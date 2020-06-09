The emergence and spread of COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on investors and on society more broadly. Even so, one thing that this recent downturn has proven, yet again, is that the market will ultimately always be fine. A recovery will come and the world will get better. Though many investors find themselves hurt by the plunge the stock market initially took, those same investors have the opportunity to capture some attractive gains from companies that haven’t yet seen a full recovery in their share prices. One great example of an opportunity staring investors in the face is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). With a yield of 9% as of this writing, this stable cash cow makes for an attractive firm to consider for any dividend-oriented investor looking for relatively safe but robust upside.

Weathering the crisis

Anybody tracking the share price of Enterprise Products Partners but not following the business more closely than that would be forgiven for thinking the company might have been going down for good. From their 52-week high of $30.87 per share, the firm tanked this year to hit a low of $10.27. That bottom point hit around mid-March. Since then, units of the firm have rebounded nicely, soaring 91.6% to $19.68 as of this writing. Still, they are down 36.3% from their high point. The cause for concern had to do with the impact of the downturn associated with COVID-19.

One thing that helped to re-instill confidence in the business’s investors was the company’s robust financial performance for the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. This was reported on April 29th and covered the three months ending March 31st. My purpose in this article is not to labor over data that’s over a month old, but a quick rundown of its performance is probably in order. Net income for the firm that was attributable to its limited partners totaled $1.35 billion. This was 7.1% higher than the $1.26 billion the firm reported the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow hit $2.01 billion, 73.4% higher than the $1.16 billion seen in the first quarter of 2019. DCF (distributable cash flow) of $1.55 billion was only 4.5% below the prior year’s first quarter figure of $1.63 billion, and EBITDA was nearly flat t $1.98 billion compared to the prior reading a year before that of $1.99 billion.

Considering the significant degree of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, especially with regards to Enterprise Products Partners’, it was nice to see that transportation volumes for most parts of its business were up year-over-year. Management’s decision to cut growth capex spending by $1 billion, maintenance capex spending by $100 million, and the firm’s move to bolster its liquidity by entering into another $1 billion credit facility (bringing total liquidity to $8 billion) were all great moves that illustrated how serious management was taking the things.

One thing a bear might say about Enterprise Products Partners, though, is that the end of March only gave investors a few weeks of the worst of the downturn. The second quarter, surely, will be worse, keeping all else the same. I believe this is a realistic expectation. When you really think about it, you should consider management’s latest moves as responses to what will hit in the current quarter, not in the first quarter. No, I do not expect the picture to deteriorate significantly. After all, only about 3% of its earnings in the latest quarter (compared to only 4% for all of 2019) come from commodity-priced activities. A full 88% of earnings are from fee-based deals and a lot of the company’s volume is governed by take-or-pay contracts. So while the second quarter will probably be worse, it’s unlikely to be materially worse.

Focus on the big picture

In a way, a focus on the latest figures for Enterprise Products Partners, while important, is also a distraction. Unlike most firms in most industries, Enterprise Products Partners has an incredibly consistent and sound business model. To see this, we need to look at the company’s performance over a longer period of time. In the graph below, you can see DCF, earnings attributable to limited partners, and operating cash flows for the business ranging from 2015 through 2019. The key takeaway from all of this is that, with the exception of some early volatility from 2015 to 2016, the company has a track record for reliable growth.

*Created by Author

In the long run, it’s highly probable that the nature of Enterprise Products Partners will push the firm back to this model. Sure, because of a slowdown in growth capex, upside from here on the cash flow side may be more limited. I said as much in my last article on the business, published in February of this year. Having said that, growth doesn’t really matter. What matters is that we have a cash cow here trading at a nice discount compared to where it was just a few months ago.

Even if we see no further growth in Enterprise Products Partners, consider a return to 2019’s performance. With a market capitalization as of this writing of $42.12 billion, the entity is trading at a price/DCF multiple of only 6.4. Its price/earnings multiple is only marginally higher at 9.2. Its price/operating cash flow, meanwhile, stands at 6.5. All of these are low. Yes, the firm does spend a lot on capex, but that figure this year is slated to be just $300 million, down from $400 million previously anticipated. This puts true free cash flow (a measure that doesn’t punish the firm for growth capex) at $6.22 billion for a price/free cash flow multiple of 6.8. Based on first quarter payouts, if management does not raise the distribution as initially planned, the firm’s payout for 2020 should be about $1.78 per share. This works out to a yield of 9.04% on the firm’s current share price of $19.68 and it will take away about $3.89 billion in cash. This leaves the firm with about $2.33 billion each year in cash the firm can use to continue its growth initiatives without tapping into debt.

Takeaway

I understand why market participants are afraid of certain prospects at this time, but it makes little to no sense to fear Enterprise Products Partners. Yes, the company probably will have a bit of pain come the current fiscal quarter’s end, but on the whole the enterprise is solid and offers investors with attractive cash flow prospects. Shares of the business also appear cheap and the yield is excellent. All of this makes the company a prime play for long-term investors.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.