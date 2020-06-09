Manufacturing And Services: A Glimmer Of Hope

U.S. Manufacturing

The coronavirus pandemic continues to damage the U.S. economy in May. With that said there is a glimmer of hope. The PMI came in at a reading of 43.5 in May 2020. This was slightly better than April's reading of 41.5. After large contraction from March to April this is a positive sign that April is likely to be the worst month from the perspective of the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. However, the manufacturing sector is still contracting but just not as fast as before. A value over 50 indicates manufacturing expansion and a value under 50 indicates manufacturing contraction. The only industry that seems to be consistently expanding is Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products. This is not surprising since consumers in aggregate have been hoarding essentials and basic necessities. Further they have not been eating outside the home that much. On the other hand, the overall economy is growing again. According to ISM, a PMI of 42.8 or better generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.

Source: Pixabay

Last month I anticipated that the easing of restrictions and reopening of businesses would bode well for future PMI readings. That is largely the case as several manufacturing sub-indices showed improvement compared to the prior month. It is debatable though whether the U.S. will have a V-shaped recovery or a more drawn out one. I believe that it is more likely that the recovery will be sharp initially as businesses reopen and ramp up. But demand will probably not be at the same level as a few months ago leading to a drawn-out recovery. The uncertainty for most manufacturing businesses suggests that they will be slow to hire and bring back employees after restarting. Ultimately, manufacturing businesses will want to see if demand is sustained before restoring production to earlier levels. In turn this implies that the PMI will likely trend up slowly.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May 2019 - May 2020

Source: Statista

Manufacturing Bounces Off Lows

The impact of COVID-19, oil price wars, and restrictions rapidly propagated through the U.S. manufacturing sector and economy in March and April. In May, only 6 out of 17 industries reported growth. This is an improvement from April. Listed in order these sectors are Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Furniture & Related Products; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Paper Products; and Wood Products.

This means that 11 out of 17 industries were contracting in May. Listed in order these are Printing & Related Support Activities; Primary Metals; Transportation Equipment; Petroleum & Coal Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Chemical Products; Computer & Electronic Products; and Plastics & Rubber Products.

As one can see from the chart below, all the sub-indices for the PMI are contracting with the exception of Supplier Deliveries and Inventories. Supplier deliveries are slowing though suggesting that manufacturing businesses are slowing orders. On a positive note, New Orders increased by +4.7, Production rose by +5.7, Employment was up by +4.6, and New Export Orders ticked up by +4.2. These are all good signs for the recovery.

ISM May 2020 PMI On Manufacturing

Source: ISM May 2020 Report on Manufacturing

My forecast was that the April PMI would be worse than the March PMI and the US would see a bounce back in May. This was largely the trend. As states continue to reopen and ease restrictions it is more probable that employment will increase and thus demand. With that said, recovery in some industries will take longer than others. Many companies have announced reductions in capital expenditure budgets for 2020. It will at least be 2021 before these are restored to higher levels. Hence, I think the recovery in manufacturing and the U.S. economy will be drawn out as I indicated above.

Commentary from the ISM report was still negative but not as negative as last month. Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products seem to be the only commentary that is very positive.

Despite the COVID-19 issues, we are seeing an increase of quoting activity. This has not turned into orders yet, but it is a positive sign. (Computer & Electronic Products) - Increased COVID-19 sales in the food business has really stressed our production capabilities. (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) - Fuel sales demand are beginning to rebound in May as stay-at-home orders are lifted across the country. (Petroleum & Coal Products) - Returning to full production for automotive, ramp-up will still depend on speed of automotive start-ups. We have built up inventory to stock. Ready to ship. (Fabricated Metal Products) - Business activity remains strong for consumable applications and very weak in durable segments." (Plastics & Rubber Products)

Services Is Still Contracting But More Slowly

The May NMI reading is still weak and contracting, but the pace of contraction is slowing. The NMI reading is now at 45.4 in May 2020, which is an improvement compared to the 41.8 reading in April 2020. This is the second consecutive month that the non-manufacturing or services sector is contracting.

Only two sub-indices are growing, which are Supplier Deliveries and Prices. However, there was a significant rebound in Business Activity (+15.0), New Orders (+9.0), and New Export Orders (+5.2). On the other hand, Supplied Deliveries (-11.3) declined as did Imports (-5.6) and Inventory Sentiment (-7.5). The rebound in Business Activity, New Orders, and New Export Orders bodes well for the coming months, especially for employment.

ISM May 2020 PMI on Non-Manufacturing

Source: ISM May 2020 Report on Non-Manufacturing

In May, only four non-manufacturing sectors showed growth. This was a slight improvement from April when only two sectors exhibited growth. Currently, 4 out of 18 non-manufacturing sectors are reporting growth. In order, the 4 expanding industries are Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Finance & Insurance; Public Administration; and Information.

This means that 14 out of 18 non-manufacturing sectors are reporting a decrease. In order, the 14 contracting industries are Mining; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Other Services; Construction; Educational Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Utilities; Wholesale Trade; Accommodation & Food Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Transportation & Warehousing; Health Care & Social Assistance; and Retail Trade.

Commentary from the ISM non-manufacturing report is still negative this month due to the large impact of COVID-19 and 'social distancing' requirements. COVID-19 is still impacting most businesses but some have indicated that the bottom seems to be in. The one exception is the Finance & Insurance industry, which seems to be benefitting from the bailouts and processing of Paycheck Protection Program work.

Demand seems to have bottomed out, and we are seeing signs of increasing interest. Inventories of finished goods are extensive, so production will slowly rebound in the coming months. (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting) - Extremely busy with Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program work. (Finance & Insurance) - Low volumes due to COVID-19. No elective surgeries. (Health Care & Social Assistance) - COVID-19 has had the largest impact on our company; however, we successfully kept 90 percent of our retail locations open to the public while implementing intense cleaning procedures and safety protocols. Our entire 300+ headquarters has been set up to work remotely to support our retail locations. (Retail Trade) - Business is slightly picking up but is still drastically down due to COVID-19 and hospitality businesses being closed or limited in service. (Wholesale Trade)

Final Thoughts on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market

Clearly, the U.S. manufacturing sector, non-manufacturing sector, and U.S. economy have contracted rapidly at a pace not seen before. But the bottom might be in as both the PMI and NMI values are up from last month. In addition, the May payroll report showed a net gain of +2.5 million jobs versus an expected loss. Unemployment also dropped to 13.3% an improvement from 14.7% in the prior month. Most of this was likely due to temporary layoffs and furloughs that were reversed. This is probably especially true for restaurants, hotels, construction, health services, and retail. I expect that unemployment will remain elevated compared to before COVID-19 for some time. But at least the numbers are no longer trending down.

The stock market is on a tear based on expectations of reopening economies and a vaccine for COVID-19. In fact, the NASDAQ-100 is in record territory as of this writing on the strengths of mega-cap tech stocks. The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio is now approximately 20.6. This is higher than last month's reading of 22.8. The Shiller price-to-earnings ratio is even higher at about 29.8. These are not readings of an undervalued market. Instead they indicate that the market is fairly valued at best and is likely overvalued at the moment.

Investors seeking income and dividend growth should be cautious. The list of stocks reporting dividend cuts and suspensions is now over 275 and still rising. I personally have not made any buys recently except in regional banks, where the yields are still high and there are still some pockets of value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.