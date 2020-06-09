U.S. Unemployment Numbers - The Recovery Has Already Begun

The U.S. employment recovery from the shutdown is already happening, what this shows being the incredible flexibility of the labor market.

This is a surprise and is also - new information being what moves markets - why the indices are rising as I write.

The background

As we've all been saying all along the important thing about this lockdown and consequential slump in GDP is how long is this going to last? Are we going to have quarters, years, of it meaning that there will be permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy? Or is this going to be some few month wonder that fades into the past like a bad dream?

Sure we're interested because we're participants in that economy and would like to know. But we're also interested as investors. Current index values appear very high if we're only in the first stages of some long term hiatus. And perhaps a little low if this is something that will be largely over by Labor Day.

We're thus dredging around in the statistics to see what we can divine.

My own argument has long been that we're going to see a V shaped recovery, that the direct effects will soon be over and therefore we'll get back to something like normal pretty soon. Yes, we'll have lost some output during the actual closedown but we're not going to have more than minimal losses over the medium to longer term.

Effectively, is this going to be like the 1920 recession, that was hardly noticeable by 1921, or like the 1929 that lasted, more or less, until 1939? I've long been plumping for the 1920.

U.S. unemployment and employment

We began to see this last week - unemployment is falling already. This is not, to put it mildly, what we were expecting to see. We've now got another series of statistics to tell us much the same story - it's not some oddity from just the one set of numbers.

Challenger Report

We have the information from the Challenger report and to be honest this is pretty much a sideline at this point. For this is layoffs actually announced. That means it really only captures large companies and further, who would be issuing a press release on every layoff these days?

So, it's here really only in the interest of being comprehensive:

Job cuts in May decreased to 397,016, down from the historic 671,129 cuts announced in April but still well above the year-ago figure of 58,577.

Well, yes, OK, that's following our other data, the pattern is the same. But we've 20 million unemployed out there and so we can see that this is capturing only some very small fraction of what is going on.

Jobless claims

These fell again this week.

In the week ending May 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,877,000, a decrease of 249,000 from the previous week's revised level.

Sure, that's higher than we'd like but the number is still moving in the right direction - downwards. The correct - probably the correct then - way to think of this is that the lockdown caused some large number of job losses. Those have largely and mostly already happened.

This does matter, for the spending of one person who loses their job means that some other person is more likely to lose theirs. A rise in unemployment can - does in normal times - therefore spiral through the economy and often at increasing speed. This doesn't seem to be happening. Sure, we could look at how personal incomes rose last month by 10% as our explanation. So much is being spent on relief that they really did. Or maybe employers are labor hoarding, this also happens at times. Firing then rehiring people costs money. Can be cheaper to simply keep them employed for a time as long as that time is short.

The thing is though, here, that the number flowing into unemployment is well, well, down.

Unemployment itself

It's worth reminding ourselves that the number flowing into unemployment isn't in fact the important one. For there's the process at the other end, the creation of new jobs and the hiring of people out of unemployment. It's the difference between the two that matters, the stock of people in unemployment.

A useful rule of thumb is that the economy, in normal times, destroys 10% of all jobs each year, creates another 10% of all jobs anew. Unemployment is the stock of those in movement between the two states. Traditionally the US has had very little long term unemployment - compared to Europe at least - and it's the job creation number that really matters here.

And here we find that the economy is already creating sufficient jobs to absorb those newly unemployed - or at least more people are exiting unemployment than are entering it:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.5 million in May, and the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

Or:

(Net employment from Moody's Analytics)

There are some fun points in here. Dentists offices are reopening and fully 10% of those new jobs are in those dentists offices.

But rather more importantly, the rise in unemployment seems to be over as the economy reopens.

The unemployment rate declined by 1.4 percentage points to 13.3 percent in May, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 2.1 million to 21.0 million.

No, we've not bounced back yet but we can indeed see the bottom and we're passed it.

There's also this detail:

The labor force participation rate increased by 0.6 percentage point in May to 60.8 percent, following a decrease of 2.5 percentage points in April.

This is one of the things the wonks were worried about. Some 6 million people dropped out of employment not into unemployment but being entirely out of the labour force altogether. Traditionally we've thought it terribly difficult to attract them back in meaning that these sorts of jobs losses are usually regarded as a permanent loss of labour. Thus a permanent scarring on the economy. At least in part this appears not to be true which is good news.

Sure, we'd vastly prefer that 20 million and more didn't end up in unemployment at all. But that we're already seeing a fall in that number is indeed good news.

My view

I have been saying all along that I expected this to be a V shaped recession. Deep, yes, but short with a quick recovery. Largely on the grounds that recessions where we know their cause are so because when we stop doing the thing that caused it then the recession ends. Further, the shorter it is the less chance there is of permanent damage to the productive capacity of the economy.

I would say that this information, along with the other stats we get to see, is arguing this same way. America's going back to work already. The GDP loss this quarter is going to be horrendous, record breaking, but the recovery is already beginning to happen.

The investor view

As up at the top the indices are too high is this is the beginning of a depression-like slump. And they're still a little low if we're going to have this mostly done and sorted by Labor Day. That last is still being rather too hopeful but we really are seeing the economy come alive again already.

Valuations therefore seem fair given residual risk rather than too high. Advice is thus as it has been for some months. Big old and boring stocks, nice solid dividend payers are our friends. There are 6 and 8% stocks out there and this is a great chance to get them at these reasonable prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.