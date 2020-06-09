(This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.)

After dropping as low as $13.71 per share during March of 2020, Uber has run all the way back to $36.75 at the time of writing this article. However, the recovery seems overly optimistic given Uber’s rides are still down 70% compared to last year according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. A complete recovery to 2019 demand levels seems unreachable in the near future. Lots of companies have vouched for permanent working from home for up to 50% of their workforce. Additionally, up to 15% of Uber’s rides consist of airport runs, which are under severe pressure. Uber is exposed to tremendous weakness and the recovery therefore seems overblown. The current valuation is overly optimistic. A short position could be considered.

Given most states in the US went into lockdown at the end of March, the majority of the damage was not portrayed yet in the Q1 income statement. Monthly active platform consumers (MAPs) was down from 111M to 103M QoQ. As a result, year-over-year revenue growth dropped to about 14%. With the full extent of the lockdown in Q2, revenue and MAPs are set to fall off a cliff. Dara Khosrowshahi already made this clear, but investors seem to have shrugged this off. Uber rides were down 80% in April and 70% in May. MAPs quite possibly dropped to levels we haven’t seen in years. Factoring in a rise in demand for June, MAPs for Q2 have conservatively dropped about 60%. This would put it at 41M for the quarter.

The work-from-home trend might be here to stay for lots of companies. Among the big names that have been in favor of this idea are Facebook, Twitter, Square, Shopify etc. This is bad news for Uber, making tougher the potnetial recovery to 2019 demand levels. Mark Zuckerberg claims up to 50% of Facebook’s employees could work from home in the next 5-10 years. Tobi Lutke, Shopify CEO, claims “office centricity is over”. Knowing the trend is likely to spill over to hundreds if not thousands of companies around the world, Uber is facing another significant headwind.

An additional source of weakness is Uber’s airport rides. As of 2018, it was estimated that up to 15% of Uber’s rides are going to or from an airport. With airport traveler numbers as low as 1983, it is safe to say the majority of this revenue has been completely wiped out for the time being. Most people are likely to be very uncomfortable flying in airplanes until a coronavirus vaccine is created. Again, the recovery will be very slow. A permanent change in consumer behavior is definitely not unreasonable to consider. Ben Siegel, interim director at a Florida airport claims “May traffic was down about 85%, which he considered to be a moral victory compared to the 95% drop in April”. The rebound is clearly not a swift one. A factor that investors are not bothered with for some reason. The current valuation is pricing in a full, quick recovery, which it is clearly not.

App downloads for Uber are down significantly. Pre-lockdown, Uber held the 51st spot on the Top Free rank of the IOS app store. After a fast drop in demand, the rank went as low as 194 before settling at 140 as of June 3rd. The recovery seems to be very slow and it remains to be seen if Uber will ever get back to its previous highs.

The data on Google Trends looks even more grim. Searches for Uber have been trending down consistently. This is incredibly worrisome for Uber investors.

The only silver lining in the business is the pop in Uber Eats demand. Uber Eats already was the fastest growing segment of Uber’s business pre-pandemic. But after the current rise, Uber Eats is reportedly growing at 89%. Sounds very impressive at first, but the food delivery business has long been known for its fierce competition and razor-thin margins.

Longs will argue the increase in demand of Uber Eats will make up for the decline in the rest of the business. Eats revenue is Uber’s fastest growing segment. It grew 53% YoY to $819 million in Q1 of 2020. However, Uber rides are the only segment that is contributing to positive (adjusted) EBITDA. Uber Eats on the other hand lost $313 million in Q1. Eats is not going to contribute to margins in the near term. It in fact will weigh it down. Food delivery is a very competitive business with mostly unprofitable margins. Grubhub. Postmates, Doordash and Uber Eats control 95% of the market. All 4 are either unprofitable or have very small margins. According to Bloomberg, food delivery is a “gig-economy dead-end”. There will never be big money in food delivery until autonomous delivery rolls around. Until then, it is an underwater breathing contest to see who can survive the cash-burn the longest.

Dara recently claimed Uber Eats saw extremely fast growth in April, putting the business at an annual run rate of $25 billion. Using this information, we can get to an estimate of the Q2 Uber Eats revenue. A $25 billion run rate translates to about $6.3 billion in gross bookings for Uber Eats in Q2. Even with this enormous jump in Uber Eats revenue, it is questionable if it can offset the massive drop in Uber rides due to its unprofitability. Uber rides is the segment closest to profitability while Uber Eats is still far away.

With $8.2 billion cash on hand after a loss of $2.9 billion in Q1 of 2020, Uber rightly so realized that it is forced to reduce expenses. Layoffs would have been a bullish sign in Q4 of 2019 as they were aiming for Q4 2020 EBITDA profitability. However, in the current scenario, it is a last resort, forced solution. Uber pushed its adjusted quarterly EBITDA profit goal to 2021. It therefore reversed its decision it made 3 months earlier to be EBITDA profitable in Q4 of 2020.

In May, Uber went through two rounds of layoffs. The first being a very unfortunate Zoom call during which 3,500 employees were permanently laid off. During the Zoom call, all employees were told it would be their last day and they were not needed anymore. The way this was handled shows that Uber had to act very quickly. Not even a week later, another 3,000 people were laid off again. As of September 2019, Uber reportedly employed 27,000 people so a cut of 6,500 people is definitely significant. Further layoffs are certainly not out of question.

Out of all questions about Uber’s future, there is one thing for certain: Q2’s loss is going to be staggering.

The main risk to this thesis and/ or a short position at current levels is the possibility of the irrational exuberance to continue. With a constant news cycle of businesses reopening, the travel industry has been on the rise. However, there is no statistical reason or any form of data-backed research which justifies the current share price of Uber. I expect reality will kick in soon. If not in the following weeks, quite possibly during the Q2 earnings call in August.

Uber investors should be very concerned about the current run-up of the share price. It is based on hopes and dreams. Actual data shows that the recovery will not be done in mere months, it will most likely take several years. Upside is extremely limited as the stock seems to be overextended. A short position in Uber definitely seems appealing. Reality will kick in soon, as it always does.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.