It's been a harsh reality check for investors chasing precious metals stocks higher with abandon in late May, and especially for those bidding up names like Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) which both triggered weekly sell signals. Since these sell signals, both stocks are down nearly 25%, seeing much sharper corrections than the Gold Miners Index (GDX), a function of just how overbought these two names were heading into June. The good news, however, is that during this correction for Wheaton Precious Metals, analysts have been busy pulling their earnings estimates higher, with FY-2021 earnings estimates now 8% higher at $1.04 per share. In addition, while this 22% correction might have left the uninitiated investors a little queasy, it's done nothing to hurt the technical picture. Therefore, as long as the $32.90 level is defended on a weekly close, I see no reason to panic, as the bulls will remain in control of the bigger picture.

Just over three weeks ago, I wrote on Wheaton Precious Metals and warned that the risks were elevated for adding any new exposure near the $48.00 level. Not only was the stock up 150% in less than 50 trading days, but as the chart below displayed, the stock was hitting its most overbought levels from a rate of change standpoint in several years. Since that time, the stock is down over 22%, or 25% for those that chased the stock pre-market on May 18th, a nasty reversal that has been a painful lesson that one must exercise patience when everyone else is throwing caution to the wind. As noted above, however, the good news is that this correction hasn't done any lasting damage to the technical picture. Instead, this sharp corrections looks to be merely a healthy pullback following a test of multi-year resistance for the stock. Before digging into the technical picture, let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below, which have improved considerably since the onset of the correction.

As we can see from the earnings trend below, we've seen a positive development over the past two weeks for Wheaton Precious Metals, with earnings estimates climbing higher over the past two weeks. As of early May, annual EPS estimates for FY-2020 were sitting at $0.88 and $0.96, respectively, but they've since been dragged higher, possibly related to the higher silver (SLV) price. If we take a look at the chart below, we can see that FY-2020 annual EPS estimates were pulled 2% higher to $0.90 per share, and FY-2021 estimates were pulled higher by 8% to $1.04 per share. This is a significant improvement for the company's earnings trend, and there are few things more bullish long term than consistent revisions higher in earnings estimates. Therefore, as long as we continue to see estimates revised higher, we should continue to see a healthy appetite for Wheaton Precious' stock.

If we take a look at how this has affected Wheaton's earnings trend below, we can see that FY-2020 annual EPS growth is expected to come in at 61%, up from 57% previously, which places Wheaton Precious Metals well ahead of its royalty & streaming peers for FY-2020 earnings growth rates. Meanwhile, FY-2021 estimates have also jumped 8% from prior estimates to a current forecast of $1.04, and this suggests that Wheaton will be able to maintain a double-digit earnings growth rate for next year as well, despite lapping what should be a year of 60% plus growth. This is exceptional, considering that the company is coming up against tough year-over-year comps if it hits FY-2020 estimates, and it also is meaningful for the company's valuation. While Wheaton's valuation had already improved through the correction after a 22% drop in the company's shares, it's improved even further given the higher estimates. This is because Wheaton is now trading at closer to 36x FY-2021 annual EPS, a significant improvement from the 50x multiple on FY-2021 annual EPS we saw a couple of weeks ago.

If we circle back to the projected annual EPS growth rates for FY-2020 amongst royalty & streaming peers, Wheaton Precious Metals has now taken over the #1 spot for growth from Royal Gold (RGLD), with a 61% projected earnings growth rate. Previously, Royal Gold held the top spot with an expectation for 60% growth in annual EPS in FY-2020, but the recent increase in earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals has closed this gap. Therefore, for investors looking for the top-growth name in the precious metals space among the mid-tier and large-cap royalty & streaming plays, Wheaton Precious Metals now offers the highest growth rate in the group.

So, how does the valuation look after the drop?

Just over two weeks ago, we had Wheaton Precious Metals trading at a forward multiple of 31 based on Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation & Amortization [EBITDA]. This valuation area has been a tricky spot for royalty and streaming companies in the past. As the chart below shows, royalty & streaming stocks rarely spend much time above the 30 multiple for this indicator, and they're often prone to sharp corrections when they head here. Since this correction, however, Wheaton Precious Metals has now improved to a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of below 25, and while this isn't cheap, it is not expensive either. Therefore, while valuation was previously a headwind as we headed into mid-May, it's no longer a headwind at current valuation levels. This is especially true if gold (GLD) can find its footing above $1,600/oz and establish a new floor in this area. Before boring you any further with fundamentals, let's take a look at the technical picture:

As we can see from a monthly chart of Wheaton Precious Metals below, the stock broke out of a multi-year base earlier this year above the $32.00 level, and immediately blasted higher by 30% to test its old 2011 highs near the $48.00 level. This was an extremely bullish development on the long-term chart, as multi-year resistance levels often become new support levels, and typically, these resistance levels are only broken due to a significant positive fundamental change for a company. In Wheaton's case, this radical change is higher metals prices, which has had a dramatic effect on margins, with quarterly after-tax margins up nearly 1,500 basis points year-over-year. Therefore, while this correction may seem nasty on the daily chart, with a nasty plunge over the past ten trading days, we have seen zero technical damage from a bigger picture standpoint. In fact, all we've got is a healthy 22% correction after a multi-year breakout. Even if this correction does continue, I see no reason to panic, as I would expect significant support in the $32.90-$33.90 area on further weakness.

While there's no guarantee that Wheaton Precious Metals has bottomed here, I see no reason for investors to panic over this recent correction as it's done nothing to harm the long-term chart. From a valuation standpoint and in terms of growth metrics, Wheaton Precious Metals has actually improved during this correction, now boasting the leading earnings growth rate for FY-2020 among its peers, with a less frothy valuation. In summary, as long the bulls defend $32.90 on a weekly close, corrections should be merely noise. If we were to see further weakness, I would view any 25% pullbacks from the highs as low-risk buying opportunities.

