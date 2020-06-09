The stock is on my watchlist, and I would consider going long at current levels.

Back in April, I argued that Home Depot (HD) is a stock with long-term upside, even if a decline might be expected in the short term as a result of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That said, even short-term pressures do not seem to have fazed the stock, with HD climbing by nearly 15% since my last article:

The nature of the lockdown in the United States has meant that demand for home improvement has seen a strong rise and the stock has been appreciating accordingly.

From a macroeconomic standpoint, the effects of the pandemic on Q2 performance is yet to be seen – the effects of unemployment and a sharp increase in consumer saving is not yet fully reflected in macroeconomic measures, and the anticipated drop in growth may well affect Home Depot going forward.

Indeed, some speculate that the growth we have been seeing in the stock is unsustainable.

Here is a comment from my previous article attesting to this:

Firstly, while it is true that earnings per share has grown faster than revenue over a five-year period – this is not the case for EBITDA (earnings which exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and revenue, which have grown largely at the same pace:

EPS Vs. Revenue

EBITDA Vs. Revenue

While earnings growth has continued to be impressive, one potential area of concern for Home Depot is the company’s level of cash relative to accounts receivable (or the size of payments that are owed to Home Depot at any one time).

We can see that over the past ten years, the ratio of cash and equivalents to accounts receivable has seen a marked trend downwards – indicating that the company is holding less cash relative to payments owed to the company.

Granted, the ratio has seen a strong spike upwards of late – but this may be reflecting a lower accounts receivable as a result of a drop in sales.

Indeed, revenue growth has actually been quite modest over the past five years at a cumulative growth of 13.82%.

This revenue growth is at the same level we have been seeing from competitor Lowe’s (LOW), and this might suggest that revenue growth for the industry as a whole has been modest over the past five years.

One could make the assumption that demand for home improvement will be higher over the next five years due to changing consumer tastes in the aftermath of COVID-19, but this ultimately remains to be seen. While I had previously argued that rising rents in the United States would ultimately increase home ownership rates over time, this may not materialise should the economic fallout from COVID-19 prove to be as severe as expected.

That said, the growth in cash from operations over the past five years has been higher compared to Lowe’s – this is encouraging, although one would ideally like to see further growth in revenues to be able to sustain this over the longer term:

On balance, I take the view that Home Depot has shown quite reasonable growth over the past five years. That said, a long position at this point is ultimately a vote on the future of the home improvement industry – it could well be the case that the surge in demand that we have seen as a result of COVID-19 is temporary and the stock might retreat as a result.

Home Depot is on my watchlist as a potential buy. Ideally, one would like to see strong revenue performance in the next quarter to validate whether the rising demand is actually reflected in top-line growth before going long. I am quite impressed with the company’s cash flow growth, but growth in revenues will ultimately be needed to back this up.

That said, I may choose to go long before the next earnings quarter, as I take the view that Home Depot will outperform over the longer term if industry demand remains buoyant and the company shows attractive growth in the interim.

