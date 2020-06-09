Image source

The mortgage REITs as a group were absolutely pummeled in the past few months during significant market dislocations as a result of COVID-19. Mortgage securities – among others – were being dumped at fire sale prices due to margin calls and outright panic, causing exacerbations of the very conditions that were causing the panic.

One mortgage REIT that held up very well during the crisis, and indeed should continue to do so, is Ellington Financial (EFC). Ellington’s shares have quadrupled off of the panic bottom set in May and trade today at just over 70% of their pre-crisis price. While the easy money was undoubtedly made in March, it looks to me like there is more left in it for Ellington from the long side, with a sizable yield to boot.

A safer version of a mortgage REIT

I say the word “safer” in a relative sense in that the mortgage REIT business model is anything but. These trusts borrow large sums of money and then purchase securities with high amounts of leverage in the hopes that they can earn more interest than they have to pay out on their borrowings. This works fine under many conditions, but there are certainly times when it doesn’t, for obvious reasons.

Source: Investor presentation

Ellington’s portfolio can be seen above, and the trust has made a point of making it very diversified to improve safety and reduce volatility of returns. The ~$1.5 billion credit portfolio has ~10 different types of securities of varying weights, and the Agency RMBS portfolio (~$1 billion) is dominated by 30-year fixed mortgages, but has a diversifying component from some smaller weightings of other securities.

Indeed, we can see below the diversification of Ellington’s credit portfolio in greater detail, which I think is an attractive trait from an investor’s perspective against other, less diversified mortgage REITs.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has 40% of its credit portfolio in residential mortgages, but that 40% is split among many different types of securities. The commercial mortgages segment is the same story, and Ellington even owns some non-mortgage-related loans in its consumer segment. The point is that Ellington has taken great care over the years not to concentrate its risk in too few areas, which improves economic return volatility. For mortgage REIT investors, that should be pretty appealing.

Another key component of Ellington’s model that makes it more attractive relative to other mortgage REITs is its leverage. The very model mortgage REITs operate with requires leverage to generate returns, which is why I said no mortgage REIT is technically what I would call a safe investment. However, relative to its peers, Ellington looks safer, and indeed, I’d suggest that the fact that it met all obligations with no margin calls during March/April of this year shows that safety.

Source: Investor presentation

Ellington’s debt-to-equity ratio in its credit portfolio is just 2.3x, while its overall leverage is 3.5x. When we include unsettled transactions, that ratio falls to 3.1x. The days of mortgage REITs employing 8x or 9x leverage have come and gone, but Ellington is still deploying low leverage for a mortgage REIT, which improves safety and reduces volatility during good and bad times.

Below, we can see the interest rate sensitivity the trust’s portfolio has, and what is made plain is that Ellington’s exposure to interest rate movements has been largely hedged away.

Source: Investor presentation

A 50bp decline in interest rates would result in just $104k in change in fair value attributable to the common stock, while a 50bp increase would be just $10k. While there is a lot going on to create those values, the important thing is that Ellington has designed its portfolio in such a way that these inevitable movements in rates over time won’t have any meaningful impact on its overall portfolio value.

This has resulted in what we can see below, which is stable economic returns over time, which improves safety and reduces volatility.

Source: Investor presentation

Ellington is best among its peer group, seeing a fraction of the volatility in economic returns of most of the others in this group. For an investor that wants relative safety but the yield of a mortgage REIT, this is why Ellington excels, in my view.

The dividend and valuation make it a buy

I’ve laid out why I like Ellington’s model, but what about what to do with the stock? Obviously, the valuation is nowhere near as favorable as it was two or three months ago as shares have exploded to the upside. However, there is still some meat left on the bone for long-term holders.

The reason investors like mortgage REITs is generally because they pay very high dividend yields to shareholders, distributing essentially all of their income.

Source: Investor presentation

Ellington has paid cumulative dividends of ~$27 since 2009 on a current share price of $13; this is a serious income stock. We can see book value has declined steadily over time, but cumulative returns have accrued from distributions.

The trust said its book value at the end of May was $15.25 per share, which is actually higher than it was at the end of March, which was $15.08 per share. For context, the end of January value was $18.39, so it isn’t like Ellington has escaped completely unscathed, but that sort of decline is acceptable and understandable given what transpired in March. The point here is that book value has held up pretty well, and keep in mind that before the crash, Ellington was trading right at book value. With the current share price at ~$13 and book value at $15.25, there’s some obvious upside potential even after the massive rally we’ve seen.

Earnings are expected to be $1.37 per share this year, which is down significantly from 2019, but again, a decline in earnings is understandable. What’s important is that Ellington isn’t collapsing like some of its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, this means it can continue to pay an ample dividend – which it provides monthly to shareholders – when others have cut their payouts to token amounts, or to nothing at all. Ellington’s dividend is declared monthly and was 15 cents per share for January through March.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The distribution was nearly cut in half for April, to 8 cents for that month, as well as May. However, the June distribution was raised to 9 cents, which is a great sign for shareholders. If management were worried about further book value and earnings declines, a dividend increase would make no sense. Given this and all of the other evidence I’ve offered, I think the equation is firmly in support of a continued recovery for Ellington.

With a current annualized yield of over 8% (assuming a 9-cent monthly dividend rate), as well as a significant discount to book value, Ellington looks like a strong buy. Mortgage REITs in general aren’t low-risk investments, and Ellington is no different. However, relative to its peers, it is lower risk and offers investors a low valuation and strong yield. If you’re in the market for a mortgage REIT, you can do a lot worse than Ellington Financial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.