How Wall Street Front-Runs Leveraged ETF Rebalancing

Due to their increased popularity and the nature of the products, leveraged ETF rebalancing can make up more than half of the volume around the close on volatile days.

Leveraged ETFs are more popular than ever, and are used by millions of investors (including me) to gain relatively low-cost leverage on broad indices. However, as the popularity of leveraged ETFs has increased, their tracking error has increased also, and always to the detriment of investors. I'm not the first person to discover this, but it appears that Wall Street trading desks are able to front-run leveraged ETFs, which are forced to rebalance daily around the market close. During normal market environments, it's not such a big deal, the ETFs might buy or sell a little to rebalance to their target leverage. However, during periods like we had in March, these rebalancing transactions dominated the closing auctions and were telegraphed in advance. Add in management fees and 2x leveraged ETFs underperform their leverage factor by around 4 percent per year in the long run, while 3x ETFs underperform by 6-7 percent annualized. I've previously shown how investment banks crushed the Vanguard/index investing crowd by rigging the aggregate bond index (BND), the Russell 2000 (IWM), and commodity indices, so none of this should surprise my long-time readers.

Leveraged ETFs: Theory Vs. Reality

The implications for predatory trading with leveraged ETF rebalancing were first explored academically in 2012. Market practitioners knew about the effects earlier, however, having traded through the 2008 financial crisis, where some of the first generations of leveraged ETFs were closed. I know a hedge fund manager who also trades against UPRO for one of his strategies, but the main show here is the bank trading desks who know exactly how much the leveraged ETFs have to buy or sell at the end of the day and are free to sell stocks on a big down day and buy them back from the forced leveraged ETF rebalancing tsunami at the close. No one I know of has done a study on March 2020 yet (volatility was higher than 2008 though). However, here's how leveraged ETFs drove volume from 2006 to 2011. The AUM is bigger now, so you would have to imagine things are getting even crazier. Note that the study corrects for the existence of short leveraged ETFs with the same companies, meaning the rebalance is only on the AUM mismatch.

Source: Intraday Share Price Volatility and Leveraged ETFs

I benchmarked the main 2x leveraged ETF (SSO) against the S&P 500 (yellow line), and against 2x leveraged SPY, rebalanced monthly (red line).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The difference between the monthly rebalanced setup (which could be easily replicated through S&P 500 futures) and the leveraged ETF setup was 360 basis points per year, which meant that over the last 14 years you would have nearly twice as much money if you eschewed the leveraged ETF for more professional leverage. The return difference is curious because you can only explain 90 basis points with SSO's management fees. That leaves 270 basis points per year in mysterious tracking error that's always to the detriment of their investor base. I ran a similar test the 3x leveraged ETF (UPRO), and I found ~680 basis points of tracking error since 2010. Simple extrapolation from the AUM of leveraged products vs. the near-arbitrage from picking off rebalancing implies a wealth transfer in the billions from leveraged ETF investors to prop desks.

How to Avoid Getting Front-Run

There's a classic line that moms tell their teenagers; "Nothing good happens after midnight." For leveraged ETFs, nothing good happens when volatility is high. The size of the rebalancing transactions are dictated by market moves each day, and it's well known that volatility is fairly predictable. When leveraged ETF rebalancing is only a few percent of the closing auction each day, it doesn't throw the market out of balance. When the Dow swings 1000+ points every day like it did several times in March, there is going to be little to no competition to take the other side, so the trading desks make out like bandits. My original suggestion with leveraged ETFs was to use volatility targeting, meaning you sold out and then bought back when volatility calmed down. However, my model wasn't quite as good in theory as it has performed in real life, which is odd. Now I know that avoiding the leveraged ETF rebalancing wealth transfer in volatile markets ended up just being a side effect of good risk management.

Leveraged ETFs are playable if you use volatility targeting (more on my work on volatility targeting here). A cleaner implementation is to use futures, however.

