AZEK is growing but using all the IPO's proceeds to pay down its significant debt load; the IPO appears pricey, so I'll pass.

The firm sells highly engineered outdoor living products to consumers and commercial operators in North America.

The AZEK Company has filed proposed terms for its $625 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

The AZEK Company (AZEK) has filed to raise $625 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells engineered outdoor living building materials to consumers and commercial operators in North America.

AZEK is growing revenue but is using the proceeds to pay down its debt load and the IPO appears expensive, so I'll watch it pass by.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Azek was founded to provide homeowners and commercial installers with a wide range of engineered products for outdoor spaces, including decks, rails, trims and accessories.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jesse Singh, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously an executive at the 3M company and CEO of 3M's joint venture entity in Japan.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's product lineup in 2018:

Source: TheDeckNetwork

The company’s primary offerings include:

Residential outdoor products

Commercial outdoor products

Below is a breakdown of the two business segments by various metrics:

Azek has received at least $653 million from investors including Ares Capital Corporation, a private equity firm, and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.

Customer Acquisition

For its residential segment, the company distributes its products through more than 4,200 dealers, 35 distributors and multiple home improvement retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

For its commercial segment, it sells through distributors and directly to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 22.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 23.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 21.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has been stable 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.6 FYE Sept. 30, 2019 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Global Industry Analysts, the market for construction materials is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2020, and grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2020, as the chart shows below:

The outdoor materials market is a subset of the total construction materials market.

The upward trend in construction material market growth is expected to be driven by increasing urbanization worldwide, not only in emerging markets but in developed nations as well.

The Asia Pacific market will likely represent the fastest growing region during the period, with China remaining the leading construction market.

Major competitive vendors include:

Residential products competitors:

Trex Company

Fiberon

Oldcastle Architectural

Royal Group

Kleer Lumber

CertainTeed

Commercial products competitors:

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Rochling Engineering Plastics

Kommerling Plastics

3A Composites

Simona AG

Global Partitions

Hadrian Manufacturing

Bradley Corporation

Financial Performance

Azek’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin percentage

Uneven operating profit and dropping margin

A swing to cash use in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 411,628,000 15.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 794,203,000 16.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 681,805,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 130,663,000 20.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 253,197,000 25.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 202,036,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 31.74% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 31.88% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 29.63% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 32,376,000 7.9% FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 59,054,000 7.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 52,375,000 7.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (5,758,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ (20,196,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 6,745,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (68,032,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2019 $ 94,872,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 67,302,000

As of March 31, 2020, Azek had $94.7 million in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.3 million.

IPO Details

AZEK intends to sell 31.25 million shares of Class A at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $625.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A and B shareholders will each be entitled to one vote per share. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.01%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use net proceeds received by us from this offering first to redeem the Senior Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and then to prepay approximately $198.3 million of the outstanding principal amount under our Term Loan Credit Agreement. As of May 28, 2020, $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes was outstanding. As of March 31, 2020, we had $804.3 million of principal outstanding under our Term Loan Credit Agreement. The Senior Notes mature on May 15, 2025 and bear interest at an annual rate of 9.500%. To the extent the proceeds we receive in this offering are lower than currently estimated, we may, if necessary, elect not to prepay any amounts under our Term Loan Credit Agreement. If the net proceeds we receive in this offering are insufficient to redeem the Senior Notes in full, we may redeem up to 40% of the outstanding principal amount of the Senior Notes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stifel, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stephens, William Blair, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

AZEK is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt. The firm is partially private equity-owned, so it isn’t surprising that it has a significant debt load.

The company’s financials indicate slower revenue growth, increase net loss and a swing to significant cash used in operations.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending upward as sales have increased. The firm’s Selling, G&A efficiency rate has been stable.

The market opportunity for building materials is expected to grow in the years ahead due to a continuing shift of populations into more urban areas, driving new construction as well as home maintenance and improvement.

As a comparable-based valuation, management is asking for a premium enterprise valuation at an EV/Revenue multiple of 4.68x.

In addition, all of the IPO’s proceeds will be used to pay down debt, with nothing left over for the firm’s growth initiatives.

This is typical of private equity-owned IPO candidates and is a negative in my view.

While the firm is growing moderately in a promising industry, I view the IPO as highly priced, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 11, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.