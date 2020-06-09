Since the lowest local close on March 23rd, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied nearly 1000 points, a scintillating +44.5% price return. That strong rally occurred over just eleven weeks - a 44% gain over 54 trading sessions. In an update to a previous article on this topic, I wanted to put the speed and ferocity of this rally into historical context for readers. How often have market gains of this size occurred in periods this short? In what market environments did they occur? Are there any insights to be gleaned for what we might expect from here? Let's break these questions down.

Question 1: How often have market gains of this size occurred in periods this short?

Answer: Not in the lifetime of most of the readers on this platform. Using the longest dataset available for the S&P 500 and its predecessor indices, gains this sharp have not occurred over as short of a timespan since a brief period in 1933. The Depression-era volatility led to large market swings with historic gains and even larger drawdowns. During the recovery of the Global Financial Crisis in 2009, there was a 32% gain for a period of similar length ending May 20th of that year, but nothing quite of the current magnitude. This is a historically significant move. Below, I have depicted rolling 54-trading day returns in graphical form. The orange line is the magnitude of the current market rally to contrast with historical periods.

Question 2: It has been a historic rebound. How historic was the recent sell-off?

Answer: They are probably equally historic at this point, and 2020 will be remembered for its roller coaster markets alongside social distancing and ubiquitous face masks. From the local market closing high of 3,386 on February 19th through the aforementioned trough of 2,237 on March 23rd, stocks sold off by 34% over just 24 trading sessions. As seen in the graph below, the ferocity of that sell-off eclipsed declines over similar lengths during the Great Recession, the deflation of the Tech Bubble, the 1987 swoon, and the outbreak of World War II.

Juxtaposing this rally and sell-off next to each other maybe reminds investors of a simple math lesson. If stocks sell-off by 35% and then rally 45%, they are not flat, but down 5-6% as (1-35%) * (1+45%) = 94.25% of your beginning balance. For some that might be a helpful reminder on why their account balances still look a little lighter than what they might expect after this rebound. Adding in the early year gains prior to the virus outbreaks and the S&P 500 is now flat on the year. If you went into a New Year's Eve stupor, you might be surprised to find your stock portfolio flat even with the economy in a recession and unemployment sharply higher. Conversely, if you went into a stupor and learned that Congress and the Fed had rolled out record stimulus without understanding the root cause, you might be surprised that your nominal wealth is unchanged.

Question 3: In what market environments did these rapid gains and losses occur?

The fact that the recent rally and the preceding sell-off can only be comped by market moves during the Great Depression tells you the historic nature of the current environment. Not even the Great Recession in 2008-2009 had moves this substantial over periods of similar length. That speaks to the size of the exogenous shock to the economy from the economic shut-down, but also the scale of the fiscal and monetary policy response to the economic fallout that has buttressed markets.

Question 4: Are there any insights to be gleaned for what we might expect from here?

There is not a direct market parallel to the current environment, so it is difficult to draw inferences from the historical data other than to say it is a unique circumstance in the investing horizon of most of us. While volatility will recede from its historically elevated levels, it is still likely to remain above average as the market prices and re-prices the economic trajectory. That volatility will give investors both the opportunity to buy into weakness and sell into strength.

The S&P 500 is an oft-used market benchmark, but with its 44% weighting to tech/healthcare/Amazon, the large cap index has held up better than other segments of the market in a public health crisis that has spawned an increasingly online economy. Indeed, the tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) is back at all-time highs. While this article uses this capitalization-weighted benchmark to compare across time horizons, other classes within the equity markets would be painting different pictures.

From a tactical perspective, for those wondering if this is a market to buy or sell, I would suggest that on the back of a historic rally, we could see a bit of a pullback. Depending on your risk tolerance and liquidity position, the historic nature of the bounce back might mean it is prudent to take some chips off the table outright, especially if you successfully bought the dip.

I tend to be more long-term focused, and I think that we will look back at this episode historically as an opportunity where you wanted to be a net buyer of risky assets. That meant buying beat-down stocks after the historic drawdown. In another article published today, I highlighted 3 strategies that tend to outperform in early recovery periods. Each of these strategies has outperformed the record-setting S&P 500 gains. I have been a net buyer of risk. From here, I am less likely to "buy into weakness" and more likely to "sell into strength" some of higher cost tax lots of strategies that I bought into weakness.

Markets are forward-looking and have moved to price in the economic recovery as the base case. There will be some local and regional stumbles as the economy re-opens, perhaps exacerbated by the recent protests. Record government deficit spending and monetary accommodation will work to re-fuel an economy that will experience some frictional damage that keeps it from returning to its full potential in the short-run. An economy operating under full potential will keep policy loose. Fears of a return to a more rigid quarantine will spook markets episodically, but frankly it does not feel likely to me that is an option on the table any more. We have given governments time to add hospital bed capacity. Even for longer-term focused investors like me, a degree of nimbleness amidst higher-than-normal volatility may provide opportunities to boost returns. It has been an historic run, expect decelerating gains and a bit more choppiness ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.