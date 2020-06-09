My back of the envelope calculations put this stock already trading for 15x forward operating profits. In other words, not too cheap considering its shrinking revenue base.

Given the recent rally in its share price, investors are evidently giving this company the benefit of the doubt.

Investment Thesis

GoPro (GPRO) has seen its shares rally meaningfully of late as investors become optimistic that this company would once again have a day in the sun.

However, considering all the risks of investing in a company with a shrinking revenue base, paying more than $700 million market cap for GoPro is punchy multiple, as it puts its stock trading for 15x forward hypothetical operating profits.

On the other hand, GoPro has a very well-articulated plan on how it intends to reach profitability in the near-term.

Ultimately, this stock is certainly worth watching.

My Investment Style

I'm a deep value investor. I specialize in picking up distressed companies cheaply. So when I sought to revisit GoPro and saw that this once left-for-dead company was rebounding I took a closer look.

Balance Sheet -- Doesn't Afford Much Flexibility

Frustratingly, its balance sheet doesn't have much maneuverability. It has a net debt position of $58 million. In practice, it is certainly not in the worst position to be in. However, realistically, it is not a position of strength either.

One interesting aspect that made me skeptical of the recent rally in its share price is that asides from the fact that its revenues continue to steadily decline (more on this later), was that its inventory days outstanding continues to increase.

As a reminder, high inventory days points towards poor efficiency and difficulty in shedding merchandise. In fact, a company wants to get rid of its tech inventory and exchange it for cash as quickly as possible.

On the other hand, COVID would have played an unexpected role in dampening consumer enthusiasm for action cameras. This is temporary, and hopefully not impacting the company long-term.

Is Online Pivot Enough?

GoPro notes that for its US and Europe sales, it will be attempting to use a direct-to-consumer strategy. GoPro contends that in this manner it will be able to sell its high-end cameras more successfully ($300 per camera and higher), while at the same time attempting to sell value-added products.

Furthermore, GoPro firmly declares that through this strategy GoPro will be able to become more profitable.

What's more, during the Q&A section of the call, CFO Brian Mcgee remarked that the percentages of purchases at $300 or above have gone from 42% of its total sales in 2018 to 70% in 2019 to 90% as of its most recent reported results -- Q1 2020.

Indeed, CEO Nicholas Woodman argues that although the total number of cameras is not increasing, that GoPro is not a fad. That there are customers that are passionately driven towards buying high-end action cameras, and that they spend a considerable amount of time researching their chosen specs and are willing to pay for the highest-end cameras.

The Path to Breakeven?

During GoPro's earnings call, Woodman points out that through its online direct-to-consumer strategy, by having sold just 2 million cameras GoPro will be able to breakeven.

Accordingly, during 2019, while the economy was strong, GoPro sold roughly 4.3 million cameras, implying that even if the total number of cameras comes down substantially, it should not be overly onerous to breakeven over the near-term.

Furthermore, GoPro points out that it sold 700K cameras during Q1 2020 and expects to sell 600K in Q2 2020. Altogether, 1.3 million units in H1 2020 -- despite the pandemic.

At this juncture, bears could point to the fact that this is down significantly from the 1.9 million sold in the same period a year ago. On the other hand, looking in the rearview mirror is no longer helpful here.

GoPro consistently notes that in 2019, only 10% of its sales we through its website. Presently, it expects to reach 45% of its sales through its direct-to-consumer channel in 2020 and slightly higher than this in 2021.

Consequently, GoPro ambitiously states that it can exit 2020 with non-GAAP gross margins in the 38% to 40% range. This would be a substantial step-up from the figures we have seen the past several years that have largely been close to 35%. Put another way, this would be a material improvement to its operations.

Valuation -- Not Too Cheap

Presently, GoPro trades for 0.7 times sales -- this is not exorbitant, particularly considering valuations elsewhere.

However, there has been a consistent and steady decline in revenues, which weighs on investors' optimism.

As a back of the envelope calculation, assuming that GoPro reaches 38% in non-GAAP gross margin off of $1 billion in sales, this could conservatively imply that GoPro's operating profit margins could end up as 5% -- or $50 million in operating profits.

Altogether, this implies that GoPro already trades for about 15x forward hypothetical operating profits. Thus, not particularly cheap, considering all the risks.

The Bottom Line

The market appears to be giving the company the benefit of the doubt and stating GoPro is not a fad. As an investor that values prudence higher than returns, I will not be chasing these shares higher.

However, assuming that GoPro is able to succeed in its Direct-to-Consumer strategy, this investment could be worthwhile considering.

However, we should be mindful that although GoPro trades for just 0.7 times its sales, it is not likely to be highly profitable on the bottom line for some time. Thus paying by my calculations, 15 times multiple for its forward operating profits is not too cheap either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.