I am neutral on Fluor Corporation because of the risks it faces in 2020 and 2021.

"Keeping the risk management plan up to date can transform it from a doorstop into a vital project management tool. Remember: what you don't know can kill your project." - Bruce Pittman

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has a robust balance sheet and the company manages its cash efficiently – for example, of $1.99 billion retained earnings per the last report, $1.80 billion is parked in cash. Recently, it has also bagged several technically complex projects from Advanced Global Investment Company (AGIC), Minnkota's Project Tundra, a tank closure contract from the U.S. DOE, and a logistics support services contract from the U.S. Army Europe.

If you look at FLR’s performance in the last 3 months, on paper, it appears to be strong momentum stock, having appreciated about 33%. However, for medium- and long-term investors, the company’s price performance has been a major disappointment.

Short-term investors who jumped into FLR just 3 months back have gained, but investors who have been holding the stock for between 6 months and 10 years have lost up to 75% of their capital, ex-dividend. FLR’s momentum also compares poorly with that of its peers – Quanta Services (PWR), United Rentals (URI), and Tetra Tech (TTEK).

I am neutral on the stock and urge investors to avoid it because the COVID-19 disruption has dunked EPC companies into a whirlpool of risks, and these are:

1. Force Majeure

COVID-19 is an “event” out of any company’s control and it would have made all EPC companies declare force majeure. If the disruption prolongs, or worse, if there is a second wave, FLR’s operations will get severely impacted.

Regulatory safety measures, supply chain disruptions, increased labor costs, and material shortages are expected, and these will badly hit the company’s productivity and earnings. Disputes too may arise and clients may refuse to reimburse extra costs, which will add to the company’s already strained bottom-line.

Going forward, the force majeure clause will be subject to intense scrutiny and negotiation by clients. Contractors too may not offer lump-sum pricing, not even for projects that are not prone to epidemic-related risks.

2. Top-Heavy Client List

I do not have the 2019 numbers, but 35% of FLR’s 2018 revenues were earned from the U.S. government (18%) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) (17%). I assume the trend has continued in 2019.

The U.S. government is currently spending money to stimulate the economy by helping the unemployed and troubled businesses. The focus is not on investing in heavy engineering projects – at least not until economic indicators start moving north month over month. The Upjohn Institute for Employment Research estimates that state and local governments could face budget shortfalls of $1 trillion by Q4 2021. FLR’s other major client, Exxon Mobil, also has slashed its capital asset investment budget by $10 billion.

It is easy to guess that budget cuts by these two major customers will impact FLR’s fortunes till at least 2021.

3. Litigation

Investors who had purchased FLR shares between Nov. 2, 2017, and Feb. 14, 2020, have filed a class-action suit against the company. They allege that FLR’s earnings were inflated quarter over quarter because of its improper practice of revenue recognition, which falsified financial statements.

On Feb. 18, 2020, FLR announced that the SEC had launched an investigation in the company’s past financial accounts for errors. The jury is still out on the outcome of the lawsuit and the SEC probe.

There’s another lawsuit for $1.47 (Australian$) filed against the company by Santos Ltd. This case is yet to be decided.

Summing Up

PWC surveyed the COVID-19 impact on engineering and construction firms and found that the top five issues worrying CEOs were: the hit on finances, global recession, impact on productivity, reducing consumer confidence, and supply chain disruptions.

FLR can be hit also by longer response times from clients, accumulated cost impact of delays, liability for contaminating the work area, and delays in obtaining permits.

On April 29, 2020, the company responded to some extent by suspending dividends and deciding to focus on cost-cutting. In May 2020, it let go of a couple of its key executives – Ray Barnard, Executive VP of Systems and Supply Chain, and Jose Bustamante, Executive VP of Energy and Chemicals. I’m unsure of what’s coming next.

Based on the risks discussed above – business uncertainty, litigation, the visible COVID-19 impact, and the top-heavy client list – my rating for FLR is neutral.

