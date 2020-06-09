Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

My guest today is Vincent Yip, Portfolio Manager at WingCapital Investments. Vincent received the Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, just outside of Toronto, and a Masters in Financial Mathematics from NYU. He became a CFA Charterholder in 2017, working at multiple investment banks in New York and Tokyo, before starting WingCapital Investments with several partners back in 2016. He is currently based in Tokyo. WingCapital Investments was founded by young passionate professionals who worked in various roles throughout the financial industry, using a combination of empirical analysis and machine learning analytics, WingCapital utilizes ETFs, Futures and FX trades to execute on high-risk reward trades across multiple asset classes, with the goal of generating positive alpha in all market environments. They have been Seeking Alpha contributor since 2016, laying out their buy, sell and hold thesis in dozens of ETFs.

Anyway, let's get into it. Welcome to the show, Vincent.

Vincent Yip [VY]: Thank you very much, Jonathan.

JL: Yeah, it's great to have you here. I have been enjoying WingCapital Investments content on exchange traded funds for quite some time. Now we're going to drill into a specific idea you had recently, just broadly for listeners to understand they should go and follow you guys on Seeking Alpha. You really have great content. You've written about (GDX). Recently, you've written about some of the natural gas funds. And the topic of today's show is going to be Why Vietnam will rise from the emerging market ashes. And full disclosure to listeners, I came across this piece because I have a small long position myself in (VNM), since late January of this year, so I'm down roughly 15% right now. But for me, at least, and I think it will be for you also it will emerge. This is really a long-term thesis here for VNM.

But before we even get into that, we've been speaking to people all over the world on this show and lately, I've been trying to get listeners a sense of just what the fallout from COVID-19 has meant in different places, really from just a firsthand view of the situation. So, you're in Tokyo, what's the situation like there for you personally? Are most businesses open? How badly would you estimate the local economy has been hit just for people that maybe get a news report, but have no way to see it with their own eyes?

VY: Well, first of all, I appreciate you Jonathan for having me on the show today, and I hope you, your family and your listeners are keeping safe and healthy from COVID-19. I'm based in Tokyo. I guess for the most part, I would say we're spared the worst, things are rather normal. We have restaurants to open, while Starbucks is close. But that's one of the few chain stores that are close. But aside from the fact that people are working from home, people are still shopping and they're still running around. And I think I just hope that the virus is not as fast as it is in the U.S. or in other parts of the world. So we're kind of fortunate, we feel lucky. But at the same time, we're cautious in the sense that, testing is very limited in Japan. So when you call up the Health Administration, they would actually check you several times before you can actually get the testing.

So we're hoping for the best and we're just keeping our social distancing, wearing masks and just, hopefully, things will get better. I think it’s actually getting better, like based on the numbers to check trajectory. Yeah, but from an economic standpoint, that definitely like the service industry is taking the worst hit. We’re considering like 90% of tourism is down. And recently they've been preparing for Olympics, so they opened a lot of hotels, and now many of them are vacant.

JL: Yeah.

VY: This is definitely suffer the worst right in the service industry. And then well, the things that the government is sending checks and trying to keep them afloat and hopefully that things will get better.

JL: Sure, and I assume the entertainment complex has been hit also right? Like is baseball happening right now? No, right? That's a hold on this too.

VY: Right, right. I think, they were doing pre-season with no audience. But obviously, that's a big hit, right, a lot of stadiums, a lot of the entertainment related revenue.

JL: Sure. Yeah. Okay, so it sounds like not too bad, actually. But, I mean, I've been finding that even in places, I'm talking to you from Jerusalem, and we've been spared, thankfully, the worst of it here also, but even, a hit, just, let's say of tourism and entertainment, and people are going out less. And it's still when you think about it a massive hit to an economy. So maybe not on the scale of places like Italy and Spain and New York City that were totally shut down for a very long time. But still, I think a real hit to the bottom line of the economy and really everywhere in the world at this point. I don't think anyone has been spared from that. And how is your firm WingCapital been functioning through all of this, you guys have moved to working from home it sounds like?

VY: Well, the thing is, we are originally quite like, operate virtually, in terms of like all our clients are spread across Southeast Asia. So when we communicate with our clients, we always do Skype or now Zoom. So, when we communicate partners in Hong Kong and Singapore, we always do Skype and obviously now, less business travel. Now, I mean, absolutely zero business travel. But for the most part, we were used to doing things virtually. But then we also did deal with domestic clients’ that definitely has an impact. We're just getting used to it.

JL: Yeah, so it sounds like you were pretty well set up for the new normal.

VY: Yeah, I mean, for what we were originally like elbow trading firm, so we stare at our screens most of the time. So we were kind of like maybe, quicker in terms of getting used to this lockdown scenario.

JL: Sure. Yeah. No, makes sense. Okay, so let's get into the main topic today, which is again going to be a discussion of the long thesis you put out on VNM. The VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF titled, why Vietnam Will Rise From The Emerging Market Ashes? And I'll link to it, of course, the write up of this show. So, just start with a bit of history and background here. I personally first became interested in Vietnam as an investing idea after watching that great documentary that came out. I think it was in late 2018 that Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary on The Vietnam War, and coming to the realization that Vietnam had really morphed into a much different country than the Vietnam. I grew up in the 80s, learning about in the shadow of the Cold War and The Vietnam War. The country now has two stock exchanges, the largest of which is the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange which was established in 2000. Starting in the mid-1980s, the Vietnam transition from being a centralized government controlled communist economy to a socialist oriented market economy.

GDP growth has remained upwards at a 5% per year since the late ‘90s. It's really been closer to 7% most years. So growth has been steady if not explosive. So, I think that sets the table in terms of background and the thesis here. So, I'd love to turn things over to you in terms of where your article begins. Vietnamese stocks as represented by the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF had been in a downward trajectory for the last decade, despite this constant upwards economic growth, rise in living conditions, and productivity. What would you say has been the main explanation as to why Vietnamese equities have performed so poorly even relative to other emerging market economies?

VY: Right, it's a good question to say. VNM is definitely fascinating opportunity here. But first of all, before I get to the in general, when we're investing in emerging markets with these ETF vehicles, a lot of times we realized that the ETFs themselves do not track the local stock markets per se. And that's due to the fact that the benchmarks, that they’re benchmark gains are not actually the local stock market and as well as the fact that, when we invest in these ETFs, we have indirect exposure to the currency.

So, I think VNM is a good example. As you said, Jonathan as you mentioned, VNM has been in a persistent downward trajectory for the past decade. But if you pull the chart on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Index, it's absolutely the polar opposite. You'll see that the Ho Chi Minh Index is up 100% since 2012, even after like considering the crash right from COVID-19. So that's a bit like, tricky per se, why is it that VNM, the ETF does not track even a bit of the local stock market. So, one of the biggest reason is the currency factor. And what we noticed that the VNM is down, the currency is down around 10%, 15% since the same time period, like 2012. And that chart mirrors almost well not exactly but very similar to the VNM. So, what I realized is that the correlation of VNM is much closer to the currency itself than the local stock market.

And another factor is that we have to take in to what the benchmark or what VNM actually invest in, right. So, if you look at the top 10 holdings, what we notice is that they not only invested in the local stocks, but they also invested in non-local stocks that have a tight relationship with VNM. So, in fact say, four out of the top 10 holdings actually trade outside Vietnam. So two of them trade in South Korea, I think one in Tokyo, so we just have to realize do our due diligence that these ETFs are the benchmarks. They have their own methodology in terms of tracking the VNM stock market. But I think, well that being said in a nutshell, VNM is just like real life VNM in terms of I think is the closest benchmark we have to for VNM and it’s highly correlated to the currency, which is we're very bullish on.

JL: Sure. So in terms of the makeup, and we'll get into that a little more later, but I assumed that VanEck may put these indexes together, and may self-index a lot of these products. I assume that these companies that are listed outside of Vietnam, and this is really the case with many or probably most emerging and frontier market exchange traded funds. Companies that are not domiciled in the country mentioned in the funding are still heavily reliant on that local economy, so the fortunes of those companies, even if they're listed in Korea or Japan or wherever it may be the fortunes of those companies are very closely tied to Vietnamese economic growth, are they not?

VY: That’s true. So, I think those foreign firms generate a lot of their revenue in Vietnam or even like, from operational cost perspective, it's also probably allowed for certain manufacturing plants that are based in Vietnam. So, I think from both revenue and cost perspective, they're very closely related to be VNM. That's why they're included in the benchmark.

JL: Sure. Okay, so I think the central point of your thesis here, which you've stated very nicely is that the fortunes of the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF are probably most closely tied to the performance of the Vietnamese Dong, which is the currency, which has not performed particularly well since the global financial crisis. In your view, do you believe the State Bank of Vietnam has done a competent job managing the currency? And if the answer to that is no, not so much, why do you believe that that is in the process of changing right now?

VY: Great question. So the Central Bank of Vietnam, State Bank of Vietnam, personally I believe, it must be a challenging job, right to keep price steady for a country that's, 10 years ago, right it's only $100 billion worth of GDP, right? It's a relatively small country, it's only a fraction of Indonesia's. And then, they're emerging as a developing country and they have typical problems of like poverty and corruption and whatnot that they have to fight against. So to keep prices stable, and they are also a net importing country 10 years ago and so to keep prices stable is messy, very challenging, and they have to fight through hyperinflation over the past decades.

And then, actually in the past decades it’s a different scenario from the 1990s or the 2000s is that, they've been fighting disinflation. So they have been keeping rates low and trying to, I think at some point the inflation was zero. So they have to do a stabilized inflation there. But then in overall, I think that they're doing the right job, they're doing a good job in terms of, they have to keep the currency competitive in the world stage, in terms of if when they have to open their economy to become an export based economy, they have to have a competitive labor and competitive cost of goods. And so, with their policies and collectively of the government opening up the economy, I think they have positioned themselves for a bright future.

JL: Sure, and just to point out that having to lower rates in Vietnam it looks a little different than it does in let's say Western Europe or the U.S. So, Vietnam, the rates are now at around 4% the benchmark rate, correct?

VY: That's right.

JL: So their rates came down from double digits to around that, again to fight this disinflation, but it still sets up the currency for protracted strength relative to currencies that have essentially been placed at the lower bound indefinitely by their Central Banks.

VY: Right. So, the thing is that for a stable currency, they need to have stable inflation. So that's one thing that they have accomplished over the past, like 10 years, they no longer seen that hyperinflation with like 10%, 20%, 25% inflation so. And it's just that today, the VNM’s economy is much different than 10, 20 years ago, like considering the fact that they have a lot more FX reserves. And they're now a net exporter with positive trade surplus actually at a record high last month, so.

JL: You had made some comparisons in your piece to other countries that had also gone from being net importers to net exporters. And that had steadily raised their currency reserves. Do you want to get into the case of a few of those other countries? I believe you had specifically mentioned, maybe Thailand was one of the countries, correct? And Malaysia was the other one and what had happened there when they had seen a similar trajectory to what Vietnam has seen over the last few years.

VY: Right. So I think I want to get a bit more specific to Malaysia. I think it's actually a good precedent, a close precedent to VNM today.

JL: Okay.

VY: If you just look back in 1997, we had the Asian financial crisis, right? It started a thing in Thailand, and they spread over to the rest of Southeast Asia and eventually to even South Korea, Japan. And then, what happened is that there's a massive currency devaluation across the board and coming out of that, Malaysia actually was one of the best in terms of weathering the storm. And they came out, open up their economy. In 1999, they signed a free trade agreement with the U.S. And exports went through the roof. And, one thing they also did, they're able to keep their currency under value because of the currency pact that they had with the U.S. until 2005. And so they accumulated trade surpluses, current account bonds as a percentage of GDP continue to rise. And that also coincided with the stock market or stock market also raising a lot. And then after 2005, when they unpacked the currency, Malaysia's currency continues to appreciate and that also led to a substantial out performance in their stock market as well.

So, coming back to today Vietnam I think also, I believe that they're going to come out of this crisis COVID-19 and also, obviously, the U.S.-China trade war as a winner in terms of they’re now strategic partners with the U.S. and many of the developed countries in the world. And so, they opened up their economy. I really believe that growth is going to accelerate over the next decade that will lead to strengthen in their currency as well as in the stock market.

JL: Sure, yeah. That sets off a virtuous cycle so they become more and more of a net exporter, their foreign currency reserves grow, their currency appreciates along with it, and that really brings their entire market and a firm like VNM upwards.

I'd like to focus on the rift between U.S. and to some extent Europe, at this point also in China. And there's been a lot of chatter as a result of even really before COVID-19 dominated the global and financial news cycle, there was already a trade work going on between President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China. There was discussion of moving supply chains away from China. The COVID-19 crisis has certainly accelerated those voices and much of the rest of the world desire not only to punish China, but just to diversify supply chains. So that's, for example, one article I saw in The New York Times relatively recently, discussed how there's a single province in Inner Mongolia, which is a region in China, which I believe something like 95% of the world's penicillin is produced in right. Why would you want to produce 95% of an essential drug in a single location, it just doesn't make a lot of sense?

And then, you go way beyond that to all kinds of tech supply chains in particular that had been placed in China and the likelihood that they are going to be relocated. Why is Vietnam in particular likely to receive much of that business? And just how much of a boost to the country's GDP are we looking at here?

VY: Well, I think it goes back to the over the years, I guess it is the foundation that the government and the Central Bank have laid in terms of keeping their currency competitive and having competitive cost of labor and cost of goods. And then obviously, the goal of government is switching from a centrally planned economy to export based economy, and also keeping great relationships with the U.S. and the rest of the world. And like, China's is obviously stirring up conflicts in the even like, not just with the U.S. and Europe but they are stirring up conflicts with Vietnam and I think Southeast, the entire Southeast Asia so.

JL: Sure, yeah, Taiwan, Japan, the situation in Hong Kong. Yeah. I mean, China is there's no shortage of countries that would like to diversify its supply chains away.

VY: Right. So I mean, in terms of like how to quantify the impact on VNM’s economy? I mean, just look at it like 2019 right? I saw an article where Vietnam actually exported $14 billion worth of goods to the U.S. after the shift in the supply chains, right. So I think that's a pretty big number, considering a $240 billion economy that's translate to around 6%. So there's a 6% boost to Vietnam’s economy as a result of this supply chain shift, just for the U.S. right, but we haven't taken into account specific Europe as well. And going forward absolutely, I think if you just look at like, no Chinese exports to the U.S. right, I think every year they export $500 billion worth of goods to the U.S. If we add them, let's say it takes 10% 20% of that, I think there's still a huge boost to Vietnam’s GDP for sure. So, as you're talking about Japan also providing incentives to move away from China, so there’s definitely a lot of potential for VNM.

JL: Yeah, definitely. And so I think the kind of the misconception about China and maybe this was true two decades ago is that, they manufacture kind of cheap goods and that's what they do, but the reality is the real crux of China's manufacturing is in higher end tech products that requires real quality controls, real technical know-how in terms of when you have all kinds of different micro processing components involved. Just this weekend, across the wires, I saw that for the first time Apple is now going to manufacture 3 million to 4 million sets of airpods in Vietnam, that product had been 100% manufactured in China. So we're starting to see this play out on some of these higher end products. And I'm just wondering what other multinationals are you seeing establish foothold in Vietnam at this stage?

VY: Right. So I saw that Microsoft's going to start producing their service laptops, called VNM, starting later this year. So that's one. And also Intel came across as well. But the thing is not just the U.S. multinationals right? Samsung is already there for years.

JL: Okay.

VY: But then we also have Japanese company is going to pick up in the next wave per se, after the Abe administration, they're actually putting out incentives like for these companies to move away from China. So a lot of them, obviously, not all of them will be moving to Vietnam, U.S. or India, should move fast and but a lot of them Vietnam is going to be a recipient of a lot of those shift away from China, for sure.

JL: Interesting. And just out of curiosity, just based on Vietnam’s history, has there been any move among the French speaking world to move manufacturing there also or less of an impetus at this point?

VY: I actually haven't considered about the fact that yes, definitely is a huge French population there. I haven't looked into any specific French companies.

JL: Sure. Yeah, I mean, I don't know how much the French manufacture at this point anyway, more of a more of a services economy, but I could see for example, some massive pharmaceutical companies there so. Yes, so okay, interesting definitely something for us to explore further. Okay, so I'd love to if we can move over to this specific holding of VNM. The fund currently has 26 Holdings with the following sector allocations, I'm not going to go through all of them. But the fund is 25.5% allocated to real estate, another 18% to information technology companies and 15% to consumer staples, then 11% and 10% respectively to industrials and financials. And you've written about specifically the profitability of VNM’s top holdings in the second-half of your article. Taken as a group, what can you say about these companies in terms of both revenue growth and profitability?

VY: Right, so what we did is we did a deep dive analysis into the top 10 Holdings, which account for about 60% of the pool, their financial statements. And what we noticed is that there has been quite steady growth in the past five years averaging about 7% on a weighted average basis. And I think that's pretty impressive if you consider all the global economic slowdown because of the U.S.-China trade war and whatnot, but…

JL: Sorry. Just to understand, when you talk about growth here because it sounds like also earlier, just to clarify, when you say that, for example, the Ho Chi Minh exchange is up, whereas VNM is down, I assume it's up a lot more in local currency than it is at let's say some kind of equally weighted basket of like dollar or euro, pound, yen, et cetera? So when you see these growth numbers that you're citing, just so the listeners understand, are they in local currency or are they even accounting for let's say the currency devaluation that we've seen?

VY: Yeah, they’re actually in local currency. So that's the caveat here. In terms of profitability, the one way to measure that we looked at is the return on equity, ROE. And one thing we noticed that as a group, it's been rising from about 20% to close to 25%. And so that's a good number to take into account. I mean, looking take into perspective, the median ROE for the S&P 500 is around 27%. So it’s pretty competitive, right, considering also that they're still emerging markets. So, over the long-term high profitability justifies higher valuations. So that's definitely a positive.

JL: Yeah, definitely. Are there maybe one or two specific companies on the list here? I don't think they'll be super familiar to most U.S. or Europe-based investors are probably not super familiar to anybody who doesn't live in Vietnam. These are all locally listed in Vietnam, these companies or like you said, in Korea or Japan but the Vietnamese ones are all locally listed. Are there one or two companies here that maybe listeners won't be super familiar with that you could just talk about for a minute or two, say a bit about them just to kind of familiarize people with what they do, what their businesses are, et cetera?

VY: Right. So when we look into VNM, it's just great to be a research into these local companies that we work and very familiar with, first of all. And the top one that I think will bring to readers’ attention is the top holding. It's called Vingroup and accounts for 8% of VNM. And it's fascinating because actually it’s a symbol for VNM’s economy, in the sense that they have businesses in real estate, health care, technology, in almost every facet of the economy. And also the fact that the second largest holding in VNM Vinhomes, is that they’re residential property developer; it's also a subsidiary of Vingroup. So collectively, Vingroup accounts for more than 15% of VNM and so, we can see the importance of that name for the VNM economy and stock market.

And the founder and actually the Chairman of the company, Pham Nhat Vuong, pardon me if I pronounced it wrong, but…

JL: No, actually I went through I wanted to add you on that, but yeah.

VY: If you do a Google you’ll see his name. He's the only billionaire in Vietnam according to Forbes. And what I think you could also say he's the Warren Buffett of Vietnam. That's my way I think about it. So, he's like the symbol of capitalism in Vietnam, for his success in the company. And I think if you do a look up on Vingroup, you'll see the history. I think it's a very impressive story.

JL: Interesting.

VY: Yeah. Another company is the third largest holding is called Vinamilk. It's also a household name in Vietnam, being the largest dairy company there. So I think these three companies are Vingroup, Vinhomes and Vinamilk, they're like the symbols for VNM in my opinion, so they collectively account for more than 20% of VNM. So, aside from the local stocks, I think one name that's not traded on the Vietnam Stock Exchange is Mani Inc. I think that's the sixth largest holding in VNM, accounting for about 5% weight. So that's actually a Japanese medical equipment company, but they have their manufacturing base in Vietnam. And right from the get go, they actually set up a joint venture there, so it's really tight relationship with VNM. And that kind of explains why they're in the benchmark, so.

JL: Sure, and according to the prospectus, which I just glanced at quickly here, it sounds like any holding that's not domiciled in Vietnam must derive at least 50% of its revenue from Vietnam. So it's not just the manufacturing side of things, I think they really are closely tied into the local economy in terms of their bottom line profits.

VY: Right.

JL: Interesting. Moving over to the makeup of the holdings, just curious, it seems like a pretty heavy allocation to real estate. Now, it's possible that for example, a company like Vingroup, it sounds like maybe classified as a real estate company and almost an 8% position, it sounds like it's really more of a conglomerate, right? Not necessarily…

VY: That's right.

JL: Real estate company. But I'm just wondering, because it's possible that for a company that is -- sorry for a country, that seeing its GDP rise rapidly seeing a growing and developing middle class, that real estate might really be the place to be in terms of capitalizing on that growth story. So, in your opinion, what do you make of the fact that 25% of the fund is allocated at least on paper to the real estate sector?

VY: Right. Jonathan, yeah I agree with you that real estate, I think they will be able to take full advantage be a direct beneficiary of continuing outside of the growth in GDP and rising incomes of the middle class. But also consider the fact that as they take more market share of the supply chains, they have more foreign companies moving their factories to the country. You're going to have more demand for the land, more demand for commercial real estate to set up their offices and whatnot. You have more expense moving to the country that drives up real estate prices with more demand.

And not just that, right, when the economy continues to grow, they're going to be a recipient of this hot money per se hot money flow, where they will be people who want to invest in real estate, just invest in properties in these high growth countries, like, what they're doing in China, for example. So I think all these factors will contribute to higher prices in real estate in the long-term.

JL: Sure, yeah. No, that's well put and actually, I was thinking about the retail angle, but the reality is that the real boon in real estate could be on the industrial side of things, right. So Apple wants to make airpods, they want to pump out 4 million sets a year as a starting point. And I imagine if things go well, the cost savings will be significant. They'll probably move more over there. They have to build state-of-the-art facilities, they need to build all kinds of office spaces, manufacturing plants, those are massive multi-billion dollar contracts to get all that stuff done.

VY: Absolutely.

JL: And you're clearly going to have local companies doing the building. So yeah, no, this is a really fascinating. And then I guess, one more question I'll throw in is Vietnam's financial sector. Most countries that are in rapid growth mode, they need financial sectors that are able to be stable enough to be able to lend to new businesses to existing businesses. There are several Financial Holdings in the fund. What would you say the state of Vietnam's financial and banking sector is right now? Is it up to the task of growing this economy at a rapid pace?

VY: Right, I think if you look at the top holdings, we have the fifth largest holding is actually in the banking sector. And if we look at the growth over the past five years, it is in double digits, up 20% every year in revenue. So I think they're taking advantage of the fast growing environment in Vietnam. And as the interest rates continue to be kept in a low environment, it's going to spare a lot of lending to both the foreign companies, local companies, and as well as to middle classes who want to buy real estate in a growing economy. So I think, just like the real estate I think the banking sector will be a direct beneficiary of this continued secular growth environment in Vietnam.

JL: Nice. So before we go here, I'm just curious, how long would you say this play is? And I understand, Wingcapital Investments is your firm, you have various proprietary portfolios and not all of your positions are long-term holdings, correct? A lot of things you do you get in, it's the right price you get out. This is a longer-term thesis for you guys. Just how long for let's say an investor who maybe is getting a little impatient, how long do you expect this to play out over? Is this a one year play, a decade play? I mean, what are we talking about here?

VY: Right. I think this is perhaps going to be the -- I mean, in terms of the horizon, the longest position for us I mean, like, when we talk to investors, I think this is at least a three to four year hold in our opinion. Just looking back, right emerging markets, right after a crisis, back in 2009, you see, obviously emerging markets get crushed into the crisis because of stronger dollar, safe haven flows into the U.S. dollar. But right after that the emerging markets picked up and outperformed other asset classes. And back then I remember, there was Goldman Sachs had this acronym BRICS.

JL: Yeah, sure.

VY: Brazil, Russia, India and China. So that played out very well for a few years. Obviously, there we have the peaking commodities and after that things started turning slow for the emerging markets, but at least I think for the next two, three years, it will be a great environment for emerging markets. And every time after a crisis in the recovery phase, there’s got to be a winner. And I think that this time around, it'll be V, V for VNM, who will be a great winner. So we're looking ahead for a few years hold.

JL: Nice. Yeah, one of the things I personally like here also is that this is not like you said, this is not a basic materials play. This is not an emerging economy that is heavily reliant on commodity prices to stay at a certain level, because that is obviously a fraught proposition right now, who knows how long oil and gas and copper and all really the demand driven commodities can stay depressed for. I would not want a thesis right now that was too heavily reliant on commodity prices, rebounding and staying at elevated levels. So this is really a very services heavy economy, and a very interesting emerging growth story.

VY: Yeah.

JL: Anyway, I want to thank you, Vincent for your time. This has been super interesting. I think our listeners will have a lot to chew on and ponder here. Also, what's the best place for listeners to further research everything we've been discussing here today, other than going to Seeking Alpha, WingCapital Investments, following you guys there to get all of your free content? But where else can investors understand more of what you're doing here?

VY: Yeah, Jonathan, I think I'll be quite frankly, Google is the best friend here. When we do macro research on a country, it's all based on data that's available from government websites, World Bank, IMF, and they do all these major news networks to gather all the information. But in terms of getting into the financial statements, you have to subscribe to because it's not obviously, U.S. based companies. You have to subscribe to a financial data provider that has access to international stocks. And one of them is tikr.com, yes which we had access to and be able to pull financial statements on the Vietnamese stocks and also Japanese stocks, so.

JL: Sure. And obviously, if you've got access to a Bloomberg terminal, I'm sure it's all on there also.

VY: Absolutely.

JL: Sure. All right, anyway, I wanted to thank you again for being so generous with your time. I hope we can do this again soon.

VY: Thanks for having me on the show.

JL: For disclosures WingCapital Investments is long VNM. I am also long VNM in my personal account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Both WingCapital Investments and Jonathan Liss are currently long VNM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.