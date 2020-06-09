If Zoom's share price rose to $1,000 tomorrow, there would probably still be people defending the stock and calling it a buy. I've long learned that shorting on a "hot" stock in the market is like playing with fire - most of the time you get burned.

But at current price level, I can't help but wondering who the heck is still buying ZM? And on what - Analyst Upgrades? Growth? Zoom Phone? Or "Momentum" alone? It seems like the current buyers have totally overlooked fair valuation for the stock, and when the market comes to its senses, a burst of the bubble with a massive selloff is becoming more and more likely on the horizon. Here are 6 simple but potent reasons to go Short on Zoom.

Source: TradingView

1. Peaked growth and deteriorating margins

With countries opening up from lockdowns and employees going back to office, Zoom's services will probably never see a growth rate as explosive as this past Quarter. Sure the online meeting culture will persist to a certain extent and people will still use web conference tools more ofter than they did before the COVID pandemic. But realistically, how many more users, if they haven't signed up already, will Zoom be able to capture amid the reopening economy and competitors launching competing services?

More alarming is the fact that despite an "unprecedented", "positive" Quarter released earlier this week, the earnings call was embedded with a few hidden bombs that should be of investors' concern. Zoom CFO Kelly Steckleberg mentioned that Revenue for Q3 & Q4 of this FY will be "relatively consistent with Q2" (read: peaked growth) and assumes an "increased churn in 2H" (read: margins will deteriorate).

Because the company was more or less forced to invest heavily in order to support the exponential growth of users, it makes sense that profit margins would decline in the next few quarters. The worst part is that, no one knows whether such an investment will achieve the desired results in the next few years because users with free accounts have little added value to the company's revenue.

2. Insider Selling

Zoom executives have been consistently reducing their holdings in the company shares. For example,Chief Marketing Officer, Janine Pelosi, has been selling 13,046 shares of Zoom about every two weeks since October 2, 2019. In mid-February, Pelosi greatly increased the number of shares sold in each interval. According to the disclosure from SEC, Pelosi sold 129,323 shares between February 18 and March 16 of this year, cashing out $12.9 million in less than a month.

The sales activities reached the peak on March 30, when again, Pelosi sold almost all of her remaining shares (190,930 shares to be precise) at an average price of $158.07. SEC documents show that after a $30 million dumping, currently Pelosi only had 694 shares left.

Pelosi has certainly been the most aggressive seller of her company's shares, but other C-level executives, including the CFO & CEO are dumping their shares over the past months as well.

3. Valuation, duh.

Reality check #1: The entire U.S. web conferencing industry is estimated to be 3-4 billion currently (and add a few more $bn for international market). In a sector where the entire pie is a few billion USD, Zoom is currently valued at $62bn.

Reality check #2: Zoom is a company with $1bn+ revenue (and $300mn+ NP) and again, trading at $62bn market Cap. It has to consistently double their revenue for the next 2-3 year while cutting its costs from current level for this valuation to be remotely justified.

You can look from other angles as well, TTM P/E in the thousands, P/S close to 100x, etc. There is no simply no way to make sense the current valuation no matter what "proprietary" metrics the bullish analysts are trying to use. I know some will try to debunk the "fair valuation" argument for tech companies using cases like TSLA and NFLX, but TSLA has a very hard-to-replace product in a less crowded industry while NFLX's IP and the revenue from paying users are simply not matched by Zoom.

On the contrary, Zoom shares remind me of all the market fads that were once chased as the golden tickets such as GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT), but ultimately dumped and never recovered since (Yes I know those are different stories from Zoom too, but just using these as an example to prove the consequences to chase market whims).

4. Fiercer competition

Ample analysis has been done one the competitors launching similar service to capitalize on Zoom's success. Google, FB, Microsoft all flexing their spending and strength in their platform infrastructure to catch up on ZM's lead (Not to mention Google Meet is even free).

Meanwhile, most of the user increase in zoom comes from places like schools, hospitals, etc., which host mostly free (non-paying) users during the pandemic. The truly meaningful user growth metrics - the growth of paying users - are not as impressive and almost on par with other tech giants' web conferencing services.

5. Loss of the entire Chinese Market

Zoom is quipped to be a Chinese company - but ironically, at this point the company might have lost its chance of growing its market shares in mainland China. A while ago, Zoom announced that new user registration in China has been halted (while users who already have registered accounts can continue to use them). This implies that among the current geopolitical climate with tensions in China-U.S relations, Zoom more or less gave up on its Asia market, which accounts for a small proportion of revenue (18%), while chooses to focus on the European/US markets. This is strategically sound as users in those regions have better paying habits, but it also means that the Chinese market looks like a completely lost opportunity for Zoom. Chinese domestic giants, namely Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei Welink, etc., would rapidly catch up with equivalent services and take whatever is left of Zoom's share in China.

6. Security concerns

Ok I know the market has more or less shrugged-off the recent security breach scandals, and Zoom is reinforcing its security measures to address the concerns, but the latest security updates are catering only to paying users, which again, is strategically sound, but does not help recover the brand image too significantly. As the saying goes, once trust is lost, it's hard to get it back. I won't be surprised that more users start to leave the platform because ZM fails to address this issues for them, as many organizations have already made a switch to other web conferencing services.

Conclusion

If you have already shorted Zoom, be patient, the bubble will burst and the tide will turn. If you are long Zoom, may I ask, what is your exit strategy for a profit? This might be the perfect opportunity to take some gains off the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.