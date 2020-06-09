Chesapeake Shares Surged Despite Impending Bankruptcy But Debt-Free Sandridge Is More Compelling

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock is spiking despite preparing to file for bankruptcy - up more than 300% in the past month:

Data by YCharts

Included in the above chart are various comparable measures, including an energy stock ETF (XOP), a small cap energy stock ETF (PSCE), an oil ETF (USO) and a 12 month forward strip oil ETF (USL), and a natural gas ETF (UNG) and 12 month forward ETF (UNL) - illustrating how extreme and aberrant the move in Chesapeake's stock price has been.

This move is even more extreme in comparison to the share price performance of a "cousin" company, co-founded Tom Ward, a Chesapeake co-founder, and historically competitive with Chesapeake on deals and in some of the same areas: Sandridge Energy (SD). Both companies saw Carl Icahn (IEP) involved in changing the boards and management, and Sandridge is currently governed by a board Icahn appointed.

Sandridge has already been through bankruptcy in 2016, wiping out its pre-bankruptcy equity holders. This wipe-out should be a cautionary tale for Chesapeake shareholders, considering it is widely expected to file for bankruptcy ahead of the $115 million due for interest on its 2nd lien debt on July 1st.

For those expecting a conversion of pre-bankruptcy Chesapeake stock into post-bankruptcy stock, Sandridge's post-bankruptcy experience offers another cautionary tale. Sandridge's post-bankruptcy shares are down 89% since emergence:

Data by YCharts

When the board Icahn brought in put Sandridge up for sale in 2018, they received bids of $12-13 per share, slightly more than half of what the shares traded for upon emergence, and 6x the current share price. Even if current CHK shareholders receive post-bankruptcy equity, it could under-perform significantly.

Conversely, Sandridge stock could be more compelling here. Not only is Sandridge not about to miss any debt payments, it may be debt-free soon with the sale of its office building for $35.5 million and sharply reduced overhead and other costs. Trading at 1/6 of the cash value bid in 2018, it offers substantial upside to that level if commodity and asset values recover, and may benefit further from less regulatory uncertainty for now in Colorado and the success of competitors like Contango (MCF) in offsetting assets in Oklahoma incidentally purchased out of bankruptcy from an entity founded by Chesapeake's founder:

Data by YCharts

Contango's share price trajectory shows the promise of aggressively cutting costs and cleaning up the balance sheet for Sandridge, even in an "unsexy" asset base in the mid-con. And Sandridge's post-bankruptcy share price trajectory shows the risks to Chesapeake shareholders from its likely upcoming bankruptcy. Sandridge is the more attractive "cousin" despite CHK's recent meteoric share price rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Important Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.