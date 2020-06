Sandridge is more compelling as a potential investment due to stronger balance sheet and discount to potential liquidation value.

Chesapeake is far outpacing indexes despite the cautionary tale of "cousin" Sandridge.

Chesapeake stock up 300% in the past month.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock is spiking despite preparing to file for bankruptcy - up more than 300% in the past month:

Data by YCharts

Included in the above chart are various comparable measures,