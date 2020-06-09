Source

It is supposed to be calm before a storm. For Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), however, nothing has been calm before the storm that is expected today, on June 9. Chesapeake stock soared by a staggering 180% on June 8, renewing hopes for a massive recovery from this battered and beaten energy stock. For many prudent investors, the recent surge in the stock price was a telltale sign of the imminent collapse as the company could never get its house in order to face this virus-induced recession. The stock is likely to shed at least half of its value on June 9, going by the pre-market actions. Unfortunately, this won't be the end of pain for investors. In light of what the future holds for the company, I am distancing myself from Chesapeake Energy until I see some major improvements in its liquidity position.

A Bloomberg report crashed the party

Everything seemed fine in a euphoria-filled trading session on June 8 until Bloomberg dropped a bombshell claiming Chesapeake might file for bankruptcy before June 15 as the company is debating whether to skip the interest payment on 2021 notes due next week or not. The bonds in question, on the other hand, are trading at pennies on the dollar and were flashing warning signs throughout the last couple of months.

As far as I see, this Bloomberg article does not shed light on something investors did not already know. The company management had already accepted their financial troubles in the first quarter 10-Q filing. Below is an excerpt from the 10-Q to recap your memory.

As a result of the impacts to the Company's financial position resulting from declining industry conditions and in consideration of the substantial amount of long-term debt outstanding, the Company has engaged advisors to assist with the evaluation of strategic alternatives, which may include, but not be limited to, seeking a restructuring, amendment or refinancing of existing debt through a private restructuring or reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. However, there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to successfully restructure its indebtedness, improve its financial position or complete any strategic transactions. As a result of these uncertainties and the likelihood of a restructuring or reorganization, management has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The condensed consolidated financial statements (i) have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities and other commitments in the normal course of business and (II) do not include any adjustments to reflect the possible future effects of the uncertainty on the recoverability or classification of recorded asset amounts or the amounts or classifications of liabilities.

The turbulence in oil prices meant Chesapeake would naturally find it difficult to remain solvent, and it was only a matter of time until the company had to restructure its debt or seek bankruptcy protection.

To gauge a measure of the company's true financial health, one need not look beyond its short-term obligations and the liquidity profile.

It's an understatement to say Chesapeake is in bad shape

According to data from company filings, Chesapeake has a payment of $192 million due in August and $136 million on July 1. On June 15, the company is scheduled to pay interest to bondholders totaling around $3.5 million. In contrast, Chesapeake had $82 million in cash as of March 31. In addition, the company had $1.01 billion remaining in its $3 billion revolving credit facility as well. This pins the total liquidity at $1.09 billion. Therefore, the company can easily honor the upcoming payment in mid-June. However, the company might decide to do otherwise as meeting this payment would not put an end to the liquidity concerns of the company. Chesapeake is scheduled to pay $420 million through February 2021 to meet its financial obligations. Assuming no changes to the available amount in the revolving credit facility, an investor might conclude that the company is in a position to honor its debt payments. However, this is far from the truth.

Even after slashing its CapEx budget in February, Chesapeake still plans to incur $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in capital investments this year. The liquidity position of the company and the expected hit to operating cash flow in the second quarter, however, makes it difficult to cover these expenses without raising capital. Accessing new capital, on the other hand, will be difficult and costly for the company. Moody's downgraded the company in April and wrote:

The downgrade reflects Chesapeake's eroding liquidity, the prospect of significant production declines due to substantially reduced capital investment, a depressed commodity price environment, very limited access to capital, and the high likelihood of a restructuring in the near term.

Raising new debt seems to be the only available option for the company, but doing so will not be easy. The reasonable course of action, therefore, would be to file for bankruptcy protection. In the last year or so, the company avoided this catastrophe but could never get out of the woods completely. In the next few months, Chesapeake might fail to avoid bankruptcy, leading to an erosion of investor money.

What about the massive recovery in energy prices?

Oil prices have staged one of the most dramatic recoveries we have seen in recent history. This is good news for the energy industry, including Chesapeake Energy. However, to reap the rewards of higher oil prices, the company first needs to remain solvent and this is increasingly becoming a distant reality. Even if the company somehow manages to secure a deal with its creditors and live to see another day, the value of its equity securities will decline substantially before staging any sort of recovery. While energy companies in better financial shape will focus on improving their numbers in the coming months, Chesapeake will be involved in negotiations with creditors and possibly drawing plans to restructure their debt. This will do little to improve the sentiment of investors and if the company survives this scare, its shares will still remain under pressure for quite some time, leading to disappointing returns for investors who bet on this falling knife at these prices.

Will Chesapeake Energy shares go to zero?

Contrary to the belief of many investors, shares would not immediately go to zero upon seeking bankruptcy protection. The stock will trade until such time the company files a reorganization plan, which could take a few months to even a year going by past experience. It's not uncommon for a company to successfully come out of bankruptcy, but most of the time, creditors along with the company decide to cancel existing shares which leads to a permanent loss of invested capital for common shareholders who speculate on troubled companies without even knowing what they are getting themselves into. Because of the possibility of this catastrophic event, investors should ideally distance themselves from Chesapeake shares for now.

Takeaway

The overall market performance in the last couple of months should not surprise an investor who carefully analyzes the empirical performance statistics. During each of the last three recessions, the S&P 500 index has bottomed a few months before earnings bottomed, and this is exactly what happened this time around as well. What has caught me off guard is the performance of a few pharmaceutical companies and the likes of Hertz Global (HTZ) that are knee-deep in trouble. The recent appreciation of Chesapeake Energy stock, by far, tops this list. I expect Mr. Market to be a lot more rational in the coming weeks and push the stock price to new lows as the company enters a decisive phase that would determine the fate of common shareholders. Anything is possible at this stage, but chances are Chesapeake will succumb to its liquidity issues.

