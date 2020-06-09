Funko remains a wait-and-see until we get clarity on the company's revenue recovery, but there are no longer any immediate red flags or liquidity concerns.

Though revenues are likely to slip worse in Q2 due to Funko's lack of channel fill, the re-opening of retail stores around the world should provide a lift to sales.

Funko (FNKO) investors can begin to breathe a little bit. The pop culture toymaker, which licenses IP from popular brands like Star Wars and Pokemon to make collectible figurines, is starting to find its bearing. After announcing job cuts that removed 25% of the company's headcount ad shoring up its liquidity, as well as announcing not-so-great, but better-than-feared first-quarter results, shares of Funko have risen more than ~2x from their nadir around ~$3 this year.

I advised caution on Funko in early April on the grounds that many pieces were at the time still unclear:

How much liquidity does Funko have to survive the coronavirus?

Will Funko have to deep-discount inventory to raise cash?

When will sales recover?

We have credible answers on the first two of these uncertainties. As to the last point, unfortunately, we'll still have to wait to hear from Q2 results because the majority of Funko's revenue impact will be to the entire first half of FY20, and the company has withdrawn all guidance. But now that we have confidence that Funko doesn't have any near-term liquidity concerns, we're comfortable upgrading Funko to a neutral stance and adopting a wait-and-see approach to this stock. Recall that Funko started the year at a price handle around ~$16, so the stock is still down ~50% for the year. As soon as we get better clarity on when Funko expects sales to return to growth, investors should be prepared to chase the stock's recovery back up to the mid-teens.

The open question: what will happen to revenue this year?

The big question for Funko is when revenues will turn positive again. Prior to the onset of the coronavirus, investors will recall that Funko was on a roll. Revenue was growing at nearly ~30% y/y in Q3 of last year, and the company had just proudly rolled out its Funko Games division which was supposed to drive major growth in Q1.

But then the coronavirus hit - and because Funko sells the majority of its product through reseller partners, the widespread store closures had an immediate impact on Funko's results.

In Funko's first-quarter earnings release - unveiled in the first week of June, and covering the three months through the end of March 2020 - Funko's revenue declined -18% y/y to $136.7 million.

Figure 1. Funko 1Q20 key earnings metrics Source: Funko 1Q20 earnings release

That's ten points worse than -8% y/y in Q4, and substantially worse than +26% y/y growth in Q3. Unfortunately, Funko has withdrawn its guidance for the full year - along with the statement that "The Company anticipates the greatest impact from COVID-19 in fiscal 2020 will occur in the second quarter." This is because the majority of Funko's revenue comes from sales to retail partners, and with stores closed for the majority of March and April, there's less of a need to refill reseller inventory as Funko usually does.

Wall Street is expecting things to get ugly in Q2, with the consensus revenue forecast of $76.7 million (per Yahoo Finance) representing a bleak -55% y/y decline. For the full year FY20, meanwhile, analysts are expecting full-year revenues to decline by -18% y/y, with negative growth in Q1 and Q2 counterbalanced by a recovery in the back half of the year. This compares, by the way, to Funko's original growth forecast of +6% to +9% y/y revenue growth for the year.

Funko's management commentary on the current demand environment is shaky at best. Per CEO Brian Marotti's prepared remarks (key point highlighted) on the Q1 earnings call:

Up until mid-March, we were tracking to meet our revenue expectations for the quarter and we were seeing solid consumer demand at retail. Additionally, we were optimistic about how our second quarter order book was filling up. However, in the final weeks of the quarter as non-essential retailers across the globe begin to close their doors and consumer demand shifted toward household essentials, orders started to get deferred and canceled and this has persisted into the second quarter. Additionally, some of our customers that remained open began to prioritize restocking essential goods and slowed replenishment orders. These trends developed more quickly in regions outside the U.S. especially Europe, which drove a significant decrease in our international business in March."

In addition to cancellations from reseller partners, Funko noted that the fact that many movie studios have pushed theatrical releases to late 2020 means a lot of Funko's new-release figurines will also have to be delayed, throwing a further wrench into the spectrum of possibilities for 2020.

Much better news on liquidity, costs, and margins

Funko's overall revenue uncertainty is what keeps us from being bullish on the stock, despite shares still being ~55% down year-to-date. Shares do deserve a haircut this year because consumer spending on things like toys, especially in a year when new entertainment content has been at a minimum, will take a long time to recover.

At the same time, however, we want to present a balanced picture on Funko, and the truth is that many fundamental aspects of the business have improved, primarily on the liquidity and profitability.

Before Funko released Q1 results, we wondered if the company would have sufficient liquidity to survive an extended downturn. Now, we know that as of the end of March, Funko had $55.4 million of cash on its books, and with additional draw capacity on a revolving line of credit that has up to $75 million in credit, Funko's overall liquidity is $101.7 million. Funko has reworked the terms of its credit agreement with lenders to remove covenant requirements through Q3 (giving the business plenty of time to recover) and ensuring steady access to capital. (We note, however, that Funko's debt does outweigh its cash - so eventually, Funko will have to go back to generating positive cash flows to pay down this debt).

Figure 2. Funko balance sheet snapshot Source: Funko 1Q20 earnings release

Funko has also recently signaled that it will trim its overall headcount by 25%, an effort to be completed sometime by the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3. In the long run, this will make Funko a leaner and more profitable company

Both of these updates give us confidence that Funko will not have a near-term liquidity crunch. With roughly ~40% gross margins, a Q2 revenue forecast of ~$77 million implies $31 million of gross profit. Meanwhile, Q1 operating expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based comp) totaled up to $44.9 million. Funko hasn't given us a cost savings estimate for its layoffs yet, but if we assume Funko can cut out 25% of this expense base, we get to an approximate Q2 cash flow that is either breakeven or marginally negative for Funko. So, its ~$102 million in liquidity will be sufficient to tide Funko through until normalcy resumes.

Nor did Funko have to discount its inventory to encourage sales and raise cash, as some investors may have feared. We note that gross margins in Q1 actually rose 240bps to 40.4%, though it remains to be seen if Funko can keep it up in Q2.

Key takeaways

It's no longer all bad news for Funko, which is why shares have rallied so strongly since the low point in March. However, I'd still be cautious of this stock given the range of outcomes in Q2 are still very uncertain. With Funko's management noting a huge batch of order cancellations from key partners, and with shopping trends still uncertain for the near future (even if stores are open, will people really go out and buy toys?), it's unclear when Funko can get its business back on track.

The stock is cheap, however. Present share prices near $8 put Funko at a $380.6 million market cap; after netting off the $55.4 million of cash and $242.5 million of debt on Funko's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $567.7 million. For relative sizing purposes, before the coronavirus hit, Funko had guided to $115-$125 million of adjusted EBITDA - shares traded at a ~10x multiple of EBITDA for much of 2019, and now they're at just 4.7x that original EBITDA forecast. Of course, it will take quite some time for Funko to get back on the path of generating >20% y/y revenue growth and >$100 million in annual EBITDA - but investors should be ready to jump back on the chariot once Funko gives a clearer signal of when the business will recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.