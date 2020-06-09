The key factors influencing the company's capitalization are associated with China.

The average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of BABA's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year tend to increase.

Alibaba adequately copes with the challenges of the last two years.

In my opinion, the analysis process should first of all be systematic. In order to understand what is driving the company now, one need to take a disciplined look at the dynamics of the company from different points of view. This is the only way to achieve at least some kind of objectivity. And that's exactly how I suggest looking at Alibaba (BABA).

Long-Term Trend

The last five years, the dynamics of Alibaba's stock price is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

Looking at the graph above, it is worth noting that the company adequately copes with the challenges of the last two years. In my opinion, a gradual synchronization of the dynamics of BABA's stock price and its exponential trend is very likely.

Estimates

I understand that the fiscal year for Alibaba has just begun. But it should be noted, that the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of BABA's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year tend to increase:

Drivers

Over the last 10 years, Alibaba's capitalization has been in a qualitative relationship with its revenue:

Note, that this relationship is not linear (as is usual in such cases), but logarithmic. It means that each year BABA's revenue growth is accompanied by slowing growth in capitalization.

This is an analogue of multiple compression. And generally speaking, this is a negative sign which reflects investors' doubts as to the stability of a company's future growth rate.

But on the other hand, a five-year history is not enough for confident conclusions. Moreover, this is probably another sign that the company's capitalization is under strong pressure from external factors.

By the way, if we consider only the last two years, this relationship is linear:

Comparable Valuation

Judging by the Forward P/S (next FY) multiple, Alibaba is balanced now:

A comparative valuation of BABA through the Forward P/E (next FY) multiple indicates that the company is undervalued:

By the way, you have to admit that this multiple serves as a good marker of the fundamental state of Alibaba's stock price:

And it's unbelievable how much Alibaba is undervalued, judging by the EV/IC multiple:

Risk Parameters

Alibaba's Beta is now very low. This means that the dynamics of the company's shares is now not sensitive to the general dynamics of the market. In general, this is an advantage during periods of strong volatility.

Sentiments

For Alibaba, about 93% of the revenue comes from the Chinese market:

As you can see, the state and the dynamics of Chinese economy greatly affect the financial indicators of the company. And in this context, it should be noted that the Chinese economy is recovering from the recent shock:

...both business activity and new orders expanded at the quickest rates since late 2010... ...Overall new work also rose for the first time in four months. The solid rise was due to a sharp increase in sales at services companies... Services PMI

...May data signaled a further increase in output following February's record decline, with firms widely mentioning the resumption of works due to an easing of COVID-19 related measures. The rate of expansion was the quickest since January 2011 and solid.... Manufacturing PMI

Another important factor influencing the company's capitalization is also associated with China. But this time in a negative context. I mean the confrontation between the USA and China, which has been growing in recent years.

Previously, this confrontation only indirectly concerned Alibaba. But now there is a direct threat. I mean, Alibaba may be delisted from Nasdaq.

I do not want to speculate how real this risk is. But I want to note that in my opinion, the source of this confrontation is personally Donald Trump. And what is happening in the USA now reduces his chances of remaining president for a second term. So, this is positive for BABA.

Source: Predictit

Bottom line

In my opinion, buying BABA now, investors takes the risk that is lower than the potential profits. I think $ 250 is a good target for the next six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.