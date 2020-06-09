The turnaround at Mattel (MAT) has been pushed back due to COVID-19 having a meaningful impact on key brands' performance and revenues. For the first quarter, net sales were down 14% to $594M and EBITDA turned negative, posting a $65M loss. It might take longer than expected for management to turnaround their top-line, and their goals of achieving sales growth of 1%-2.5% have become too optimistic.

That said, Mattel was first focusing on realigning its cost structure to a new reality within the toy industry. In that area, they are succeeding in turning around their profit margins. First-quarter gross margins came in at 43%, an improvement of 820 points.

We believe at this point Mattel is a high risk/high reward investment. The highly levered balance sheet doesn't give too much room for failure, and now that costs are aligned with the demand picture, management needs to grow its top-line, otherwise cost reduction would not be sustainable. There is a fix amount of costs you can take out. Still, we believe Mattel owns strong brands in Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price that have lots of room for improvement. They are also taking some inspiration in the Hasbro (HAS) playbook, which should increase the chances for success at Mattel

At this point, Mattel is a "show me" stock. A more stable top-line coupled with their new cost structure would bring back Mattel to sustainable profitability reflecting favorably on their stock price. Position sizing is key if investing in this highly speculative stock.

Looking at their numbers

Source: company filings

It is no news that Mattel has been in trouble for a long period now. The company reached peak revenues in 2013 and since then, their sales have dropped every year. Sales have been hit by changing consumer trends, the affordability of new technologies, the bankruptcy of Toys r' Us, and the recall of Fisher-Price's Rock' n Play products.

The market has become much more competitive. Not only does Mattel competes for market share with Hasbro, but they compete in general with every company trying to grab a kid's attention. The increasing affordability of tablets and phones had a huge impact. How many times can we see a kid playing with an iPad or their parents' phone? There is also increased competition from companies like Nintendo with the 3DS, 2DS, and Switch systems. These consoles are also becoming more accessible and there is more of a "wow factor" at play with video games.

With that said, Mattel owns three very recognizable brands in Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price. That is a huge advantage when it comes to improving brand equity through better marketing and innovation. Mattel doesn't need to create new brands, they need to revitalize them by becoming more relevant in the always-changing consumer behavior. There are some positive trends that signal the power of Mattel's brands and their ability to position their brands in the marketplace:

Source: company filings

Mattel estimates they have 20% of market share within their Dolls category, of which Barbie is the category driver and top fashion doll brand. After some tough headwinds, Mattel is succeeding in positioning the Barbie image with current trends. As reflected in the trend analysis, Barbie has been reaccelerating revenue growth. Before Q1 results, Barbie had 9 consecutive quarters of growth and achieved the highest level of sales in 2019 after 6 years of underperformance.

We also see strength in the Hot Wheels brand which continued to be the top die cast selling toy. Revenues accelerated in 2018 when Hot Wheels celebrated its 50th anniversary. Last year, the brand continued its strong momentum posting sales growth of 14% for the year.

Those results were eclipsed by the continued weakness in Fisher-Price and their "other" operating segment. The recall of Rock n' Play has contributed to the weakness in Fisher-Price performance, impacting operating income in Q1 of 2019 by $27M. It could take time before the brand image is rebuilt and revenues from Fisher-Price stabilizes.

Although we don't believe there are barriers to entry in the toy industry, the size of Mattel and the strength of their brands, together with Hasbro and Lego, allow them to have big marketing budgets which makes it harder for smaller brands to compete for market share. As revenue growths, the big three toy companies should enjoy some economies of scale as more advertising dollars are spread within more units. Last year, Mattel spent $551M in marketing and selling expenses, while Hasbro spent $413M.

Being the incumbent in the toy industry also gives some advantages to Mattel, as they can be first-in-line to build new partnerships. For example, they have partnered with Warner Bros. to develop a live-action Hot Wheels movie and a Barbie Feature film. They also did a collaboration with Tesla for a limited edition toy version of the Cybertruck. This shows that Mattel would always have the doors open for new partnerships and collaborations.

Mattel is also taking advantage of its incumbent position to follow Hasbro's playbook of becoming more I.P focuses and transforming into a capital-light business model. Hasbro started implementing a more capital-light business model in 2015 when they sold two manufacturing plants to Cartamundi Group.

As part of their restructuring program called "Capital Light", Mattel has shut down two manufacturing plants in Asia and plans to cease manufacturing operations in Canada and in Mexico. The program is expected to realize cumulative run-rate cost savings of $65M in 2020 and $72M in 2021. That would bring a total of $1B in cost savings combining their Structural Simplification Cost Savings Program and this new Capital Light program.

We believe outsourcing the manufacturing of products is the right move as it should increase management's attention in developing more vertical opportunities within their power brands and I.P opportunities.

With our catalog, we have the potential to drive additional value by monetizing our brands and franchises in other highly accretive large verticals that are directly adjacent to the toy industry. In success, this can be transformative. These verticals include film, television, digital gaming, live events, music, consumer products and merchandise. - Mattel's 2020 Analyst Call

With the launch of Mattel's new film division led by producer Robbie Brenner, the company is working on bringing that idea to fruition, which could be a catalyst to drive revenue growth as brand awareness increases toy sales.

The Bottom Line

We believe Mattel can turn around its top-line powered by its portfolio of strong brands. The company was slowly achieving the turnaround in sales in Barbie and Hot Wheels when COVID-19 hit the markets. Analysts are expecting 2020 revenues of $4.2B, or 7% lower YoY.

The restructuring initiatives taken as part of a new strategy by Mattel should help them offset their expected sales decline. First-quarter results showed an improvement YoY in gross margins by 8.2% even if they saw revenues declined by 14%.

However, their balance sheet has a lot of debt, and interest coverage is just 2.3x, not a comfortable level. With Mattel's strategy of exploring new adjacent markets such as film, there is also a risk of execution. A failure in new ventures could seriously hurt the company. Mattel has $250M of debt due in 2023 and $1.5B in 2025. There still have a decent amount of time to accelerate revenue growth. Just by stabilizing and marginally growing its top-line, Mattel could achieve sustainable profitability due to its new cost structure. That would allow them to pay down debt, reducing financial risk, and restart their dividend payments. Both actions would be positive for their stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.