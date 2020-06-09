5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Selling Into The Enthusiasm (May 2020 Review)

A bit more selling in May (like April) while I wait for a retest of the March lows.

My dividend yields are now 5.0% (versus the 1.9% mark for the S&P 500).

However, my YTD dividends are still up 2% despite some cuts and suspensions.

My +3% April performance lagged the +5% of the S&P 500 as a risk-on fervor dispensed with seemingly ANY bad news.

Musings

May’s risk-on environment baffled many (and again caused soul searching amongst dividend and value investors. How long can factors (which has proven to create alpha over long stretches of time) continue to lag the market?

As John Maynard Keynes aptly phrased it, “the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” And I fear that it will remain that way for a while as long as the Fed keeps rates on the floor and pumps liquidity into the system.

As the charts demonstrate, value and dividend strategies have faced huge headwinds, so it is of little consolation that I continue to outperform my factor peers since I have not been able to overcome that.

Furthermore, while 2020 has been (unpredictably) terrible for a factor tilt like my portfolio, this bad news has now penetrated all the way into the 10 and 20-year return profile.

While it is impossible to know if this is the darkest part of the night before the dawn, at this point, any sane value/dividend investor has got to be wondering if this commitment will be worth it.

May 2020 Review

May 2020 showed robust gains with the S&P 500 posting a +4.8% which I lagged with a +2.8%. In 2020, I am tracking at -21.0% which is far below the S&P 500’s -5.0%. For the last 12 months, I am down -12.5% which badly lagged the +12.8% for the index. However, my 5.0% projected dividend yield is well above the 1.9% yield of the index. (though I endured a number of dividend cuts… especially in European financial stocks)

As for pure cash yield, May 2020 rewarded me with realized dividends of $1,096 (versus $1,361 in 2019… an unpleasant 19% drop). For the last 12 months, my portfolio delivered $16,922 in cash to me (up 2% YoY). My realized yield for the trailing twelve months was 5.4% for my full portfolio including cash reserves. I would say that I only have a remote chance of beating my ambitious 2020 yield goal of over $18,000 for the year (an ~10% increase over 2019).

Fear and greed are hard to balance; however, paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified high-yielding holdings (ETFs and individual companies - my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)… no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return-enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend-paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of May 31, 2020

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Monthly Gain/Loss (%) FUNDS 5.3% $107,448 $104,655 2.7% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 6.4% $19,656 $19,488 0.9% Invesco S&P SmallCap High Div Low Vol ETF (XSHD) ETF 8.0% $9,276 $9,402 -1.3% Xtrackers MSCI World ex US Div Yld Hdgd ETF (HDAW) ETF 4.7% $8,340 $8,099 3.0% Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) ETF 4.8% $7,680 $7,496 2.5% PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) ETF 5.6% $6,656 $6,598 0.9% iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) ETF 1.3% $5,976 $5,688 5.1% SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) ETF 0.0% $5,178 $4,670 10.9% Invesco S&P Intl Devd High Div Low Vol ETF (IDHD) ETF 7.8% $4,531 $4,378 3.5% Legg Mason Int'l Low Vol High Div ETF (LVHI) ETF 5.6% $4,349 $4,270 1.9% Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) ETF 3.8% $4,307 $4,229 1.8% Horizons NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) ETF 11.4% $4,132 $4,014 2.9% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) ETF 4.8% $3,980 $3,872 2.8% Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) ETF 5.7% $3,866 $3,784 2.2% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.7% $3,583 $3,610 -0.8% iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) ETF 6.7% $3,245 $3,159 2.7% Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) ETF 4.2% $2,804 $2,634 6.5% ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) ETF 2.7% $2,626 $2,250 16.7% iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM) ETF 3.3% $2,510 $2,355 6.6% iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) ETF 8.9% $2,468 $2,391 3.2% Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (CHIC) ETF 0.6% $2,286 $2,269 0.8% COMPANIES 5.5% $137,223 $132,711 3.4% AbbVie (ABBV) Company 5.1% $23,168 $20,550 12.7% IBM (IBM) Company 5.1% $12,490 $12,556 -0.5% AT&T (T) Company 6.5% $12,344 $12,141 1.7% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 8.5% $10,304 $9,672 6.5% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 9.3% $9,436 $9,412 0.3% Ventas (VTR) REIT 7.7% $6,990 $6,470 8.0% Prudential Financial (PRU) Company 6.7% $6,096 $6,237 -2.3% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 7.7% $4,523 $4,308 5.0% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 4.8% $4,192 $4,207 -0.4% Dow (DOW) Company 6.6% $3,860 $3,669 5.2% ING (ING) Company 0.0% $3,828 $3,300 16.0% Pfizer (PFE) Company 4.2% $3,819 $3,836 -0.4% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 2.4% $3,685 $3,130 17.7% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) REIT 9.9% $3,238 $3,156 2.6% LyondellBasell (LYB) Company 5.7% $3,188 $2,898 10.0% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 0.0% $3,075 $3,760 -18.2% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 6.5% $2,907 $2,802 3.7% National Health Investors (NHI) REIT 7.2% $2,775 $2,753 0.8% Cemex (CX) Company 0.0% $2,400 $2,120 13.2% HSBC Holdings (HSBC) Company 0.0% $2,305 $2,573 -10.4% Banco Santander (SAN) Company 0.0% $2,270 $2,170 4.6% STORE Capital (STOR) REIT 6.0% $1,934 $2,007 -3.6% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Company 4.8% $1,731 $2,024 -14.5% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Company 0.3% $1,295 $1,660 -22.0% Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Company 0.0% $1,253 $1,074 16.7% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $4,118 $4,227 -2.6% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 3.3% $19,653 $18,964 3.6% Amer Century CA High Yield Municipal Fund (BCHYX) Mutual 3.3% $19,653 $18,964 3.6% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $12,142 $11,649 4.2% SHORTS TOTAL 1.8% $8,232 $9,352 -12.0% ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) ETF 1.5% $4,596 $4,840 -5.0% ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 (SDS) ETF 2.1% $2,059 $2,290 -10.1% Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bear 3XShrs (PASS) ETF 2.1% $1,577 $2,222 -29.0% TOTAL 5.0% $284,698 $277,331 TOTAL + CASH $28,985 4.7% $313,684 $305,296 2.8%

Portfolio Moves In May 2020

New Positions

SHARE BUY– AT&T (T): Bought an additional 100 shares in this U.S. telecom giant at $30.00 on May 1.

Can’t beat a 7% yield on about as safe and boring a stock as can be found these days.

SHARE BUY– Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bear 3XShrs ETF (PASS): Bought 200 shares in this short consumer discretionary ETF at $11.11 on May 4.

I was looking to hedge my portfolio… though May’s risk-on environment has not been kind to this position.

SHARE BUY– ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL): Bought 50 shares in this mid-cap dividend ETF at $45.00 on May 14.

I’ve been looking for a good entry point for a while into this space, and the 0.4% fee and 3%+ dividend yield at purchase didn’t hurt.

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE– First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD): Sold all 500 shares in this foreign dividend ETF at $17.18 on May 26.

Took a small loss to sell this fund of middling performance and higher than average fee rate to build up my cash reserves for future equity investments.

SHARE SALE– FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE): Sold all 300 shares in this foreign dividend ETF at $18.56 on May 27.

Sold this fund at a small gain to build cash reserves and seek lower fees.

SHARE SALE– Canon Inc. (CAJ): Sold all 100 shares in this hardware/optics company at $21.00 on May 27.

Took a double-digit loss to rid myself of this consumer discretionary play given my view on future weak consumer spending due to COVID-19.

Final Thoughts

I believe that most market observers are asking if the V-shaped recovery of the stock market is sustainable against the L-shaped recovery of the broader economy. I wish I had that answer… but until cleared signs of an ‘all clear’ are reached, I am going to treat the rally as a bear market rally (with predicates in the Great Depression era) more than a reason to breathe easy. In the past 2 months (since the low in March), we never really saw true capitulation... and thinking ‘this time is different’ is always a recipe for disaster.

With a hat tip to Jeff Miller at NewArc Investments whose ‘Weighing the Week Ahead’ is the single most valuable thing I read every week, I will separate my thoughts into two buckets: ‘Likely Signal’ for front of mind topics and ‘Probably Noise’ for things in the press that don’t bother me much at this point with regards to how it might impact equity markets.

Likely Signal:

More liquidity-driven failures caused by the prolonged lockdown and its impact on the consumer (this is still mostly main street at the moment, but I still fear that the infection will spread to larger firms).

U.S. ‘earnings depression’ continues as businesses continue low reinvestment rates amidst Coronavirus, trade wars, and other fears.

Probably Noise:

Anything 2020 U.S. politics.

Miracle Coronavirus cures (note: please don’t drink bleach).

Comments encouraged.

