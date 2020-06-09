In the approximately 600 days since I put out my bullish piece on Thor Industries Inc. (THO), the shares are up about 64% against a gain of about 21.4% for the S&P 500. Much has happened at the company since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name. Additionally, a stock that’s trading at $70 is much different than a stock that’s trading at $110, so the relative riskiness of the stock deserves mention also. Finally, I was exercised on the puts I suggested selling in that article, and I think this also deserves comment. As usual, the central question is whether or not to hold on to these shares. I’ll try to answer that question by looking at the recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself.

I recommend that you not read the next sentence if you’re sitting on the edge of your seat, excitedly wondering what interesting plot twists and turns I’ll take you on in this article. I think Thor is a well-run, shareholder-friendly business, but the shares are overpriced and I don’t recommend buying at current levels. That said, I think selling puts is an excellent idea at this point, because deep out of the money puts are actually paying fairly decent premia.

Financial Update

I think Thor has been a strong growth business for the past several years. Specifically, since 2013, sales have grown at a CAGR of about 13.5%. Until 2019, net income had grown at a CAGR of just under 19%. The wheels fell off the wagon in 2019, and I think this deserves some specific commentary. Revenue declined by about 5.5% between 2018 and 2019, but net income absolutely collapsed by 69%. This was driven primarily by a 12% increase in SG&A, a 37% increase in amortization of intangibles, and an incredible 12 fold increase in interest expense. Additionally, the company incurred acquisition-related costs of about $114 million in 2019. Some of these are obviously one time expenses, but I think there’s a risk that some of these will be ongoing. Note, for instance, the fact that interest expense has more than doubled over the past 9 months relative to the same period a year ago. This interest expense has obviously risen dramatically in tandem with the debt load here, and that prompts questions about the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Sustainability

Investors tend to purchase certain companies based on the dividend income they receive from those investments, so I think the question of dividend sustainability is of critical importance. For that reason, I want to try to understand the extent to which the dividend is “covered.” In order to answer this question, I’ll compare the company’s future obligations with their current resources. In my ongoing efforts to try to improve the lives of my readers, I’ve taken the time to compile a list of the size and timing of the company’s upcoming obligations. Yes, I know. Not all heroes wear capes. Anyway, this table reveals that the company will need to pay around $160 million per year for the next several years in debt repayments, leases, and capital expenditures. Of these, the capital expenditures are the most imprecise, so I need to comment on those specifically before going further into the analysis. Over the short term, capital expenditures are obviously at the company’s discretion to some degree, but over the medium term there’s a sense that “you pay me now, or you pay me later.” These investments must be made in order to keep the firm running. I’m assuming an ongoing figure of $135 million because that’s the 2020 CAPEX budget the company forecast in its latest annual report. This figure is not far off of the $130.2 million actually spent in FY 2019. This is an estimate, though, and it’s about trying to work out the demands on the company’s future cash flows.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has cash on hand of ~$651 million or just under four times the size of this year’s obligations. This suggests to me that the dividend is well-covered, so we needn’t worry about a cut here anytime soon.

I think this remains a very good business, with a sustainable dividend. I’m troubled by the growth in debt, but I like the fact that maturities are far enough out that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon. If I were new to this company, I’d certainly be willing to buy the stock at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the phrase “at the right price” is key to investing because it hints at the reality that an investor’s return is largely a function of the price paid for a given investment. We buy the investments in a company’s future cash flows (i.e. “stocks”) in a public market, and that market is often capricious. It’s driven by forces unrelated to the health of the underlying business, and so it’s a completely different phenomenon that operates according to (often opaque) rules of its own. The one thing I’ve discovered about the stock market is that the more investors pay for a stream of future cash flows the lower will be their subsequent returns. With that in mind, I want to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I know some people may not have access to earlier articles, so I’ll summarize my earlier perspective. When I first wrote about the company in October of 2018, I was impressed by the fact that the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~12 times. I reasoned that the growth we’ve seen in the business plus the cheap stock would lead to future price increases. I also noted that whenever the shares traded for similar valuations in the past, the shares went on to rally nicely. With apologies to Twain, I noted that “history doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes.” In the relatively short time since then, things have changed drastically, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

It seems the mood of the market has changed such that it’s now willing to pay over twice for $1 of future cash flow than it was before. I’d also note that when shares reached this valuation in the past, the shares went on to languish.

As my usual readers know, I also want to try to understand what the market is “thinking” about the future of a given business. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this work, Penman walks investors through how they might isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about long term prospects for the firm. Applying this approach to Thor suggests that the market is assuming a growth rate for the firm of about 8% in perpetuity. In my view, this is the definition of excessive optimism.

Options Update

In my previous article, I recommended selling the June 2019 puts with a strike of $60, because they were bid at $3.50 a share. As you might expect after looking at the history of this stock price, dear reader, the shares were put to me at an adjusted price of about $56.50. Since I also purchased shares just after the article came out, my average cost base is now about $65. I think this episode demonstrates, yet again, that selling puts is a much less risky way of entering the market. The shares acquired after they were “put” to me are up about 96% and the shares I bought at the time of publication are up about 57%. Nothing to sneeze at, to be sure, but the shares I purchased gave me a lower risk adjusted return.

I obviously think these shares have value, just not at the current price. This puts prospective investors on the horns of a dilemma in my view. They can either wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable level. BORING! Alternatively, they can generate some premia for their accounts today by selling the right to sell the shares to the investor at a price the investor finds acceptable. For my part, I was obviously willing to buy the shares at $60, and that’s the strike price I’ll be recommending. I think the January 2021 expiration makes sense as these are currently trading for a decent price in my view. Specifically, they’re bid-asked at $2.95-$4.20 and last changed hands at $3.50. If the shares remain above $60 over the next seven months, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and the shares subsequently drop in price, they will be obliged to buy but will do so at a much lower price. My own experience with this name should act as a cautionary tale for investors: your returns are greater on the shares that are “put” to you if you choose the proper strike price.

I trust the comparison between the performance of my standard long stock position and the shares acquired via the short puts has filled your heads with thoughts of an options market that hands out free money to anyone who asks. Now that I’ve written about the potential for reward, it's time to obliterate excessive hopefulness by talking about risk. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk/reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk/reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident to any stock investor with more than 6 months experience at this activity.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, my emotional state is fragile enough at the best of times that I’d never sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice, dear reader, is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Before I release you from my discussion about risks and short puts, I need to assault you with a further repetition of my point using Thor as an example. An investor can choose to buy Thor shares today at a price of ~$111.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price of $57.05, or about 49% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about this business, especially at a time when the demand for on the road outdoor leisure is relatively high. In addition, I like the fact that the company has a history of strong growth, and the fact that they’ve treated shareholders very well in the form of ever increasing dividend payments. I don’t like the debt level, obviously, but I see no immediate danger from it. That said, investors don’t buy companies, they buy stocks in those companies and the stocks are often poor proxies for the relative health of the individual firm. Shares can be very pessimistically priced, at which point they’re a great investment. Shares can be optimistically priced, at which point they offer poor returns and higher levels of risk in my view. At the moment, shares of Thor are priced excessively optimistically, and I think investors would do well to avoid them at current levels. Just because it makes no sense to buy shares now, though, doesn’t mean investors should be forced to do nothing and wait. I think investors can make a very decent return by selling the puts that offer what I consider to be a “win-win” trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling both my Thor Industries shares and the put options described in this article.