past two weeks amid the sharp consolidation in the 10Y yield.

It is time to play the USD rebound, as there is a high probability that the dollar found its low in the end of last week.

The past two weeks were marked by a significant weakness in the USD, higher stock prices and more recently by a sharp consolidation in the long end of the curve.

Macro News

US: The past two weeks were marked by a significant weakness in the US dollar, higher stock prices and more recently by a sharp consolidation in the long end of the curve, levitating the yield curve by 20bps to 70bps. We are highly convinced that the rise in uncertainty over inflation expectations in addition to the elevated unemployment rate will eventually lead to a rise in the term premium and a higher 10Y yield. However, we are less convinced that the US dollar will continue to trade lower due to the titanic increase in the Fed’s balance sheet as we strongly believe that the ‘recovery’ post lockdown will be faster in the US than in the Euro area and the UK, leading to an divergence in the real growth differential and therefore weighing on the euro and the British pound. We will try to play the USD strength in the short term as there is a high probability that the dollar found its low in the end of last week.

One important development in the economic data has been the misleading job reports in recent months, especially on Friday. First of all, we previously saw that the US jobless rate would be significantly higher if we include people who dropped out of the labor force in recent months, the number of workers classified as ‘not at work for other reasons’ and the involuntary part-time workers; this would lead to an unemployment rate closer to 30% (vs. 13.3% reported on Friday). We think market participants should focus on this alternative measure of unemployment rather than the one reported by the BLS and should not look at the monthly change in NFPs (which came out at +2.5 million vs. -8 million expected) as it is completely misleading.

Overall, it looks like many smart investors have underestimated the power of the Fed in levitating equities despite the titanic expected drop in GDP in the second quarter (-54% annualized according to GDPNow). We previously saw that the first major part of the rally was mainly driven by the strong recovery in the ‘VIP’ growth stocks, but has lately been driven by the outperformance of value stocks in the past two weeks amid the sharp consolidation in the 10Y yield (figure 1, left frame).

Euro: ECB did not surprise the market last week and announced that the emergency QE PEPP program will be increased by €600 billion to a total of €1.35 trillion and will run to a least the end of June 2021. The euro reacted positively to the conference, but we can notice that the single currency is showing signs of ‘fatigue’ and the trend should revert in the near term.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net shorts on US Treasuries increased slightly by 45.5K to 428K contracts in the week ended June 2. We would expect the positioning to increase even more at the end of the week amid the sharp consolidation on the US 10Y yield. As the uncertainty over inflation expectations keeps increasing, our ‘steeper yield curve’ scenario amid rising term premium has been materializing.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The pair has received strong support in the past two weeks as investors have been bullish on the EA economic recovery amid the sizeable €750 billion COVID-19 fund proposal. However, we do not buy the trend as we think that it is a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of reaction. EUR/USD did not manage to break through its long-term downward trending resistance, and we took the opportunity to short the pair again at 1.1310 for a retest of the 1.1185 (61.8% Fibo retracement) at first (keeping a stop at 1.1410).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: Sterling has also benefited from the global USD weakness with Cable recently breaking above the 1.27 level. We are slightly bearish on EUR/GBP; next supports on the downside stand at 0.8740 (50D SMA) and 0.8690 (200D SMA and 61.8% Fibo).

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair consolidated sharply in the past few days after it broke its 109.15 resistance, which represents the 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60 – 118.70. The yen traditionally weakens as equities trend higher, but we remain cautious in the near term and are slightly bullish JPY against USD and other major crosses such as AUD. AUD/JPY has also been trending lower recently after reaching a 1-year high in the middle of last week

AUD/NZD: We are still short the pair and decreased our stop to the entry level at 1.0810 as we think that the Aussie could continue to weaken in the near term. The next strong support stands at 1.0540, which corresponds to the 200D SMA and the 38.2% Fibo of the 1–1.1430 range.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

This recovery in equities surprised many smart investors who recently admitted that they underestimated the 'power' of the Fed. The stock market has historically performed poorly to extremely poorly in periods of recession, which led to the conclusion that equities should have fallen by 50%+ as most of the economies are experiencing their worst economic downturn in modern history. Once again, things were not so easy as we notice that equities have been significantly diverging from the economic reality, particularly in the US.

This chart shows an interesting pattern between the US excess liquidity, computed as the difference between real money growth and industrial production, and the annual change in the S&P 500 (1Y lag). Recessions are generally marked by a divergence between excess liquidity and equities as excess liquidity surges due to falling inflation and falling industrial production while equities drop. It seems that this time is different and that the excess liquidity will continue to flow into risky assets, driving equities to new highs.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

