On The Move: 2 HCM Stock Breakouts Signify Increasing Market Optimism

These stocks appear to be overvalued but otherwise are sound investments assuming an economic recovery.

These HCM companies, generally, reflect the state of the economy. The stock price bullishness indicates optimism for an economic recovery.

Signs of optimism are starting to appear. I'm hearing rumors that the coronavirus is mutating to a milder form and that drugs are on the way that show some promise in the fight against the pandemic. The lower-than-expected unemployment rate in the US took experts by surprise and it seems that unemployment has officially peaked and is starting to decline.

(Source: nytimes)

Human Capital Management (HCM) companies tend to perform according to the economy, and it is no surprise that some HCM stocks are starting to show signs of bullishness. Two stocks, in particular, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) are breaking out to new all-time highs.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Fundamentals

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. The Rule of 40 figures is provided below for the two companies.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The calculation for Ceridian is somewhat skewed due to the product mix. Fans/investors of Ceridian like to remind me that The Dayforce revenue growth was 27.1% YoY, not the lower figure that represents overall revenue. If I use the Dayforce revenue growth in the calculation, then Ceridian comes close to fulfilling the rule of thumb.

In my opinion, Paycom represents the better investment as a result of the strong free cash flow margin of 16%. I expect Ceridian's margins will come up once the product mix slants toward the Dayforce recurring revenue down the road. Both companies have ample cash and cash equivalents to weather the pandemic and even a prolonged recession.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how Paycom and Ceridian stack up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple versus forward revenue growth. Note: please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

According to the scatter plot, both Paycom and Ceridian are quite overvalued relative to their peers. This presents a bit of a dilemma for investors as these HCM stocks are frothy and could be riskier investments than other digital transformation plays if the economy doesn't experience the recovery that investors are expecting.

Summary and Conclusion

We are starting to see some optimism not only in the fight against the coronavirus but an improving economy. The unemployment rate appears to have peaked and is starting to move lower. As a writer, I follow many digital transformation stocks, and I'd say about 25% of them are pushing the high end of their 52-week range. This is a good sign as it indicates that investors are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Among them are two HCM stocks: Paycom and Ceridian. These stocks are a reflection of the general economy and their bullishness is a good sign. Both stocks are breaking out to new all-time highs.

I consider both of these stocks to be fundamentally strong with good balance sheets that will carry them through the remainder of the pandemic and also a prolonged recession if that should occur. Ceridian has anemic revenue growth and a so-so free cash flow margin, but I expect that to improve as Dayforce recurring revenue grows.

The only thing that investors should be wary of is the frothy stock valuation for both stocks. There is no guarantee that investors will achieve a better entry point, however. Growth stocks tend not to show any mercy for value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.