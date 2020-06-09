Following the recent approval from the CPUC, PG&E (NYSE: PCG) is now only awaiting approval from the bankruptcy judge and the final establishment of the 2021 normalized estimated net income (NENI) and the rights offering multiple. While these items are expected soon, the key concern for shareholders will be the multiple at which the $9B equity offering will be priced. There remains upside in the issuance and shares are likely to trade higher.

However, before diving in, it is important to review PG&E's current bankruptcy plan. The details of the $59B bankruptcy emergency plan are outlined below.

PG&E's Post Bankruptcy Funding Plan USES ($MM) SOURCES ($MM) Payments to Holders of wildfire claims 24,150 Equity Issuance for cash 9,000 17/18 Wildfire Claims Settlement (deferred) 1,350 Shares issued to victims 6,750 Contributions to the Wildfire Fund 5,000 HoldCo Debt 4,750 Accrued Interest (for 18-mo bankrutpcy) @ 4% 1,270 Reinstated Utility Debt 9,575 Repayment of Debtor-In Possession Financing 2,000 New Utility Notes 23,775 Pre-petition Debt to be repaid/reinstated 22,180 Insurance Proceeds 2,200 Trade Claims and Other Costs 2,300 Cash prior to emergence 1,600 Cash 750 Deferred Wildfire Claims Settlement 1,350 Total Uses 59,000 Total Sources 59,000

Source: Company Filings

The largest uses of funds are payments to wildfire claims, reinstatement of pre-petition debt, and a $5B contribution to the wildfire fund (this can be accessed by PG&E assuming they exit bankruptcy by June 30th, which appears very likely).

The sources of the funding is supported by $6B in temporary utility debt, $2.2B insurance proceeds and cash, $9.6B of reinstated utility debt, $17.8B of new utility debt, $4.75B of HoldCo Debt, and $15.8B equity. The equity pieces are $6.75B of shares issued for wildfire victims and $9B of new equity.

Below is the isolated debt look, which obviously is important to a recently bankrupted company:

PG&E filed an application on April 30 with the CPUC requesting approval for a $7.5B securitization issuance contingent upon their emergence from bankruptcy. The approval would be used to retire the $6B of temporary utility debt above, which was issued to cover claims from 2017 wildfire victims. This securitization looks likely to be approved by the CPUC given the more favorable treatment from the Governor on PG&E's bankruptcy outcome.

The company appears to be well-capitalized and ready to emerge from bankruptcy.

Capital Raise Terms Provide Upside For The Stock

It is important to remember that all relevant parties would likely be amenable to changing the multiples in the backstop agreement, which would permit more favorable terms, and as a result garner more interest in the capital issuance (especially among long-term long-only shareholders, who would benefit the company's investor base). Because the parties to the backstop agreement already own a large amount of shares, they are incentivized to favor amending the agreement because it would likely increase the value of their shares, which is often overlooked by investors in the equity vs. balance that many investors are used to. That being the case, there remains upside in these terms.

Source: Company Filings

The ability to have these terms renegotiated in the near term above the backstop multiple and closer to where shares are today would be very accretive to shareholders.

Risks Associated With Index Inclusion Are Overblown

There have been widely circulated concerns among investors that because the PG&E dividend is not allowed for 3 years, the stock price would suffer due to the lack of income potential from the traditional utility investors. The argument goes that the lack of a dividend would likely force income investment funds to exclude the stock from their funds and also exclude other institutional investors. However, this could be worked around through the use of mandatory converts (which would be non-tax deductible interest expense) in an effort to accommodate these traditional income investors on the institutional side.

This could also have the effect of reducing near-term dilution. Given the market backdrop as of late, a mandatory convert could solve a number of investor concerns and seems to fit the market themes due to low interest rates, delayed dilution, and the ability to issue stock at premium (which seems especially important now given the state of the market).

Additionally, there appears to be UPSIDE regarding PG&E index inclusion. PCG has already been removed from both the S&P and MSCI index, but post-bankruptcy, PCG could be added to both indexes which would provide a strong demand for shares. The minimum market cap requirement for MSCI is 1.5x that of the lowest existing constituent, which is currently ~$6B. This translates into a ~$9B market cap minimum. The other requirement for MSCI inclusion is a minimum float of ~$6.5B (Source: MSCI Methodology). Post-bankruptcy, PCG should easily meet both these requirements, with a market cap of ~$25B+ and a high percentage float given all the parties who will own shares and the existing trading volume. While S&P re-inclusion may take some time, a large profitable utility should easily pass the mark. This may be looked at as a longer- term catalyst, however.

Victims Ownership Risks

Other technical concerns associated with PG&E equity have involved the overhang of the victims' ownership and anticipated stock sales (See SA Article Here). Given victims will own roughly 20% of the company, and the other backstop parties could sell some shares when the lock-up periods expire, some pressure on shares could be created. That is not disputed.

However, these sales would occur well after the equity raise due to the lock-up period. Additionally, victim shares are to be issued at the 14.9x multiple published in the bankruptcy exit financing terms, so there remains some questions as to how this could be trued up given the current market movements. Unless PG&E trades very close to the bottom decile of all utilities, there could easily be share price appreciation which would minimize the selling effect of the shares.

Underlying Investment Risks Appear Minimal

COVID-19

As is the case with most utilities, there is some loss of volume due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. While load declines and bad debt expense are worth monitoring, it appears more and more likely every day that the economy is recovering and should prove to be inconsequential to the shares.

State Takeover

PCG could still potentially lose its license if safety failures continue to creep up (See: PG&E Takeover Is Not Off The Table).

This could be viewed as a discount to share value, but it seems more likely to be a black swan type of event which will not be priced into shares.

Investment Rationale

Post-bankruptcy, PG&E appears to be a simple story as a transmission and distribution-only company with stable high-single digits rate base growth. Under even conservative assumptions, the shares offer a compelling total return with additional upside potential in the form of backstop agreement amendments and index inclusion.

Shares look poised to begin to approach their longer-term trading range, while the stark discount to their peers appears to be unwarranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.