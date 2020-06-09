Selling naked puts is a good way to generate income, while betting on a recovery from a value position.

Casino resorts are one of the most resilient businesses in the market.

Thesis

Casino stocks were hard-hit by the coronavirus. Many investors perceive casinos to be just marginally better than cruise ships as far as epidemic danger, where the only difference is that one is potentially a captive on board a ship.

Yet we’ve discovered that cruise ships have the liquidity to survive a big downturn and people are already booking trips. Likewise, Las Vegas and Macau will never go out of style. People will return to the casinos. They did after 9/11, they did after the tragedy at Mandalay Bay, and they did after the financial crisis.

Casino resorts are resilient.

They also make money two ways, which is why they are probably called “casino resorts.” They make money in the casino and the resort. Duh.

While luck can sometimes turn against the house, the beauty of a casino operation is the odds are literally stacked against the player in every single game. Yet the allure of winning big has never dissipated on the human race, so they keep returning despite knowing the odds are against them.

The resort angle is the second method of generating revenue. The casino will find any number of ways to charge guests. The latest scheme was the “resort fee,” which allegedly is a fee that pays for access to things like the pool and the gym, which used to be included in the room fee. Now it gets broken out, but the room fee doesn't change. These days, the resort fee sometimes exceeds the room fee itself.

Vegas casino resorts are also constantly reinventing themselves and trying to one-up the competition. The city always seems to be in the midst of change, enticing newcomers and fans alike.

Vegas became such a frequent destination that the casinos figured out 25 years ago that going big was the way to achieve economies of scale, and that’s proven to be very successful.

Technology has also allowed resorts to engage in dynamic pricing across almost every revenue stream. Room prices can change by the hour. Table limits can be jacked up or down based on demand. Show tickets can be purchased through multiple avenues, some of which are discounted and some of which are higher priced. It all comes down to making money off customers when times are booming, and limiting expenses when demand falls.

Our naked put selling strategy is carried out on stocks that we perceive as values, and right now, just about the entire casino sector is a value. We say that, however, with one caveat. We don’t see casino resort stocks as buy-and-hold plays.

A look at just about every chart shows that the business is cyclical. So instead we looks for stocks that offer timely values – where the price is on the low end of a long-term trading range.

For today, we will focus on Las Vegas Sands (LVS) because it is the most diverse operation.

Las Vegas Sands owns multiple resorts in both Macau and Las Vegas, including The Venetian Macau Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macau, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macau, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macau; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

LVS also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Speaking of cyclicality, a look at LVS’s income statement over the years shows just how erratic it can be. Regardless, though, how many other businesses can routinely sport a net margin of over 15% and often over 20%?

LVS is also a very consistent generator of cash flow. Between FY13 and FY18, operating cash flow consistently ran between $4 billion and $4.8 billion, with only one year at $3.5 billion. It has also been diligent with capex, keeping those numbers down such that free cash flow was never less than $1.5 billion each year and as high as $3 billion.

When one considers that cash flow, and that LVS maintains between $2 billion and $4.5 billion of cash on hand, the routine levels of debt (around $10 billion) is easily managed. That’s why, with LVS stock closing at $47.79 on Tuesday, on the low end of its trading range that runs between $40 and $80 the past few years, it’s a bargain.

Risks

There are several ongoing risks with LVS and all casino resort stocks, although LVS always seems to weather them. The biggest lingering concern is, of course, the effects of the coronavirus. Most businesses just have to worry about when customers will actually return. LVS also has to worry about people having disposable income, since they are hardly a staple household expense. Indeed, the very fact that it is a discretionary industry is a risk unto itself.

A long-term lag could seriously damage revenue, even as operating expenses begin to rise as LVS properties reopen their doors. Revenue lags can create cash flow lags which can impact debt service, although cash on hand significantly exceeds the half-billion dollars in annual debt service.

Because of its Macau presence, LVS is subject to the whims of the Chinese government. China is a black box for most businesses, and presents unique challenges. LVS managed to stay alive despite China’s crackdown on wealthy corrupt whales, but who knows what the government will do next.

While LVS has a lot of property diversification, it is limited to operating in three major areas – Vegas, Macau, and Singapore. Any kind of disruption in those markets can impact results.

Sheldon Adelson and his family and related entities control about 57% of the stock, according to a 10-K disclosure:

Mr. Adelson, his family members and trusts and other entities established for the benefit of Mr. Adelson and/or his family members (Mr. Adelson, individually our "Principal Stockholder," and the group, collectively our "Principal Stockholder and his family") beneficially own approximately 57% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2019. Accordingly, Mr. Adelson exercises significant influence over our business policies and affairs, including the composition of our Board of Directors and any action requiring the approval of our stockholders, including the adoption of amendments to our articles of incorporation and the approval of a merger or sale of substantially all of our assets. The concentration of ownership may also delay, defer or even prevent a change in control of our company and may make some transactions more difficult or impossible without the support of Mr. Adelson. The interests of Mr. Adelson may differ from your interests.

Actionable Conclusion

LVS stock closed at $55.64 on Monday, June 8. LVS stock is itself more volatile than most, leading to higher premiums.

Depending on how long you are willing to tie up your cash securitization of selling naked puts, you can also bet on just what kind of deep value you choose to aim for should the stock get put to you.

The July $52.50 puts are selling for about $2.70. That offers a 5% return over just 6 weeks, which is very attractive. If put to you, you will get LVS stock at the equivalent of $49.80 per share.

The December $50 puts are selling for $5.50. That delivers you a 13% return for a 6-month holding period. If put to you, LVS stock becomes yours at the equivalent price of $44.50 per share.

Another interesting play is to sell the January 2022 $45 puts for $7.40. It’s a long wait to earn an 18% return, but getting LVS stock at the equivalent of $37.60 per share means getting it near the recent panic low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.