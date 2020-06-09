Activision Blizzard (ATVI) holds one of the most diversified portfolios of video game franchises in the world. The company is divided mainly into three segments — Activision, Blizzard, and King, which contribute to the top line nearly equally. The company recently successfully launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Its "Warzone" mode has brought in 60M+ players since the March 10 launch. Despite such successful launches over the past few years, the company has enjoyed little to no growth in its sales. Where it has shined, though, is delivering consistent profitability and free cash flow generation. The staying-home economy caused by COVID-19 has favored the sector, with shares currently trading near 52-week highs. According to future expected cash flows, however, the stock may have more room run.

In this article, I will:

Discuss ATVI's overall financials,

Assess the company's valuation through a discounted cash flow model,

Examine the company's portfolio and risks, and

Conclude on why the stock may have more room to run.

The financials

ATVI has launched some fantastic titles over the past few years. Overwatch, Hearthstone, and the recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have all had massive success. Its acquisition of King has also been thriving. The Candy Crush franchise, developed by King, was once again the top-grossing title and franchise on the U.S. app stores this quarter. However, the company has struggled to grow its top line. As the graph illustrates below, revenue growth has been, on average, around 5%, while it has also been on the negative side multiple times.

As a result, the company's last twelve month (LTM) revenues are $6.45B, at around the same levels of its FY2016. For nearly five years, sales have not increased at all.

However, ATVI has made significant process on improving its gross margins. Transitioning its retail sales into digital, as well as benefiting from micro transactions and World of Warcraft's Game-as-a-Service model, the company has been able to scale down its costs significantly.

Cash flow generation has been phenomenal. Over the past four quarters, the free cash flow (cash flow from operations - Capex) amount to around $1.4B. This figure is around 1/5 of its total sales. The company generates so much cash that it now sits at an all-time high cash position of $6B. With such a hefty war-chest, ATVI can easily acquire more studios and develop new titles, thus keeping a fresh and consistent pipeline of future releases.

The question then becomes: Is ATVI's impressive free cash flow generation enough to compensate for the lack of growth?

Free cash flow, valuation, and potential returns

"Growth" is probably one the most soothing word to an investor's ears. Everybody loves growth, and nobody likes stagnation. ATVI's sales have indeed been flat for quite some time. Sometimes, however, profitability is so strong that it can compensate for the lack of sales growth. As I have mentioned in many articles, free cash flow is what drives the value in stocks. Even in unprofitable companies, the market is essentially trying to predict their expected future cash flow generation.

The reason free cash flow is important is that this is what is available to distribute as dividends, used to buy back stock, or retain for future investments. Fundamentally, it is what drives value.

Over the past year, ATVI has undergone a massive multiple-expansion phase. Its P/E ratio has doubled from around 17 to 34, as of writing this article. As investors have now higher expectations for the company's future, let's examine if the current valuation is worth buying into.

We are going to assess the company's current valuation by discounting its expected future cash flow. I have tried to be conservative with this one. Along with our usual number, I have assumed an initial annual free cash flow generation of $1.4B, per the past four quarters. I then assume that this grows annually at 3% in the medium term, before settling a terminal rate of 2.5%.

In my view, our growth assumptions are prudent. ATVI could increase its sales faster with Warzone out, as well as use its all-time high cash position to "buy its future sales" by acquiring new studios. I consider further revenue deceleration unlikely, considering that COVID-19 has favorably affected consumer trends in the gaming sector.

Source: Author

According to our discounted cash flow model, the company's fair value comes out to around $71.6/share, suggesting further upside of around 5%.

Current portfolio and risks

To justify our assumptions of maintaining and even slightly growing its free cash flow, let's examine the company's current portfolio of titles.

Activision

Activision was the company's highest-grossing division, turning over $519M for the quarter. The segment's most valuable asset is its Call of Duty franchise. Its latest series release, Warzone, has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from tens of millions of gamers. As of writing this article, the game is in the 3rd position of Twitch's directory, only behind Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) League of Legends and Fortnite. Modern Warfare currently has 122K live viewers.

What's important to note is that ATVI reported Q1 earnings for the quarter ending in March. The game launched on March 10. Only the last 20 days of March have enjoyed the title's sales. In my view, with the game staying very relevant in popularity, and with more users transitioning from the free "Warzone" towards buying the actual game, sales should significantly boost Q2. Future micro transactions could also exploit additional high-margin cash flows later in the future.

Blizzard

Blizzard's segment has some of the company's largest cash cows. The division is responsible primarily for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch. The first two utilize the recurring revenue model by launching continuous game expansions. WoW, especially, benefits from its monthly subscription revenues. Overwatch has also given the company a unique position in the e-sports scene, where it has shined. Blizzard is also set to launch Diablo: Immortal around next year, which has been co-developed with NetEase (NTES). With a Diablo title in its upcoming releases, and the consistent cash flow from Blizzard's traditional games, this division should slowly, but progressively grow.

The company has disclosed that in the second half of 2019, World of Warcraft's active player community doubled. Moreover, MAU increased further in Q1, as the team continued to produce more content between expansions.

King

King's outlook is also encouraging. This segment focuses exclusively on mobile releases. Net bookings continued to grow YoY in March and increased by over 20% Y/Y in April. Candy Crush saw more game rounds than in any quarter since Activision Blizzard's acquisition of King, as well, achieving double-digit growth YoY in March.

Risks

While COVID-19's stay-in economy has favored the gaming industry, the development of newer games may be challenging. Video games are hard to be developed by working from home. They require very powerful computers and digital assets that are usually found only in offices. The overall coordination from the visual artists, directors, to voice and motion-tracking actors, is hardly operational remotely. The virus's disruption may set back future developments.

Furthermore, the gaming industry is brutally competitive. Companies in the sector are essentially fighting to capture the gamer's available time. With multiple releases of new games occurring daily, the next viral battle-royale game could quickly overtake Modern Warfare, as the latter did to PUBG.

Diablo: Immortal's release may also disappoint. After its initial 2-year-old presentation, the game had disappointed fans of the series and drew multiple negative reactions. Hopefully, Blizzard has worked hard to please the fans and deliver a game that honors the Diablo franchise.

Finally, investors should be aware of buying near a 52-week high. While the discounted cash flow valuation model suggests further upside, a correction could send shares significantly lower.

Conclusion

ATVI is a great diversified stock for those seeking exposure to the gaming sector. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the company holds a resilient portfolio of franchises that have withstood the passage of time. Profitability is reliable, and consistent free cash flow generation is capable of generating significant shareholder value. While the multiple expansion has caused shares to surge, the discounted cash flow valuation model points to further upside, with prudent growth metrics. As with every investment, ATVI has its own risks, but its fortress cash position should help overcome short-term hurdles, and possibly acquire more studios. I believe that the stock has more room to run, driven by free cash flow generation, and the potential future ROI on the company's $6B cash position. I will keep an eye on it and perhaps initiate a buy position if shares correct in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.